DUNE: PART TWO - The War For Arrakis Rages On New Posters For Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sequel

Three new posters for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two have been released, and we also have reactions to the new trailer and a full scene that screened ahead of the first movie last night...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

With Dune: Part 2 set to hit theaters on March 1, fans are eagerly anticipating a final trailer, and those in attendance during last night's screening of the first film got to see it along with a full scene of Paul Atreides riding a Sandworm.

We're sure the trailer will be released online soon, but for now, we have three new posters for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel.

The first features Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) walking through the deserts of Arrakis, and IGN has also debuted a poster highlighting the entire cast, including buzzy new recruits Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. Finally, we have a new IMAX poster featuring the Fremen army amassing in front of a gigantic Sandworm.

Check them out at the links below.

Villeneuve confirmed plans to helm a third movie based on Dune: Messiah late last year.

"[It] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time. There’s a dream of making a third movie... it would make absolute sense to me.”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

garu - 1/25/2024, 11:02 AM
lol, Paul looks awful here
Apophis71 - 1/25/2024, 11:05 AM
@garu - Not gonna lie, looking forward to the film with hopes for it possibly higher than is wise, but he looks like a Hobbit in that poster.
mountainman - 1/25/2024, 11:06 AM
In preparation for this I’m going through a Dune Marathon.

- Already watched OG Dune movie and it’s still as bad as I remembered it
- Next up is the SciFi channel Children of Dune series. Never seen it before and now that I’ve ready the books I’d like to see the adaptation
- Rewatch part 1

Then this glorious film in a little over a month.
garu - 1/25/2024, 11:22 AM
@mountainman - a real dune marathon merits a waterless 20 mile walk/jog in the desert
narrow290 - 1/25/2024, 11:43 AM
@mountainman - Same! never understood the hate the OG one gets! I get that its a big departure from the book, but what we got was fantastic imo I watch it at least once a year. The sci-fi channel mini-series was the most accurate I've heard but it was boring and hard to find
mountainman - 1/25/2024, 11:47 AM
@narrow290 - There are parts of the 1984 I like and parts I don’t. Most of the Harkonnens are a bit over the top for me. But it actually does an almost better job of explaining the universe than the newer one does.

It’s probably too easy to compare to Star Wars and the special effects in Dune are MUCH worse.
FinnishDude - 1/25/2024, 11:08 AM
I will never understand why everyone went bananas over the first one.
soberchimera - 1/25/2024, 12:04 PM
@FinnishDude - I feel the same way about Fury Road.
FinnishDude - 1/25/2024, 12:13 PM
@soberchimera - At least Fury Road was visually stunning.
At least it told a story and wasn't just three hours of sequel set-up.
At least I can describe Fury Road's main character's personality.
At least Fury Road had some memorable spectacle.

I seriously struggle to name anything about Dune that stood out for me.
FireandBlood - 1/25/2024, 11:10 AM
Not long now, folks.
kylo0607 - 1/25/2024, 11:14 AM
Most anticipated film since... well Dune Part 1 LOL

First film was incredible and if Villeneuve keeps the same quality for Part 2, this will be one of the best sequels and overall duologies ever made.
SpaceAgent - 1/25/2024, 11:32 AM
Dune Two:
The Fracas for Arrakis
tylerzero - 1/25/2024, 12:03 PM
@SpaceAgent -

MyCoolYoung - 1/25/2024, 11:32 AM
Yoko, the filmmaker, is a paid Disney critic. Amirite
Baf - 1/25/2024, 11:39 AM
Yawn...pass
DocSpock - 1/25/2024, 12:14 PM

The first movie did a great job of introducing the excellent characters & planet, but sometimes the movie got soooo boring.

I hope they correct that and give us a lot more action & a lot less over-talking.

I'll be there day one with my booze & cookies to see what happens.

