PREY Star Amber Midthunder Joins The Cast Of MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2

Prey star Amber Midthunder is set to face-off against a very different - and much bigger - kind of Predator in her next project.

According to Variety, the Legion alum has joined the cast of the second season of Apple TV+ MonsterVerse spin-off series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, in a heavily recurring role. Midthunder will play a character named as Isabel, who is described as “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman.”

Season 1 stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski are expected to return. Whether we will see Kurt and Wyatt Russell (they played the same character across two different timelines) after the events of the season 1 finale remains to be seen.

Legacy of Monsters is set after 2014's Godzilla reboot, as San Francisco struggles to rebuild in the wake of the Titan's epic battle against the MUTOs. The story "focuses on Cate, who survives the San Francisco showdown and travels to Japan to find her missing father. It is there she learns of a shocking betrayal, and Cate must team up with her half-brother and an American hacker to discover her family's ties with the mysterious organization known as Monarch."

Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) developed the project, and the first two episodes were helmed by WandaVision and Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman. They are all expected to return for the second season.

The series was renewed back in April, with Apple and Legendary also striking a deal to develop a number of other spin-off projects. It is the latest expansion of the Legendary MonsterVerse, following the box office success of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real," reads the synopsis for the 10-episode series, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch." "Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."