JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Opening Weekend Estimates Land - Will It Stomp Over SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR?

The Jurassic Park franchise returned in 2015 with Jurassic World, a movie that grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide when all was said and done. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made $1.3 billion three years later, with Jurassic World Dominion concluding the trilogy in 2022 with a $1 billion haul.

Given the downward trajectory of those box office takings, Jurassic World Rebirth may struggle to reach $1 billion. However, it will get off to a strong start at the North American box office, according to the three-weekend tracking that's just dropped.

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) reports that the movie is eyeing a $115 million - $135 million start. That's not too far behind Jurassic World Dominion's $145 million debut, though Universal Pictures is expected to up the ante in terms of marketing over the coming weeks, meaning the number may rise.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to be released on a Wednesday, slightly skewing these opening "weekend" figures. Still, the slightly earlier start should give filmmaker Gareth Edwards' fresh start for the franchise an advantage with Superman set to land in theaters the following Friday.

The movie will, however, open in the wake of M3GAN 2.0 and F1: The Movie, both of which arrive on June 27 and are currently eyeing $30+ million starts.

Very early (and typically unreliable) estimates for Superman suggest it will earn $156 million - $175 million when it lands. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, meanwhile, is aiming for $125 million - $136 million.

Will you be checking out Jurassic World Rebirth when it rampages into theaters next month?

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Alongside Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The supporting cast includes Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Gareth Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2.