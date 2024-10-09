PREY Star Amber Midthunder Joins The Cast Of MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2

The second season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has added Prey and Legion star Amber Midthunder in a major recurring role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 09, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Prey star Amber Midthunder is set to face-off against a very different - and much bigger - kind of Predator in her next project.

According to Variety, the Legion alum has joined the cast of the second season of Apple TV+ MonsterVerse spin-off series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in a heavily recurring role. Midthunder will play a character named as Isabel, who is described as “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman.”

Season 1 stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski are expected to return. Whether we will see Kurt and Wyatt Russell (they played the same character across two different timelines)  after the events of the season 1 finale remains to be seen.

Legacy of Monsters is set after 2014's Godzilla reboot, as San Francisco struggles to rebuild in the wake of the Titan's epic battle against the MUTOs. The story "focuses on Cate, who survives the San Francisco showdown and travels to Japan to find her missing father. It is there she learns of a shocking betrayal, and Cate must team up with her half-brother and an American hacker to discover her family's ties with the mysterious organization known as Monarch."

Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) developed the project, and the first two episodes were helmed by WandaVision and Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman. They are all expected to return for the second season.

The series was renewed back in April, with Apple and Legendary also striking a deal to develop a number of other spin-off projects. It is the latest expansion of the Legendary MonsterVerse, following the box office success of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real," reads the synopsis for the 10-episode series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch." "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/9/2024, 6:07 PM
Let me be FIRST to say - I kinda liked Season One
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 6:10 PM
If she beats Godzilla the way she did to that Predator I'm walking out of the theatre.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 10/9/2024, 6:18 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Neither Prey, nor Monarch were theatrical releases. I guess you'd walk out of your home?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 6:33 PM
@UncleHarm1 - If that's how it's gotta be, that's how it's gotta be.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 10/9/2024, 6:34 PM
@UncleHarm1 - more like his parents basement, hehe
bcom
bcom - 10/9/2024, 6:12 PM
PREY was awesome and Amber was an absolute stand out in that movie. She did a great job at building the character to the point that you believed she could take on the Predator by the end of the movie. Time for her to shine.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 6:24 PM
@bcom - agreed , I liked it and her in it!!.

It’s honestly on par for me with the first one (which I watched for the first time when this was coming out).

1.Predator/Prey
2.Predators
3.Predator 2
4.The Predator
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/9/2024, 6:47 PM
@bcom - Seriously a fantastic movie! Excited to see her in more
mountainman
mountainman - 10/9/2024, 6:17 PM
Cautiously optimistic for season 2. Overall I liked the first season, but the 1950’s story was far better than the modern one. I doubt they can visit that much anymore so hopefully it doesn’t make the show take a step down.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/9/2024, 6:37 PM
@mountainman - begrudgingly I gotta agree
grif
grif - 10/9/2024, 6:26 PM
this should really bring in the viewers.

also nobody on earth talked about this show when kvg2 came out this year
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 6:30 PM
Cool , I have liked her work from what I’ve seen so she’ll make a nice addition to this series imo!!.

I can see us not getting Wyatt Russell back since I feel like the flashbacks and him as the younger Shaw reached its end but I do hope we see Kurt Russell again after his presumed death last season (though it would be appropriate if that was the conclusion since he died saving and bring Keiko back).

User Comment Image

Anyway , I did like S1 so I’m looking forward to this!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/9/2024, 6:33 PM
She's epic for taking down a Predator, is super-hot, and is starring in a lot of good films.....

What's not to love..... ?!
Slotherin
Slotherin - 10/9/2024, 6:38 PM
S1 was pretty good so I'm glad to see this happening.
Anyone know what's up with them continuing any of Skull Island? I really liked that one, much more than I'd have imagined.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 6:46 PM
@Slotherin - I might have missed the exact details but skull island skunk or was in the process of sinking in Godzilla vs Kong so unless it's a flashback with a smaller kong, the closest they have is the hollow earth thing.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/9/2024, 6:38 PM
After watching Shogun, I want to watch this show just for Anna Sawai. Midthunder was pretty good in Prey, so she would be a welcome addition.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/9/2024, 6:43 PM
This show was mostly a waste imo, the final Kaiju fight was cool but the human story was a nothing burger. It really only had maximum 3 episodes worth of story in it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 6:54 PM
@Ha1frican - I disagree there

I know the human stuff tends to be a complaint which I agree with to an extent in the films but I enjoyed the parallel past and present storylines going on since it was kind of a mystery which I enjoyed seeing unravel.

I also got invested in the characters to varying degrees too and even got a bit emotional towards the end which was surprising to me.

