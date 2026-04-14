Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Synopsis Teases The "Wildest Reaches Of Time And Space"

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Synopsis Teases The &quot;Wildest Reaches Of Time And Space&quot;

The first synopsis for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been released, and it teases Miles Morales' clash with Spider-Man 2099 and the hero's quest to save his father before his death is "canon."

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By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse wowed CinemaCon attendees last night, and while there's still over a year to go until the threequel's release, the first teaser trailer may not be that far away.

We'd bet on a sneak peek being attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July, but in the meantime, Sony Pictures Animation has shared the first official synopsis for the final chapter in Miles Morales' story.

While it starts by teasing a clash between Miles and Miguel O'Hara and his Spider Society, the focus is primarily on the father/son story now at the heart of this animated franchise. The clock is ticking on Spider-Man's quest to save his father, and that's going to mean travelling through the Multiverse so he can get home before it's too late. 

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse:

Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally announced for a March 2024 release. However, it quickly became apparent that the movie wouldn't meet its intended release date. A series of delays followed, but Beyond the Spider-Verse finally swings into theaters next summer.

During a recent interview to promote Project Hail MarySpider-Verse franchise masterminds Phil Lord and Christopher Miller addressed how the movie evolved when it became apparent that there wasn't enough story to justify an entire movie...but too much story for the second chapter! 

"At one point it was one movie, but there was too much movie there, so it was separated into two," Miller explained. "But then once you looked at that second half of a movie, you’re like, ‘Well, that’s like not just a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end."

Lord added, "We know where it’s headed, but we need to understand better what’s happening in the middle. And we came upon a really wonderful notion, which is when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?"

Written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller & David Callaham and directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 4, 2027.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse CinemaCon Footage Previews The Final Chapter Of Miles’ Story
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Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse CinemaCon Footage Previews "The Final Chapter Of Miles’ Story"
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 8:10 AM
So long as he stays animated, it's fine.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/14/2026, 8:23 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - No, bring him back into live action one day.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/14/2026, 8:23 AM
Hopefully this one is better than the last 2 which were all style and no substance. This Miles is far better than his comic book counterpart.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
PantherKing
PantherKing - 4/14/2026, 8:49 AM
@FireGunn - I think you might have lost your marbles
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/14/2026, 8:52 AM
@PantherKing - Are you going to sit here and tell me Miles in the comics is better?
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 4/14/2026, 8:49 AM
My dad has never touched my face with his hand or embraced me as if he wanted to kiss me like in that photo above. WTF is that?!

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