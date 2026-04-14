Escape From New York Reboot Officially Moving Forward At StudioCanal - But Will Kurt Russell Return?

Escape From New York Reboot Officially Moving Forward At StudioCanal - But Will Kurt Russell Return?

During last night's first CinemaCon presentation, StudioCanal announced that a reimagining of John Carpenter's Escape From New York is officially moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

As CinemaCon got underway in Las Vegas last night, StudioCanal CEO and Canal+ chief content officer Anna Marsh and executive VP of global marketing and distribution Hugh Spearing kicked off the event with some big announcements.

There have been several attempts to get a reboot of Escape From New York off the ground over the past few years, and Spearing revealed that the studio is officially moving ahead with a reimagining of John Carpenter’s 1981 cult classic.

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell was believed to be developing a remake of the movie back in 2021, and more recently, 20th Century Studios was said to be in talks with Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Chad Villella, the trio collectively known as Radio Silence (V/H/S, Southbound, Scream), to take the helm of the planned reboot.

There have been rumors that star Kurt Russell might be in line to reprise the role of Snake Plissken, and ViewerAnon has heard that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor was set to return for the version of the movie Radio Silence was attached to.

Russell played the eyepatch-wearing badass in Carpenter's original and his much-maligned sequel, Escape From L.A., and has expressed interest in potentially returning to one of his most iconic roles in the past. 

Escape From New York takes place in a crime-ridden United States, which has converted Manhattan Island into the country's sole maximum-security prison. Air Force One is hijacked by anti-government insurgents, who deliberately crash it into the walled borough. Ex-soldier and current federal prisoner Snake Plissken is given just 24 hours to go in and rescue the President of the United States, after which, if successful, he will be pardoned.

StudioCanal also announced that Paddington 4 is in the works. No further details were shared, but it was noted that “world-renowned comedy writers” have been hired to pen the screenplay.

Finally, the studio revealed that they are also developing a new take on 1981 werewolf flick, The Howling.  

What do you make of this news? Drop us a comment down below.

In 1997, a major war between the United States and the Soviet Union is concluding, and the entire island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison. When Air Force One is hijacked and crashes into the island, the president (Donald Pleasence) is taken hostage by a group of inmates. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a former Special Forces soldier turned criminal, is recruited to retrieve the president in exchange for his own freedom.

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Battinson
Battinson - 4/14/2026, 8:05 AM
Nooooooooo
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/14/2026, 8:06 AM
"...Paddington 4 is in the works" this feels so out of place 😂😂😂
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2026, 8:12 AM
I think Kurt Russel should be part of the creative team in making this maybe even give him a part in the movie but let’s get someone like Ryan Gosling who does the quiet badass pretty well.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/14/2026, 8:16 AM
Who wouldn't want to see a 75 year old Kurt Russell hobbling around mostly cgi background and sets?
Look at how well it worked out for Indiana Jones...

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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2026, 8:30 AM
@Feralwookiee - Indiana jones lost its magic after crystal skull it went sci-fi aliens time travel
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/14/2026, 8:25 AM
These studios…
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/14/2026, 8:28 AM
I mean, if he does it wouldn't be a reboot.. Unless they make him the president.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/14/2026, 8:29 AM
Oh also. a new HOWLING trilogy could be a LOT of FUN !!!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/14/2026, 8:30 AM
I thought we were gonna get Snake Pliskin in the MGS movie they’re planning?

Perhaps we’ll get….*checks notes*…..erhem…..Twin snakes.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2026, 8:31 AM
Not sure how feel about this one some reboots shouldn’t be made let classics stay as they classics are better how many reboots we get in comic movies , shocked no reboot of jaws and et yet or goonies
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 8:33 AM
@dragon316 - don't give them ideas.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 8:32 AM
Watch it be Timothee Chalamet.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/14/2026, 8:45 AM
@UltimaRex -

He’ll be Grandson pu$$y Plisskin.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/14/2026, 9:02 AM
How many times have we heard this? 😂

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