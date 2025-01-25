JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH New Look Finds Scarlett Johansson & Jonathan Bailey In A Dinosaur Nest

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH New Look Finds Scarlett Johansson & Jonathan Bailey In A Dinosaur Nest

We're still waiting on that first trailer, but for now, Universal has shared a new promo image from Jurassic World Rebirth featuring stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette

"Life, uh, finds a way..."

Universal Pictures has unveiled another promo still for Jurassic World Rebirth via the movie's official social media accounts, and it gives us a new look at stars Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett) and Jonathan Bailey (Dr. Henry Loomis) in the middle of what appears to be a dinosaur nest.

Believe it or not, the egg Loomis is holding is the closest we've come to an official look at one of the movie's dinos!

Recent toy leaks confirmed that some of the prehistoric beasts our protagonists will run into include: Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus Quetzalcoatlus, Maiasaura and a new take on the Spinosaurus.

We're still waiting on a first trailer for Rebirth, but some supposed plot leaks have been doing the rounds online. None of them sound particularly convincing, but Fangoria did recently share an interesting report about the movie's rating.

Apparently, the next JW movie will be PG-13, but is expected to push the "brutal violence" to levels we haven't seen in any of the previous films.

Check out the new image below.

According to the official synopsis, Johansson's character "attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

The rest of the synopsis reads:

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) breakdown, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Have another look at the recently-released images below.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Leaked Toy Designs Reveal Some Of The Movie's New Dinosaurs
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Leaked Toy Designs Reveal Some Of The Movie's New Dinosaurs
ASSASSIN'S CREED, FAST & FURIOUS, And JURASSIC WORLD All Rumored To Be Getting Live-Action TV Shows
Recommended For You:

ASSASSIN'S CREED, FAST & FURIOUS, And JURASSIC WORLD All Rumored To Be Getting Live-Action TV Shows

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/25/2025, 7:21 AM
Wait so you mean the climate changed since dinosaurs were around naturally and now that millions of years have passed and the climate NATURALLY changed, dinosaurs cannot survive?
huh....
Probably ancient humans fault for creating fire.
Or Dinosaur farts.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/25/2025, 7:32 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - can't figure out of you are antiscience, antiscience-fiction , or both. Plus, the earth was warmer when dinosaurs roamed, and the earth's equator is its warmest region....

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder