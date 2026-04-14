Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse CinemaCon Footage Previews "The Final Chapter Of Miles’ Story"

Hot on the heels of those spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals, Sony Animation took center stage at CinemaCon to debut exclusive new footage from the hotly-awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is due out Summer 2027.

Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson were on hand at the annual gathering of exhibitors to preview their long-awaited sequel and debut the film's first official footage. The filmmakers also confirm the film will be formatted for PLF, which would be a first for the trilogy, teasing "We are going places that we couldn't have gone before... Miles will form new friendships... and he will have to face himself."

The footage is mostly from the beginning of the film nad while not particularly spoiler-y by any means, the footage did seemingly confrm that next year's sequel will pick up immediately after the events of Across the Spider-Verse, which ended with our Miles (Shameik Moore) being trapped in the wrong universe by his doppelgänger. There'll also be a handful of returns, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Noir, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099, Kingpin, and a whole lot more.

As per Deadline,

"Morales begins talking to himself: "There's no Spider-Man here." He gets knocked down and when he wakes up he comes face to face with Uncle Aaron, who is holding The Prowler mask. "I know you don't want to be The Prowler," Morales says as Uncle Aaron responds "I'm not." Then, The Prowler in full gear come forward from the darkness and Morales tied up to a bag asks "Who are you?" He then sees the other version of himself. They have some funny dialogue back and forth as they compare how they pronounce Morales. Morales then says how he knows his dad is going to die so he has to get back to his universe. He then electrocutes the room so he can escape. We then see more flashes of him on the journey back facing off against The Prowler. Meanwhile, we see Gwen Stacy working to find Miles Morales. We also see Spider-Punk."

As per Variety,

"The footage, shown to CinemaCon attendees, boasted the vibrant, phantasmagoric imagery that made the previous “Spider-Verse” adventures so singular. The footage showed Miles tied up to a punching bag while being interrogated by Uncle Aaron and Prowler Miles creeping above on the ceiling. He jumps down and coldly introduces himself to Spider-Man Miles, who tries to explain that he needs to return to his original universe to save his father’s life. The two alternate versions of each other trade insults, but Spidey Miles charges up an electric venom shock and frees himself. He battles evil Miles and his uncle, and his allies from the previous two movies assemble to save him. They include Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Noir, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk and two new men driving a getaway van over a rising bridge."

The voice cast features Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, John Mulaney, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicolas Cage, Liev Schreiber, Marvin Jones III, Greta Lee, and Jharrel Jerome, amongst others.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 18, 2027!

Check out some new stills below;