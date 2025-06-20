JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Behind-the-Scenes Footage Teases Non-Stop Dinosaur Mayhem

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to expand the franchise’s rich mythology with the introduction of Site C, a never-before-seen island that adds a dark new chapter to the saga.

Unlike Isla Nublar or Isla Sorna, Site C was a top-secret InGen facility, hidden not just from the public, but even from many within the corporation itself.

This remote island wasn’t built for tourists or attractions; it served as a shadowy testing ground for InGen’s most extreme genetic experiments, including dinosaurs considered too aggressive, unstable, or unpredictable for any theme park setting.

Here, InGen crossed ethical and scientific lines, engineering creatures that were ultimately deemed too dangerous for the outside world.

In new behind-the-scenes footage, we get a glimpse of the Delgado family: Reuben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), Teresa (Luna Blaise), Isabella (Audrina Miranda), and Teresa’s boyfriend Xavier Dobbs, who find themselves in peril when a mosasaurus capsizes their sailboat.

Stranded and vulnerable, they're saved by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), operatives on a covert mission aboard a submarine heading straight to Site C.

Meet the Delgado family in this behind-the-scenes look of Jurassic World Rebirth. pic.twitter.com/Ldrd141f5k — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 19, 2025

Now stranded on the same island, both groups must navigate a perilous environment crawling with prehistoric threats, including bizarre, mutated remnants of InGen’s failed experiments, which have evolved unchecked in the island’s isolation for decades.

What began as a recovery mission becomes a desperate fight for survival in a place where nature has been twisted beyond recognition

Filming for Jurassic World Rebirth was conducted between June and September 2024, with principal photography unfolding across a diverse range of international locations. The production team shot key scenes in the lush landscapes of Thailand, the historic streets of Malta, and various sites throughout the United Kingdom.

The main stars of Jurassic World Rebirth include Scarlett Johansson, who portrays the character of Zora Bennett, and Mahershala Ali, who stars as Duncan Kincaid.

Jonathan Bailey is featured as Dr. Henry Loomis, while Rupert Friend takes on the role of Martin Krebs. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, with Luna Blaise as his eldest daughter, Teresa Delgado, and Audrina Miranda as his youngest daughter, Isabella Delgado.

Other key cast members include David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Philippine Velge as Nina, Bechir Sylvain as Leclerc, and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater.

The movie is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp.

Renowned action filmmaker David Leitch, best known for co-directing John Wick and helming Deadpool 2, was originally attached to direct the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth. However, he stepped away from the project after clashing with producers over limited creative control.

Reports suggest that much of the film's direction had already been locked in by the studio before Leitch’s involvement, leaving little room for his signature style or vision to influence the final product.

His departure came as Universal Pictures fast-tracked pre-production, eager to distance the franchise from the divisive response to Jurassic World Dominion. While Dominion dominated the box office with over $1 billion in global earnings, it also received the weakest critical reception of any film in the franchise