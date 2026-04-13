Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters Debut At CinemaCon; Footage Description Teases Down On His Luck Peter Parker

To kickstart a jam-packed week of CinemaCon, Sony Pictures has debuted a pair of brand new of teaser posters for one of this summer's biggest blockbusters: Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

While leading man Tom Holland was not physically in attendance, he appeared via hologram to preview the film. He described his fourth solo adventure as "big and fun and cool," while noting it is also "the most emotional Spider-Man and, in some ways, the most grown-up." Sony Chairman Tom Rothman added that the film is "as big as anything we’ve ever made," yet feels "like nothing we’ve ever made," and lauded Holland’s work as his "finest performance" to date.

To conclude the Spider-Man portion of the jam-packed presentation, Sony screened a brief scene that expands on some of what we saw in the trailer, showcasing Peter Parker (Tom Holland) re-introducing himself to MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). We’ve grabbed descriptions from two trades to give you a better picture of what was shown to attendees.

As per Deadline,

"We're getting a first look of a scene from the film. In it, we see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in a convenience store with Jacob Batalon's Ned. And Ned doesn't recognize him. He follows Ned from a distance to a bar as Ned meets up with friends. He walks to a back room where he sees photos and news articles on a wall that include Spider-Man. Batalon's Ned walks to the back room and spots Holland's Parker. Ned mentions how he's being trying to figure out where is Spider-Man. All this while not being aware of who is standing with. Then, Zendaya's MJ walks in. The music slows to an emotional score. Zendaya's MJ introduces herself as Holland's Peter Parker says he's just a neighbor. Zendaya's MJ says she doesn't want to work where she is. She feels like she's "waiting for something great." She has a boyfriend now (Eman Esfandi) and Holland's Peter Parker sees him give MJ a kiss. Then, we get in to the Spider-Man portion. A voiceover says "There's three live cycles to a spider and if it makes it through, it can make it vulnerable to death. It amounts to a kind of rebirth." We see flashes of Spider-Man facing villains Bommerang and Tarantula."

As per The Wrap,

The #SpiderManBrandNewDay footage at #CinemaCon opens with Tom Holland's Peter Parker on the phone at a bodega when Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds walks in. Peter follows Ned out of the bodega and into a party, holding a bouquet of flowers. He picks up a Lego Chewbacca minifigure, likely from the "Star Wars" set he and Ned shared in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Ned has a board of Spider-Man news clippings, saying he's been trying to figure out who Spider-Man is "to thank him face-to-face" for saving him so many times in high school. He has created an app called "Spidey Tracker" to figure out who Spider-Man is, believing him to either be Martin Starr's Mr. Harrington or Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson. MJ then walks in and Peter gives her the flowers as a housewarming gift. He introduces himself to her as "Maynard." Ned follows MJ out of the room and learns that she's turned down a job at a "soulless corporation." She says that she feels like she's supposed to be "waiting for something great," to which Ned proposes a toast. A new character then walks up and begins flirting with MJ. He says, "That's my girl," and they kiss as Peter watches. He storms out of the room, and the footage ends. Footage similar to that played in the "Brand New Day" trailer then started playing with the narration we've heard. A new clip is then played where Spider-Man is surrounded by Department of Damage Control officers. He takes a moment to stretch, saying, "I'm not in high school anymore."

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out the official posters below: