JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH First Reactions Roar Online Following UK Premiere

Jurassic World Rebirth held its world premiere in London earlier this week, and the first social media reactions for this latest entry in Universal's roaringly successful franchise have now been shared online.

Aside from one vaguely negative post, the majority of people who have seen the movie seem to feel that the studio has delivered a return to form after the widely panned Jurassic World Dominion.

It doesn't sound like the story is up to much (which is to be expected, to be fair), but there's a lot of praise for the cast and the various action set pieces. Also - perhaps most importantly - Rebirth is said to make dinosaurs scary again.

It's always worth keeping in mind that the initial response to most major studio movies does tend to lean positive (if not outright glowing), so we probably won't have a balanced consensus on the movie until the full reviews drop.

Got to check out #JurassicWorldRebirth tonight and had a really good time with it. Was happy to see dinosaur's be scary again.



Gareth Edwards does a great job and making you feel the scale of these things and presents them in such a terrifying way.



Some great set pieces too! pic.twitter.com/PiNxnACYkl — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth was a lot of fun and had all the Jurassic feels. It doesn’t advance the overall story much, but the story here is interesting, and the characters are good. It felt like the original trilogy, which made me very happy. One scene in particular gave me chills. — Mike Winkler (The Movie Guys) (@TheMikeWinkler) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a fantastic addition to the franchise, delivering everything you want and MORE! From the action to the cinematography, Gareth Edwards knows how to craft a great dinosaur movie. This one captures the spirit of the originals and pulls you right back in. pic.twitter.com/LJ9D1cQMMQ — Draven (@DravenReacts) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a solid entry into the franchise. Some really great action and stunning visuals. Loved the new dinosaurs and how the movie leaned into how terrifying they can be. This one has the spirit of Jurassic Park and makes some nice callbacks to the original. pic.twitter.com/fUNtnwVJ2w — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is everything you want.



The plot can be silly but who cares.



The film is gorgeous, the dinosaurs are AWESOME, and Jonathan Bailey may be one of my new favorite actors.



My heart was racing and there was a moment where I was so happy I wanted to cheer. 🥲 https://t.co/Z3I97ey2J3 pic.twitter.com/1NUbUY5nli — TheConnorWebb (@TheConnorWeb) June 19, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a roaring triumph and perfect entry into the franchise. Loved all the new dinosaurs and boy, are some scary. Get ready to fall in love with Dolores. Loved it and what a beautiful homage to the original. pic.twitter.com/3j4Octqwe0 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 18, 2025

Hugely impressed by #JurassicWorldRebirth, a film that understands dinosaurs are both incredibly majestic and utterly terrifying. The ensemble is fun, and Dolores is the GOAT (iykyk) — Barry Levitt (@blevitt93) June 17, 2025

Welp...#JurassicWorldRebirth is a movie. It has that going for it. pic.twitter.com/9fXbxInkeN — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 18, 2025

Big Teeth deserve the Big Screen! What a worthy new addition to the franchise. #JurassicWorldRebirth really made the dinosaurs scary again while adding depth to the new characters we meet. @JurassicWorld — Juan DeJesus (@mostjuantedd) June 19, 2025

🦖🦕 #JurassicWorldRebirth - loved it. Even Jonathan Bailey's American accent tbf ... not that I paid much attention to his lines.

Thanks @universaluk pic.twitter.com/CVjL1Xebuz — Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) June 18, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.