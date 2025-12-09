MERCY: Chris Pratt Has 90 Minutes To Prove His Innocence To Rebecca Ferguson's AI Judge In New Trailer

MERCY: Chris Pratt Has 90 Minutes To Prove His Innocence To Rebecca Ferguson's AI Judge In New Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer for Mercy, which stars Chris Pratt as a cop accused of murdering his wife who has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to Rebecca Ferguson's AI judge...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 09, 2025 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer and poster for Mercy, an upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part 2) that has been scheduled for a theatrical debut on January 23, 2026.

Pratt plays a detective named Chris Raven who is accused of murdering his wife, and only has 90 minutes to present his defence and prove his innocence... to an A.I. judge played by Ferguson. If he fails to do so, he will be executed immediately.

As the trial progresses, it becomes apparent that Judge Maddox - technology that Raven had a hand in creating - may not be as impartial as she first seems.

This trailer is a lot more action-packed than the first teaser, and does a better job of selling the movie overall - though we're still not convinced it'll be worth checking out on the big screen.

“This was a departure for me,” Pratt said during the movie's recent NYCC panel. “He is a homicide detective in the near future, and a guy who has seen a lot, been through a lot. He’s part of this special new Mercy program that they’ve designed, essentially using AI to modify their core system to be more efficient, and to face the rise in capital crime in this version of Los Angeles. They just want to get these murderers off the street and send a message.”

“There is something new for Chris in this movie. It’s his next iteration. He plays a dark and very vulnerable character in a very dramatic story,” added director Timur Bekmambetov. “[Chris is] famous for his action movies, but playing a dramatic role, and he’s literally electric chair for 90 minutes. Kali is playing his partner, helping him, we think. And Rebecca is an AI judge. She’s smart, and we will discover her heart.”

Bekmambetov also noted that robodogs were used to help film at least one sequence.

“We used robodogs, for maybe the first time in the history of filmmaking,” the director said. “Cameramen were robodogs because I used the footage of the robodogs going through the extras in a crowd through the scene and filming it. How I directed the robodogs was that I just told them what I wanted. I said, ‘Go over there and film these guys,’ and it happened.”

Check out the new trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
ALTERED Star Tom Felton On Finally Playing A Hero, Getting His Own Superhero Suit & More! (Exclusive)
Related:

ALTERED Star Tom Felton On Finally Playing A Hero, Getting His Own Superhero Suit & More! (Exclusive)
SPACEBALLS II Wraps Production; Daphne Zuniga Shares Cast Photo Featuring Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, & More
Recommended For You:

SPACEBALLS II Wraps Production; Daphne Zuniga Shares Cast Photo Featuring Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, & More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder