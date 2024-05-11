KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Receives Worst CinemaScore Since Tim Burton's 2001 Remake

So far, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been met with a fairly positive reception from critics and audiences, but that is not reflected in its CinemaScore...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 11, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Despite an overall positive reception from both critics and fans, 20th Century Studios' latest Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has received one of the worst CinemaScores of the franchise.

The Wes Ball-directed sci-fi adventure is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 80% (the audience score is also 80%), but has still only managed to secure a disappointing "B" CinemaScore.

For those unfamiliar with this particular system, a B may not sound too bad, but it's rare enough for a major studio blockbuster to fall below an A-, and it also marks the worst CinemaScore of the franchise since Tim Burton's disastrous 2001 remake.

Ultimately, this shouldn't have too much of a negative impact on the film's box office. Cinemagoers do tend to pay some attention to these scores, but not nearly as much as a green splat on Rotten Tomatoes, for example.

Have you seen KOTPOTA yet? Do you plan to? Let us know in the comments section, and check out some new posters at the links below.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Does KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your (Slightly) Spoilery Answer
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/11/2024, 12:04 PM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/11/2024, 12:07 PM
Movie was good but not better than War for the Apes 7.5/10
*spoiler* didnt like how the girl went from acting like a crackhead to being on a super top secret mission for the rebel alliance the entire time. *spoiler*
You can smell the disney in this
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/11/2024, 12:42 PM
@Matchesz - I'm truly concerned for the mental state of the "men" on this site. Any film that features a female character that can fight or has a strong role, you folks feel personally attacked. It's bizarre. You hate women in positions of power even in fantasy.
A2ron
A2ron - 5/11/2024, 12:54 PM
@Matchesz - Thankfully, I didn’t see much of your post. Why the HELL post a spoiler being one of the first comments in the week of release. Idiot
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 12:56 PM
@SonOfAGif - haha so true. You can sense the insecurities from the men. 😂😂😂😅😅
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/11/2024, 12:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - dont feel attacked, just stuff at the ending felt forced thats all. Would have given it a 8 if it was more ape related. Did u watch it?

@A2ron - they spoiled it in the trailers already. Everyone knows she speaks
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 1:11 PM
@Matchesz - literally nothing felt forced
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/11/2024, 1:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - 🙄🤔😐 🧢.

Enterrainment rule 101:

Give logic, or gain losses.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 12:14 PM
It was honestly better than both War and Rise. Characterization was great. May and Noah were compelling. Rocko was great. If Caeser was Moses this one gave me David overthrowing Saul type vibes.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/11/2024, 1:20 PM
@McMurdo - 🙄🤔😐...


Comparing digital monkeys to Biblical Black men?

Probably why I don't watch this
🦬 💩.

PS: To hell with Hollywood for creating the subliminal infusion. I'm guessing it's not by chance.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/11/2024, 12:14 PM
to be fair its CinemaScore, what do you expect
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/11/2024, 12:18 PM
Flop on the way 😂🍿
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 1:13 PM
@YouFlopped - your mother when she dropped you walking up the stairs. Guess ya both flopped that afternoon kiddo
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/11/2024, 1:15 PM
@McMurdo - 65 years old and still telling mother jokes… 👴🏻
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 1:17 PM
@YouFlopped - 33 kiddo. When do your balls drop?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/11/2024, 12:29 PM
That’s too bad. I personally really enjoyed it. Maybe not as good as Dawn or War but I thought they did a good job of being a followup to that trilogy.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 5/11/2024, 12:29 PM
That's pretty Surprising. I thought it was a solid Apes flick
Forthas
Forthas - 5/11/2024, 12:33 PM
Have not seen it but that is dissapointing. I trust Cinema score more than most other audience measures.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/11/2024, 12:34 PM
Will be seeing it later today. Glad to see others like it and its on par, or better or alittle worse than War and Dawn, which is a very high standard, imo.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 12:37 PM
Ba 660p
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 5/11/2024, 12:41 PM
The writers have a 9 film arc planned for this ...

I think it'll be at least as good as the recent films - but the plotting seems predictable and doesn't scale-up to a cinematic film.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/11/2024, 12:48 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I wish writers and directors would go back to focusing on making the best movie they can instead of worrying about the next 30 years worth of movies.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/11/2024, 12:46 PM
Rotten Tomatoes called and wants it's CinemaScore back. Both these things are dog water bro.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/11/2024, 12:52 PM
@NGFB - You can smell the Disney in this lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 12:50 PM
Honestly , that’s shocking since I have heard more positive response to it then negative…

Granted , an average score of “B” might be dissapointing given the standards of the previous trilogy but i would still consider it to be good imo.

I have heard the movie is slow to an extent and takes it time to build to a satisfying climax so I could see that being the reason for this score.

Anyway , still looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
Cleander
Cleander - 5/11/2024, 12:55 PM
Good! I didn't like how they pussyfooted the actions of the real villain - Mae.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 1:16 PM
@Cleander - ^supports hamas
LSHF
LSHF - 5/11/2024, 12:58 PM
Ape fatigue?

Maybe they should give it a rest for a few years?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/11/2024, 12:59 PM
Did they allude to the astronauts or where the story could go next?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/11/2024, 1:00 PM
The Astronauts must be returning soon,the age of Nova in the movie they have to soon.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 5/11/2024, 1:00 PM
If a B is a bad score, shouldn’t CinemaScore change their scale so if a movie isn’t good it would be like a c or lower.

B isn’t bad in any other sense. So it’s funny to read this guy all but trash a movie and the score is a B.
Himura
Himura - 5/11/2024, 1:01 PM
This movie takes over 30 minutes to get any actual plot going. And even then it's pretty standard/predictable, including the "surprise" ending. I have no idea how so many people think this is as good as the previous films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 1:13 PM
@Himura - I don’t think anyone thinks it’s as good as the previous ones or atleast the last 2…

I do know some that like it more then Rise atleast so there’s that.

