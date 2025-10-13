PREDATOR: BADLANDS Tickets Go On Sale As Thrilling New TV Spot, Featurette, And Posters Are Released

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, tickets for Predator: Badlands are now on sale. With that, we have a new TV spot, featurette, and exhibitor-exclusive posters for Dan Trachtenberg's Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers follow-up.

While we don't know what the filmmaker has planned next for the long-running sci-fi series, the animated Killer of Killers laid the groundwork for the returns of both Naru and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch.

The movie promises to be unlike any Predator story before it, with a Yautja lead in Dek and a Weyland-Yutani synth (yes, that's an Alien franchise crossover) joining him in an adventure that won't feature a single human.

Talking to Collider earlier this month, Trachtenberg explained, "Part of the fun of it was that it was gonna be unusual and challenging. In concept, that was the fun of being limited. I remember someone saying or getting a lot of feedback."

"And the first movie I did [10 Cloverfield Lane], was a bottled, contained thriller, and everyone always was like, 'Oh, it's so hard that you were making that one location, that's such a challenge,' and actually, the reality is that makes it way easier," Trachtenberg continued."Being inside that box and trying to find a way to make that interesting breeds more cool creative things."

"And the same thing with all the challenges with this. Being limited in language and being able to have to communicate so much more visually, makes everything that we're doing that much more charge and the things that we are saying when he's speaking, and what the filmmaking has to rise to the occasion to become. all is leveled up by having that limitation," he concluded.

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.