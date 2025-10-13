PREDATOR: BADLANDS Tickets Go On Sale As Thrilling New TV Spot, Featurette, And Posters Are Released

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Tickets Go On Sale As Thrilling New TV Spot, Featurette, And Posters Are Released

With tickets now on sale for Predator: Badlands, 20th Century Studios has released a must-see new TV spot, along with a revealing featurette and several exhibitor-exclusive posters. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 13, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, tickets for Predator: Badlands are now on sale. With that, we have a new TV spot, featurette, and exhibitor-exclusive posters for Dan Trachtenberg's Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers follow-up.

While we don't know what the filmmaker has planned next for the long-running sci-fi series, the animated Killer of Killers laid the groundwork for the returns of both Naru and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch. 

The movie promises to be unlike any Predator story before it, with a Yautja lead in Dek and a Weyland-Yutani synth (yes, that's an Alien franchise crossover) joining him in an adventure that won't feature a single human. 

Talking to Collider earlier this month, Trachtenberg explained, "Part of the fun of it was that it was gonna be unusual and challenging. In concept, that was the fun of being limited. I remember someone saying or getting a lot of feedback."

"And the first movie I did [10 Cloverfield Lane], was a bottled, contained thriller, and everyone always was like, 'Oh, it's so hard that you were making that one location, that's such a challenge,' and actually, the reality is that makes it way easier," Trachtenberg continued."Being inside that box and trying to find a way to make that interesting breeds more cool creative things."

"And the same thing with all the challenges with this. Being limited in language and being able to have to communicate so much more visually, makes everything that we're doing that much more charge and the things that we are saying when he's speaking, and what the filmmaking has to rise to the occasion to become. all is leveled up by having that limitation," he concluded. 

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Producer Confirms Movie Will Be First PREDATOR Film To Be Rated PG-13
Related:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Producer Confirms Movie Will Be First PREDATOR Film To Be Rated PG-13
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Final Trailer Features Epic Action, Elle Fanning's Second Character, And Weyland-Yutani
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Final Trailer Features Epic Action, Elle Fanning's Second Character, And Weyland-Yutani

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/13/2025, 1:20 PM
I'm so ready for this.
Love me some Predator...even the bad ones.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/13/2025, 1:29 PM
@lazlodaytona - A PG-13 Predator film?

Good luck with that lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 1:32 PM
Cool , the movie seems good imo so looking forward to it!!.

I really continue to like the idea of doing a “heroic” Predator and making him someone to root for rather then wishing for his death hence I hope the execution is well done.

Also , I’m glad Trachtenberg mentioned his first feature film in 10 Cloverfield Lane which was a good one imo!!.

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/13/2025, 1:42 PM
This garbage actually looks horrible. I know I use these words a lot and sometimes it's hyperbole i'll admit, but everything i've seen from this and have heard about this looks atrocious. They've turned Predator in a PG-13 buddy comedy action movie.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder