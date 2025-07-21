PREDATOR: BADLANDS Full Trailer Doesn't Hold Back On Unhinged Action Or Nods To The ALIEN Franchise

The first full trailer for Predator: Badlands has been unleashed, and it's packed full of thrilling action and connections to 20th Century Studios' Alien franchise. This looks seriously epic, folks...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025
Filed Under: Predator
Source: SFFGazette.com

The thrilling full trailer for Predator: Badlands has just dropped (via SFFGazette.com) ahead of the movie's panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

The action-packed preview reveals much more about what we can expect from what looks to be a unique team-up, as a Weyland-Yutani android, Elle Fanning's Thia, is paired up with Dek, a young Yautja looking to prove himself on a planet inhabited by some pretty gnarly-looking monsters. 

After Predator: Killer of Killers gave these iconic aliens the chance to speak and reveal more about their culture, it appears we can expect Dek to communicate with his unexpected ally (who is carried on Dek's back, Yoda-style, at one point). It doesn't appear this Predator is looking for an ally, though.

The latest Predator: Badlands trailer also doesn't shy away from including some Alien references, and it definitely feels like this could be a stepping stone to another Alien vs. Predator project somewhere down the line. If nothing else, the two worlds are now fully connected. 

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg previously described Dek as the "runt of the litter," adding, "He’s a thing of few words, pretty blunt. He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively."

Addressing Fanning's role as a Weyland-Yutani android (she'll also play a second, mystery character), he said, "I always wanted no humans in this movie, so I thought it might be fun to have the Predator with a robot. Then I thought, ‘I know a company that makes robots."

Together, he says Dek and Thia will make for a "fun, mismatched pairing. One talkative, one laconic. As exciting and violent as this movie is, the character stuff really pops, too."

"After Prey, I had three ideas," Trachtenberg added. "One was Killer Of Killers, one was Badlands and one...I haven’t done yet. So, there are other awesome ideas and time periods it’d be exciting to explore, and all that’s been part of our discussion for [what’s next]."

The movie, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Dan Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2025, 3:06 PM
This looks great
User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/21/2025, 3:41 PM
@MisterBones - Looks like Dan Trachtenberg has done it again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/21/2025, 3:07 PM
Looks better than the last trailer.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/21/2025, 3:59 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Much better! I was intrigued by the last one but still very skeptical, but now I am 100% sold. I dont want to watch or read anything else about this one until I watch it. Looks really fun!
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/21/2025, 3:09 PM
Predator has always been the superior franchise to Alien.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 7/21/2025, 3:16 PM
@Mongrol - I love Predator but no way.. Alien is better than Predator and Aliens is way better than Predator 2.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/21/2025, 3:18 PM
@amesjazz -

Predator is the better franchise: it has more good films than Alien.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 7/21/2025, 3:41 PM
@Mongrol -

No Predator movie is better than Alien and Aliens. And I love Predator
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/21/2025, 3:42 PM
@TheBlueMorpho -

Predator is still the better franchise.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2025, 4:20 PM
@Mongrol - The heart of the Predator movies is the alien and the heart of the Alien movies are the humans.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/21/2025, 3:15 PM
A buddy cop Predator movie? This shit is [frick]ing dumb.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2025, 3:17 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - you had me in the first half. To me tha4 concept sounds awesome !
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/21/2025, 3:17 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - it’s probably because the predator doesn’t speak English. So we need a human element in this story, or at least in this case, an android element. Meant to represent the viewer. Sort of reminds me of Kratos and Mimir.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 7/21/2025, 3:42 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Do you want the same Predator movie again and again?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/21/2025, 3:54 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - It actually could have been pretty fascinating to get a minimal dialogue movie with just the Predator surviving the hunt. Kind of like the Revenant or Apocalypto.

But Hollywood wouldn't dare be that ambitious. Make the Predator accept help from a comedic sidekick that he normally shouldn't give two shits about.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/21/2025, 3:58 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - she isn’t a comedy relief. You cannot have a 100% dark film. Levity helps. It’s needed in all films. And we’re dealing with a race of aliens that murder people for fun. Levity helps.

Also, no one reads. They will complain that it’s all in subtitles
Starlight
Starlight - 7/21/2025, 3:17 PM
That was one HELL of a trailer !!!!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/21/2025, 3:18 PM
I cannot wait!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/21/2025, 3:20 PM
It.... It talks. WTF?!
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 7/21/2025, 4:08 PM
@lazlodaytona - predators been talking since the first 2 movies lol

And even in those movies, they were talking English
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2025, 3:21 PM
This looks awesome!
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2025, 3:21 PM
I just nerded out on that trailer. Def a movie I tell my wife "im gonna see this solo dolo with a large ass beer. Go have yourself a girls night. Call your mom to watch the kids"
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 7/21/2025, 3:23 PM
It's an Alien Vs Predator movie then?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/21/2025, 3:25 PM
Looks rad to me!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2025, 3:27 PM
Looks good , can’t wait to see it!!.

Just having the Predator as the protagonist makes the whole thing feel so fresh already.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/21/2025, 3:33 PM
They are releasing this in theater

User Comment Image

Going to flop

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/21/2025, 3:40 PM
Oh no. As if Prey and The Predator weren't bad enough. Why is this happening?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/21/2025, 3:49 PM
I'm not big on the predators design
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/21/2025, 3:58 PM
Loved Prey and this looks great too
RobertARZVenez
RobertARZVenez - 7/21/2025, 4:26 PM
pff I see this great, and I see Elle Fanning as that android and I can't help but think of Android 18 from Dragon Ball Z, I hope one day they dare to make a Dragon Ball saga, something like Harry Potter!!

