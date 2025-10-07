PREDATOR: BADLANDS Producer Confirms Movie Will Be First PREDATOR Film To Be Rated PG-13

We not have confirmation that Predator: Badlands will be the first movie in the franchise (not counting Alien vs. Predator) to be rated PG-13...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator

Even when the quality varied, we could always count on the Predator movies to deliver when it came to plenty of brutal, bloody action. Now, it's been confirmed that Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands will be the first film in the franchise - not counting 2004's AvP crossover - not to have an R-rating.

While speaking to IGN, producer Ben Rosenblatt explained why he thinks fans will be on board with the family-friendly rating, while promising that Badlands will still be very violent.

It seems the studio was able to bring the movie in with a PG-13 rating because it won't feature any humans on the receiving end of the carnage.

“We'll see where it ends up, but our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R,” Rosenblatt said. “That's kind of our hope. And really, what that's about is just being able to broaden out the audience for a movie like this.”

“We don't have any humans in the movie and so we don't have any human red blood,” he continued. “So we're hoping that's gonna play to our advantage. We're going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we'll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colours other than red.”

We know that the movie's Yautja protagonist, Dek, will lay waste to multiple alien creatures, and the only humanoid characters are Weyland-Yutani synths.

In a separate interview with Bloody Disgusting, Rosenblatt revealed that Badlands is set further in the future than any previous Predator films.

"This takes place way in the future, after everything that we know from the universe of Alien & Weyland-Yutani & Predator & AvP, all that stuff. This is the farthest out that it’s gone."

Check out the final trailer for Predator: Badlands below, and let us know what you think of this PG-13 news in the comments section.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/7/2025, 3:44 PM
Oh hell no. Blood and guts and gore is essential to Predator.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/7/2025, 3:46 PM
@JobinJ - i thought the same then i read the article and deleted my comment. because it will be alien gore. it will be interesting to see no humans.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/7/2025, 3:55 PM
@supermanrex - Hahaha! I thought the same thing and there’s no need for swearing so it makes sense!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/7/2025, 4:08 PM
@JobinJ -
User Comment Image
Robby
Robby - 10/7/2025, 3:45 PM
Fuuuuuhhhlooooooop
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2025, 3:50 PM

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 4:59 PM
@harryba11zack - don’t care what people say that’s best cosplay ever saw little kid made it cute
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/7/2025, 3:51 PM
Another Dallas Mavericks, point guard, number 13 - Steve Nash, behind the back PASS!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/7/2025, 4:44 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Aint looking NFL Again until they Fix that awful Bad Bunny blunder, they still got time
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/7/2025, 3:57 PM
isnt it if blood is another color other than red then they can get pass an R rating? it'll make them more money and it makes sense if they're on an alien world the whole time and she's an android.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/7/2025, 3:58 PM
Just hope it's actually good.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/7/2025, 4:04 PM
User Comment Image
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/7/2025, 4:04 PM
Alright when I first heard this yesterday, I had lost all hope for this movie, BUT this is an interesting work around, if all the violence is alien violence with green/orange/purple/whatever blood. I am now intrigued again.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 10/7/2025, 4:13 PM
Mega flop incoming.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 10/7/2025, 4:18 PM
It doesn't surprise me considering the leads are a Predator and an Android alongside alien gore!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/7/2025, 4:21 PM
This will flop harder than Supershit

Reboot the MCU and DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 5:00 PM
@WalletsClosed - Superman was successful fantastic four barley made profit you got facts backwards
Rpendo
Rpendo - 10/7/2025, 4:40 PM
Well.

I WAS looking forward to this.

Now…nope.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 4:45 PM
Cool in regards to the timeline!!.

Now coming to the PG-13 rating , I’m not a gorehound by any means so I’m cool with it as long as the film itself is engaging.

Anyway , looking forward to Badlands as someone liked both Prey & Killer of Killers!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2025, 4:55 PM
This will make bank. Changing the rating gives access to a bigger audience. Also it's predator vs predator so there won't be any red blood. Why are people stupid
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2025, 4:58 PM
You don't need to hear [frick] 3 times
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 5:02 PM
I count alien vs predator first predator and alien be pg13 yeah combined still best of both worlds second sucked barley make stuff out even in hd quality first was goood

