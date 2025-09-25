SPACEBALLS 2 Reveals Full Cast And First BTS Photo; Rick Moranis WILL Return As Dark Helmet!

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Amazon MGM has revealed the full cast for Spaceballs 2, with Rick Moranis officially confirmed to reprise his role as the iconic Dark Helmet.

Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga are back as Lone Star and Princess, with Josh Gad, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman among the new additions. They were previously reported to appear, and Superman star Anthony Carrigan joins them, as does George Wyner (he played Colonel Sandurz in the 1987 classic).

It should go without saying that the legendary Mel Brooks is also back, returning to his three roles as Zen Yiddish, Yogurt, and President Skroob. Spaceballs, which Brooks directed, grossed $38 million and remains a beloved classic in the eyes of many sci-fi fans...despite not exactly being a critical hit.

Josh Greenbaum helms this follow-up from a script by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), and Gad.

No logline or synopsis has been revealed, while we don't currently know how Gad, Palmer, and Pullman will play. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody are producing the film, alongside Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez will executive produce.

The cast was announced alongside a table read photo that's meant to echo (parody?) the one released to mark Star Wars: The Force Awakens beginning production in 2014.

"Well, I am not going to comment on whether or not Rick Moranis is returning, but hypothetically, if he were to return, I would say it's because Rick would have felt like this was a project worthy of his return," Gad teased earlier this year. "So watch this space. But what I can say is it is surreal."

"It's surreal because I grew up with Spaceballs and when the movie was prophesized in the first film, when Yogurt says, 'God willing, we'll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,' I, like everyone else, was just anticipating that that would happen sooner than 40 years later."

"But I am so grateful it took that long because it's the greatest gift on Earth to be able to not only be on the precipice of shooting this movie, but to be able to do it while Mel is still with us," the Frozen star continued. "So I'm thrilled. I'm beyond excited, and that's about all I can say for now."

In Spaceballs, we visit a distant galaxy, where planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air.

But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

Spaceballs 2 is set to be released in theaters in 2027.