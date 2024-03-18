In Its Third Weekend Of Release DUNE: PART TWO Adds Another $80M; Closes In On Break-Even Milestone

It should come as no surprise that the leading markets for Dune: Part Two are the United States and Canada, with China, the United Kingdom, and Germany rounding out the top five.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 18, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

Dune: Part Two is still doing well at the global box office in its third weekend of sales.

Even though Kung-Fu Panda 4 managed to hold the top place for the second weekend in a row, the Dune sequel brought in an additional $29.1 million domestically and $51.2 million overseas for a total weekend gross of $80.3 million. However, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will present fresh competition for both movies this upcoming weekend.

Dune: Part Two has now grossed $494.7 million globally and is expected to surpass $500 million by tomorrow. The Hollywood Reporter notes that this is a significant milestone since it represents the movie's break-even threshold.

The film features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

Alucard28
Alucard28 - 3/18/2024, 11:37 AM
One of the best sci fi movies I ever watched.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/18/2024, 11:41 AM
Looks like 'Dune:Messiah' is pretty much a go!

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 11:55 AM
@Nomis929 - Great news. My personal favorite book in the series. With how Part 2 set up the primary moral issues of that book, I’m very interested to see how it’s adapted.

The big question is how they are going to address Paul’s kids. Different mom (Irulan)? Not even in it? Chani decided to get back with Paul?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/18/2024, 11:41 AM
This movie deserves ALL the money it's making and more. I wish itd hit 1B but unfortunately i dont see that happening. Either way, easily going to be the BEST movie of 2024
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 11:56 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - A high concept sci-fi movie making $600-700 million WW is a big win. I would love it to earn more too, but this isn’t your standard big budget popcorn fare.
JohnPain
JohnPain - 3/18/2024, 11:42 AM



Q the flop-merchants declaring DUNE a failure.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/18/2024, 11:43 AM
Saw it again this weekend. Amazing piece of cinema.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/18/2024, 11:45 AM
Sounds healthly. May finish around the 600 mark if Imax keeps selling out. Plus we got easter break so more business hopefully. I'd assume we get a Messiah announcment around then too.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/18/2024, 11:48 AM
@FlopWatchers5

User Comment Image

See you in a week!
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 11:57 AM
@kylo0607 - At least are are consistent. Consistently wrong with everything they post that is.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/18/2024, 11:49 AM
Movie of the year. Going Round 6 this weekend (IMAX).

User Comment Image
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/18/2024, 11:52 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/18/2024, 11:53 AM
@GhostDog -

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/18/2024, 11:56 AM
User Comment Image

