Jake Johnson Shuts Down Live-Action Peter B. Parker; Confirms SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Recording

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have introduced a whole heap of fan-favourite web-slinging Variants. Many of those hail from the comics, while others are newly created, such as Peter B. Parker.

This down-on-his-luck Spider-Man had divorced Mary Jane Watson and let himself go when we first met him. However, his meeting with Miles Morales inspired Peter B. to get his life back on track. So, when he returned in the sequel, he'd reunited with MJ and had a superpowered daughter, Mayday Parker.

Nicolas Cage is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series. He'll play a live-action version of the hardboiled P.I., though we recently learned that it won't be the same Peter Parker (hence the name change to Ben Reilly).

Talking to ScreenRant, actor Jake Johnson shot down the idea of ever playing Peter B. Parker in a live-action project. "I wouldn't want to do [it]," he said, adding, "I think Nic Cage entering the [live-action] universe is great. I think [his New Girl co-star] Lamorne [Morris], who I'm really excited to see in that, those trailers look very cool."

Johnson will be back for the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, confirming that "we've been doing recording" and calling the script "so good." He concluded, "Anything with Chris [Miller] and Phil [Lord] is worth the wait."

During a recent interview, Lord and Miller were asked about the possibility of potentially taking creative control of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, similar to Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios and James Gunn at DC Studios.

"That's a big 'if,'" Lord replied. "Like, that is the biggest 'if' in the world." Miller added, "There are so many hypotheticals out there in the universe. But, as you know, we're big fans of Spider-Man and that whole universe, so who knows?"

It was recently reported that Sony Pictures Animation is moving forward with Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk spin-offs, so this animated corner of the Spider-Verse will continue after Beyond. We've also learned that an animated Venom movie is on the way, though it's widely believed to be a potential follow-up to Tom Hardy's stint as the Lethal Protector.

Plot details for the threequel are being kept under wraps, but Across the Spider-Verse ended with Spider-Gwen gathering a team of heroes to track down Miles Morales after he found himself stranded on Earth-42.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 4, 2027.