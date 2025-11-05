PREDATOR: BADLANDS Producer Confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Had Talks About Returning As Dutch

Predator: Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt has confirmed that the plan is indeed for Arnold Schwarzenegger to return as Major "Dutch" Schafer in a future Predator movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator

Arnold Schwarzenegger played the lead role of Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer in John McTiernan's original 1987 Predator movie, which still marks the character's only live-action appearance in the franchise.

However, a cryogenically-frozen Dutch did show up in an epilogue scene from the animated Killer of Killers movie, along with Danny Glover's Lt. Mike Harrigan from Predator 2 (1990) and Amber Midthunder's Naru from Prey (2022).

Director Dan Trachtenberg has previously revealed that he reached out to Schwarzenegger to get his approval to use his likeness in the scene, and later said that he would be interested in "cooking some stuff up" for the legendary actor in a future project.

Now, Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt has confirmed that Trachtenberg has met with Schwarzenegger about potentially returning as Dutch down the line.

“Obviously, the holy grail of Predator movies would be getting Arnold back in there,” Rosenblatt said. “And it’s always been something in the back of our minds that it would be really great to see him come back to this franchise that he’s made iconic, and that’s made him iconic. Arnold and Dan have met a couple of times now. He’s been really interested in what we’re doing, he’s a real fan of what we’ve done so far, from what I understand. And we’re really excited. After Badlands, we’ll see and have more conversations."

Could the plan be for Dutch, Naru, Harrigan and Badlands leads Dek and Thia to join forces for a massive event movie at some point? It might well be something 20th Century Studios/Disney and Trachtenberg have considered, but the filmmaker has clarified that he has no interest in "smashing the action figures together" anytime soon.

Check out a new featurette spotlighting Elle Fanning's dual roles, Thia and Tessa, below.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/5/2025, 5:05 PM
Dude, you'd also must have Adrian Brody's character and the other chick who survived from PREDATORS to be brought back too!
That would be sick!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/5/2025, 5:34 PM
@lazlodaytona - I actually enjoyed Predators with Brody and count it as the third best Predator film behind Predator 1 and 2.
The first Alien Vs Predator film was actually pretty fun too
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/5/2025, 5:05 PM
The View already did it!

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/5/2025, 5:07 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/5/2025, 5:35 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Arnold: “You’re one ugly motherfu…..”
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 5:57 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - haha i fricking love racismo!
Right back at ya buddy! 👌
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/5/2025, 5:06 PM
[frick] Arnold.

More BIPOC Tweeners with pointy sticks - interstellar alien hunters can't handle that shit.

Trust the science.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/5/2025, 5:12 PM
After what Dutch went through in that first movie, why the actual [frick] would he want to come back?

Man covered himself in mud, got violated by branches, crawled through Predator piss mist, watched all his boys get skinned alive like it was a meat raffle..

And now you wanna tell him, "Come back, Dutch, we need you!" For what?? So he can get laser face-blasted in 4K IMAX? 🥴

Dutch don’t need to prove shit. He already flexed so hard he scared an alien into self-destructing.

Let that man smoke a cigar in peace, [frick]’s sake.

Unless he’s coming back to dropkick a Predator into a volcano, I say let him chill, lift weights, and ignore everyone’s calls.

For [frick]s sake
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 11/5/2025, 5:20 PM
I would love to write this story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 5:38 PM
Honestly after the ending of Killer of Killers , I’m not sure how you do a Predator story with present day Arnold given it was revealed that Dutch was in cryostasis…

I feel at that point you either do an animated film with Arnold voicing the character or a live action film that de-ages the character which would be real expensive.

Anyway , it would be fun to see him in a movie again regardless given he’s only been in (non canon) novels & video games after the first film so hopefully it happens sooner then later!!.

