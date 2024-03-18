In Its Third Weekend Of Release DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another $80M; Closes In On Break-Even Milestone

Dune: Part Two is still doing well at the global box office in its third weekend of sales.



Even though Kung-Fu Panda 4 managed to hold the top place for the second weekend in a row, the Dune sequel brought in an additional $29.1 million domestically and $51.2 million overseas for a total weekend gross of $80.3 million. However, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will present fresh competition for both movies this upcoming weekend.



Dune: Part Two has now grossed $494.7 million globally and is expected to surpass $500 million by tomorrow. The Hollywood Reporter notes that this is a significant milestone since it represents the movie's break-even threshold.

The film features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.