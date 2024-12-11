DUNE: MESSIAH - Anya Taylor-Joy Shares Excitement To Return As Alia Atreides

DUNE: MESSIAH - Anya Taylor-Joy Shares Excitement To Return As Alia Atreides

Anya Taylor-Joy made a (very) brief appearance as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Two, and the Furiosa star has now shared her excitement to reprise the role for Dune: Messiah...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 11, 2024 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve recently shared a positive update on Warner Bros.' plans for a third movie, confirming that the script for an adaptation of Dune: Messiah is officially in the works.

Villeneuve also confirmed (though it really didn't come as much of a surprise) that Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Alia Atreides following her brief cameo in the last movie.

In Part One, we learn that Paul Atreides' mother, the Bene Gesserit Lady Jessica, is pregnant with the late Duke Leto's child. When the Fremen take in the survivors of the Harkonnen massacre, Jessica agrees to become the tribe's new Reverend Mother (she isn't really given a choice) and is "persuaded" to drink the Water of Life (a blue substance that's been extracted from a juvenile sandworm).

This gives Jessica incredible foresight and knowledge of previous generations, while also awakening similar abilities in her unborn daughter, who begins to communicate with and seemingly influence her mother's actions.

When Paul ingests the same liquid later on in the movie, he sees a vision of his now grown sister Alia (Taylor-Joy) standing by an ocean on Arrakis. She tells her brother that she loves him and is waiting for him. 

Now, Taylor-Joy has spoken about her Dune: Messiah return for the first time - though she really doesn't give much away.

“Yeah, the film is being made, and I am so thrilled to be a part of it,” The Gorge star tells Collider, adding, “I’m such a big fan of everybody that’s a part of that project and I just can’t wait."

Taylor-Joy declined to comment on the size of Alia's role in the third film, but Villeneuve has already made it clear that the character will have a "much bigger" part to play.

“First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said of the first two movies during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

DUNE: PROPHECY Episode 3 Promo Teases The Aftermath Of Last Week's Intense Final Scene - SPOILERS
Related:

DUNE: PROPHECY Episode 3 Promo Teases The Aftermath Of Last Week's Intense Final Scene - SPOILERS
DUNE Star Josh Brolin Says He'll Quit Acting If Denis Villeneuve Isn't Nominated For A Best Director Oscar
Recommended For You:

DUNE Star Josh Brolin Says He'll "Quit Acting" If Denis Villeneuve Isn't Nominated For A Best Director Oscar

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
EarlChai
EarlChai - 12/11/2024, 6:02 AM
Still not sure how they’re going to overcome the age issue. Either Alia will have to grow unbelievably quickly, or spice’s life-extending qualities will suddenly stop every principal character from aging, or they’ll have to recast/use old age makeup and effects for everyone but her.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder