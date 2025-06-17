PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Elle Fanning's Battle-Damaged Thia Hitches A Ride On New SDCC Poster

PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Elle Fanning's Battle-Damaged Thia Hitches A Ride On New SDCC Poster

Though it's yet to be officially released, we have a first look at a badass new San Diego Comic-Con poster for Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2025 11:06 AM EST
San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, and a new poster for Prey director Dan Trachtenberg's spin-off movie, Predator: Badlands, has been spotted in the wild.

The artwork features the movie's Yautja protagonist, Dek, with Elle Fanning's Thia on his back.

The recent trailer made it pretty clear that Thia was a Weyland-Yutani android, but we now know that she's going to be hit with some major damage at some point in the film, and end up being carried by Dek after losing her legs (possibly as a nod to Bishop after his encounter with the Xenomorph Queen in James Cameron's Aliens).

Check out the poster at the link below, and we'll update if 20th Century Studios releases an official version.

“One of the cool things about the movie is that we’re on Yautja Prime—there’s a lot in this movie from the extended universe," Trachtenberg said in a recent interview. "We insanely decided to treat [the language] properly like [Elvish] for Lord of the Rings or [Dothraki] for Game of Thrones, except for those there’s more precedent.”

“As inspired as I am by movies, I’ve been very inspired by video games [like] Shadow of the Colossus, where you have a protagonist paired with someone else who provides color and connection," he added. "There’s a thing with a horse in Shadow of the Colossus that’s devastating when you play the game. And so [Predator: Badlands] was a little bit inspired by that in terms of wanting to see the Predator with someone else, this character who’s the opposite of him. He’s very laconic, [Fanning] is not. She’s capable in ways that he is not. Physically, she’s got a real thing that I’m so excited for you guys to see. But I want to let eventually some of that speak for itself.” 

As it turns out, Fanning will actually play a dual role as twin "sisters" (we assume two versions of the same android model).

Finally, Trachtenberg made it clear that this is going to be a very different kind of Predator movie. “It’s a big, crazy swing, and I think that’s what drives butts into seats. If you want the same old Predator experience, you can hit play on Predator or Prey or any other, whichever one is your fit.” 

Have another look at the trailer below in case you missed it.

Predator: Badlands is "set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Trachtenberg directs and produces Predator: Badlands alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor. The movie opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/17/2025, 11:33 AM
Looks like Elle's nose took as much damage as her lower half...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/17/2025, 11:34 AM
That's two 'Predator' films in a row with a female lead. I suppose the usual suspects will start calling it 'Predat-HER'.
LOL
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 6/17/2025, 11:40 AM
@Lisa89 - almost certainly. Stupid because Prey was the best Predator media in the last couple decades.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/17/2025, 11:49 AM
@Lisa89 - lol. Luckily Dan trachntenburg writes great female characters. 10 cloverfield lane and prey anyone?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/17/2025, 11:59 AM
@JFerguson - I love love love 10 Cloverfield Lane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 11:45 AM
Cool poster , looking forward to this film (though I still need to see Killer of Killers)!!.

I like the idea of this having no humans involved and being essentially a two hander with a Predator and an Android which should be fun.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2025, 11:46 AM
Killer of Killers was awesome, Prey was a huge surprise, I'll stay invested as long as the quality holds up. The eventual Alien vs Predator might be [frick]ing amazing
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/17/2025, 12:22 PM
@bobevanz - Agreed. But I'm actually beginning to wonder if maybe this movie will somehow covertly be the "eventual Alien vs Predator movie." Given what Trachtenberg pulled off in filming Prey without us knowing it was a Predator movie until the trailer came out, and the fact that Weyland-Yutani seems to play a prominant role here. He's also said that's where he wants to go with it. I think it would be pretty cool if the xenomorphs somehow get loose on Yautja Prime, putting the Predators on the back foot.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/17/2025, 12:28 PM
@bobevanz - The Japan part was the best, Viking part was decent, the WWII part and the ridiculous finale were not.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 11:47 AM
Who would have EVER TOUGHT that Disney now owns both the Alien and Predator franchises. The one thing I noticed is the High Quality of these moves.

Disney revived both of these movie franchises.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/17/2025, 11:50 AM
All good is back you guys! Our favorite Disney glazer is back! :)
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2025, 11:58 AM
@JFerguson - Lieutenant First Class Ellen Louise Ripley

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/17/2025, 12:03 PM
@JFerguson - King Bootlicker
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 6/17/2025, 12:14 PM
@JacobsLadder - AllsGood is Bob Igers lover. Thats why he act like that. Get's a good b...job and a good assfrick everyday.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/17/2025, 11:54 AM
Calling it now. Dek and Naru will unite together in the Predator Champions movie with the help of Ursa, Kenji, Torres, and Rain (Alien Romulus).
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/17/2025, 12:02 PM
Disney and Predator, what a terrible combination. Prey is so [frick]ing overrated. Better than The Predator but that's not saying much.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2025, 12:17 PM
@JacobsLadder - I mean. At least we are getting content with high production values

