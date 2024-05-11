KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Receives Worst CinemaScore Since Tim Burton's 2001 Remake

Despite an overall positive reception from both critics and fans, 20th Century Studios' latest Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has received one of the worst CinemaScores of the franchise.

The Wes Ball-directed sci-fi adventure is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 80% (the audience score is also 80%), but has still only managed to secure a disappointing "B" CinemaScore.

For those unfamiliar with this particular system, a B may not sound too bad, but it's rare enough for a major studio blockbuster to fall below an A-, and it also marks the worst CinemaScore of the franchise since Tim Burton's disastrous 2001 remake.

Ultimately, this shouldn't have too much of a negative impact on the film's box office. Cinemagoers do tend to pay some attention to these scores, but not nearly as much as a green splat on Rotten Tomatoes, for example.

Have you seen KOTPOTA yet? Do you plan to? Let us know in the comments section, and check out some new posters at the links below.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise, set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. The producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.