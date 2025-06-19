JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH First Reactions Roar Online Following UK Premiere

Though full reviews are still under embargo, we have some initial social media reactions to Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth. Does the movie deliver a return to form for the franchise?

By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Jurassic World Rebirth held its world premiere in London earlier this week, and the first social media reactions for this latest entry in Universal's roaringly successful franchise have now been shared online. 

Aside from one vaguely negative post, the majority of people who have seen the movie seem to feel that the studio has delivered a return to form after the widely panned Jurassic World Dominion.

It doesn't sound like the story is up to much (which is to be expected, to be fair), but there's a lot of praise for the cast and the various action set pieces. Also - perhaps most importantly - Rebirth is said to make dinosaurs scary again.

It's always worth keeping in mind that the initial response to most major studio movies does tend to lean positive (if not outright glowing), so we probably won't have a balanced consensus on the movie until the full reviews drop.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/19/2025, 8:32 AM
Early reactions - 100% positive

Critics reaction post release - 34%
rebellion
rebellion - 6/19/2025, 8:34 AM
These always sound exactly the same, the only thing that changes is the name of the movie. A marketing gimmick that everyone is already sick of.
grif
grif - 6/19/2025, 8:36 AM
waiting for this instead
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/19/2025, 8:52 AM
@grif - this will be horrible
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/19/2025, 8:38 AM
Yeah, I'm expecting much more negative reviews. I think Clayton Davis' post is very telling.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 6/19/2025, 8:41 AM
@MarkCassidy - He isn't going to be invited back lol.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 8:52 AM
@MarkCassidy -

User Comment Image
billnye69
billnye69 - 6/19/2025, 8:45 AM
My opinion of the movie is all that matters to me.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/19/2025, 8:45 AM
I'll be there. Going to see 28 years later in a couple hours.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/19/2025, 8:46 AM
Just want genuine thriller set pieces and characters that shine again
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 8:50 AM
Bobertwats book your tickets sir!

🤡😘🤡
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/19/2025, 8:51 AM
Astonishing how much better the CGI in JP1993 looks compared to this. The trex in open sunlight in that original film still looks far more realistic than anything I've seen in these trailers. It feels like alot of it has to do with the color grading and lighting. But I've been unimpressed with the cgi in this film from what we've seen. Also, the dialogue is horrible.

View Recorder