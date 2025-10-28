Does PREDATOR: BADLANDS Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Predator: Badlands hits theaters next weekend, but is there anything worth waiting for when the credits roll? We have an answer for you following last night's first screenings, and you can learn more here.

By JoshWilding - Oct 28, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
The first screenings for Predator: Badlands took place last night. Still, it's worth noting that the reactions we've seen appear to be mostly from influencers and fans, rather than the critics who will write the reviews that go live on November 4. 

Even so, those lucky enough to have seen the Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers follow-up in advance have shared complaints about the PG-13 rating that's left the Predator franchise feeling a little bloodless. 

With a Weyland-Yutani android set to factor heavily into the story, many fans still hope to see filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg take the helm of a new Alien vs. Predator movie (even if Badlands is a small misstep, he still excelled with the previous two movies). 

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the future, but does Predator: Badlands have a post-credits scene that sets up this franchise's future?

We've learned that, no, Predator: Badlands does NOT have a mid or post-credits scene. When the movie ends, that's it, though you can always stick around to see the names of all the people who worked hard to make this movie a reality. 

Predator: Killer of Killers' post-credits scene revealed that Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch have been trapped in cryogenic stasis pods by the Yautja. 

We'll have to wait and see what, if anything, that was setting up. However, with no post-credits scenes, it seems Predator: Badlands is a standalone tale, unless something happens in the movie itself, of course (for possible details on that, you'll want to check back here next month for our spoiler coverage). 

"It’s like a Ray Harryhausen movie," Trachtenberg previously said of Predator: Badlands. "This crazy adventure against monsters and the elements — only this time it’s a badass Predator against those things. We wanted Dek to be relatable, but without turning him into Luke Skywalker. He’s still a Predator — we had to allow him to be a dick. But a dick you can root for."

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/28/2025, 2:46 PM
Little early, @JoshWilding. This movie doesn’t open for over a week. Are you going to post this dreck again next week?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/28/2025, 2:56 PM
@Lisa89 - he can do as he please.... And boy does he pleases
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/28/2025, 2:54 PM
Holy sh1t that suit looks bad, that better be some cosplay just for the show.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/28/2025, 3:16 PM
This hasn't released anywhere though, right? Isn't it the case that sometimes early viewings have after credit scenes removed? Or am I making that up?

