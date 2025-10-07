PREDATOR: BADLANDS Producer Confirms Movie Will Be First PREDATOR Film To Be Rated PG-13

Even when the quality varied, we could always count on the Predator movies to deliver when it came to plenty of brutal, bloody action. Now, it's been confirmed that Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands will be the first film in the franchise - not counting 2004's AvP crossover - not to have an R-rating.

While speaking to IGN, producer Ben Rosenblatt explained why he thinks fans will be on board with the family-friendly rating, while promising that Badlands will still be very violent.

It seems the studio was able to bring the movie in with a PG-13 rating because it won't feature any humans on the receiving end of the carnage.

“We'll see where it ends up, but our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R,” Rosenblatt said. “That's kind of our hope. And really, what that's about is just being able to broaden out the audience for a movie like this.”

“We don't have any humans in the movie and so we don't have any human red blood,” he continued. “So we're hoping that's gonna play to our advantage. We're going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we'll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colours other than red.”

We know that the movie's Yautja protagonist, Dek, will lay waste to multiple alien creatures, and the only humanoid characters are Weyland-Yutani synths.

In a separate interview with Bloody Disgusting, Rosenblatt revealed that Badlands is set further in the future than any previous Predator films.

"This takes place way in the future, after everything that we know from the universe of Alien & Weyland-Yutani & Predator & AvP, all that stuff. This is the farthest out that it’s gone."

Check out the final trailer for Predator: Badlands below, and let us know what you think of this PG-13 news in the comments section.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.