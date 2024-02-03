REBEL MOON: Sofia Boutella's Kora Prepares For Battle In New Still And Footage From THE SCARGIVER

Netflix has shared a new look at Sofia Boutella's Kora in the second part of Zack Snyder's Star Wars/Seven Samurai-inspired sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, and we also have some snippets of new footage thanks to a brief teaser video highlighting some of the streamer's upcoming projects.

At the end of Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child of Fire, Kora managed to defeat the evil Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein) in single combat, but we'd soon find out that the villain had actually survived his seemingly fatal injuries (he appears to be some sort of cyborg) and was brought back by his master, Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee), to seek revenge.

Kora and her allies made their way to Veldt after the battle, completely oblivious that the full might of the Imperium is on their tale, but the fearless warrior looks more than ready for war in this new still.

thankful for this new pic of Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver. pic.twitter.com/0X6VCYpb44 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 1, 2024 Squid Game, Bridgerton, Rebel Moon: Part Two, The Umbrella Academy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Here’s a look at what’s Next on Netflix in 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/4t6iGNUB5y — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024 Teaser for #RebelMoon Part 2: The Scargiver pic.twitter.com/XZLQedXXqn — Snyder Netflix Updates ⚒️ rebel moon era (@SnyderNetflix) February 1, 2024

During a recent DGA Director’s Cut podcast, Snyder revealed that the R-rated cut of Rebel Moon is coming this summer. No month or date was mentioned, but at least we now have a rough timeframe.

In a previous interview, Snyder discussed the director's cut and how it'll differ from the PG-13 version.

"Way more brutal. More bizarre. Verhoeven-esque. More RoboCop than you know... in the way that it uses violence as another character. And there's a lot of sex in it, and sci-fi fantasy."

Snyder also took to Vero last year to share a new image from his director's cut, and it looks like we're going to be spending more time with Jimmy the Robot.

Zack Snyder shared a frame from the #RebelMoon director's cut on Vero pic.twitter.com/CxK60vMi9D — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) December 28, 2023

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire is now on Netflix. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.