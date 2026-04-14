Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Synopsis Teases The "Wildest Reaches Of Time And Space"

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse wowed CinemaCon attendees last night, and while there's still over a year to go until the threequel's release, the first teaser trailer may not be that far away.

We'd bet on a sneak peek being attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July, but in the meantime, Sony Pictures Animation has shared the first official synopsis for the final chapter in Miles Morales' story.

While it starts by teasing a clash between Miles and Miguel O'Hara and his Spider Society, the focus is primarily on the father/son story now at the heart of this animated franchise. The clock is ticking on Spider-Man's quest to save his father, and that's going to mean travelling through the Multiverse so he can get home before it's too late.

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse:

Miles Morales returns for the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally announced for a March 2024 release. However, it quickly became apparent that the movie wouldn't meet its intended release date. A series of delays followed, but Beyond the Spider-Verse finally swings into theaters next summer.

During a recent interview to promote Project Hail Mary, Spider-Verse franchise masterminds Phil Lord and Christopher Miller addressed how the movie evolved when it became apparent that there wasn't enough story to justify an entire movie...but too much story for the second chapter!

"At one point it was one movie, but there was too much movie there, so it was separated into two," Miller explained. "But then once you looked at that second half of a movie, you’re like, ‘Well, that’s like not just a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end."

Lord added, "We know where it’s headed, but we need to understand better what’s happening in the middle. And we came upon a really wonderful notion, which is when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?"

Written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller & David Callaham and directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 4, 2027.