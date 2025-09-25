SPACEBALLS 2 Reveals Full Cast And First BTS Photo; Rick Moranis WILL Return As Dark Helmet!

SPACEBALLS 2 Reveals Full Cast And First BTS Photo; Rick Moranis WILL Return As Dark Helmet!

Amazon MGM has announced the full Spaceballs 2 cast, alongside a behind-the-scenes table read photo that pays homage to (or makes fun of) Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And yes, Rick Moranis is back...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 12:09 PM EST
As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Amazon MGM has revealed the full cast for Spaceballs 2, with Rick Moranis officially confirmed to reprise his role as the iconic Dark Helmet.

Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga are back as Lone Star and Princess, with Josh Gad, Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman among the new additions. They were previously reported to appear, and Superman star Anthony Carrigan joins them, as does George Wyner (he played Colonel Sandurz in the 1987 classic). 

It should go without saying that the legendary Mel Brooks is also back, returning to his three roles as Zen Yiddish, Yogurt, and President Skroob. Spaceballs, which Brooks directed, grossed $38 million and remains a beloved classic in the eyes of many sci-fi fans...despite not exactly being a critical hit.

Josh Greenbaum helms this follow-up from a script by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the GalaxyTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), and Gad. 

No logline or synopsis has been revealed, while we don't currently know how Gad, Palmer, and Pullman will play. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Jeb Brody are producing the film, alongside Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez will executive produce.

The cast was announced alongside a table read photo that's meant to echo (parody?) the one released to mark Star Wars: The Force Awakens beginning production in 2014.

"Well, I am not going to comment on whether or not Rick Moranis is returning, but hypothetically, if he were to return, I would say it's because Rick would have felt like this was a project worthy of his return," Gad teased earlier this year. "So watch this space. But what I can say is it is surreal."

"It's surreal because I grew up with Spaceballs and when the movie was prophesized in the first film, when Yogurt says, 'God willing, we'll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,' I, like everyone else, was just anticipating that that would happen sooner than 40 years later."

"But I am so grateful it took that long because it's the greatest gift on Earth to be able to not only be on the precipice of shooting this movie, but to be able to do it while Mel is still with us," the Frozen star continued. "So I'm thrilled. I'm beyond excited, and that's about all I can say for now."

In Spaceballs, we visit a distant galaxy, where planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air.

But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

Spaceballs 2 is set to be released in theaters in 2027. 

amesjazz
amesjazz - 9/25/2025, 12:36 PM
Its so cool to see Rick Moranis coming back again. Such a good dude.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 12:50 PM
@amesjazz - he's class personified
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2025, 12:38 PM

It will probably suck, but I'll be there opening day.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2025, 12:47 PM
@DocSpock - yeah it'll be hard to live up to the nostalgia the original has but pretty sure ill enjoy it either way
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 12:51 PM
@DocSpock - dude. Have faith. It can't be worse than the sh1t show that was Happy Gilmore 2. Right?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2025, 12:53 PM
@lazlodaytona -

So true. We watched that a couple of weeks ago. SOOOOOOOOOO bad.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:27 PM
@DocSpock - I'm an Adam Sandler sympathiser, I think a lot of his writing is intelligent in both comedies and dramas....and he's great acting in them. That still doesn't stop him from releasing a complete turd every so often. and HG2 was a huge one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 12:47 PM
Lol , it’s a mirror of the original Force Awakens cast photo we got.

User Comment Image

Anyway I like the new additions to the cast with Anthony Carrigan ,Lewis Pullman & Keke Palmer…

I can see Lewis playing a parody of Kylo tbh while Keke is the Rey of the story maybe..

Anyway , the first one was real fun so looking forward to this!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 12:49 PM
As long as they prttait an kangjjjjjjj kang
Timerider
Timerider - 9/25/2025, 12:56 PM
May the Schwartz be with you.

We’ll miss you John Candy.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:02 PM
@Timerider - absolutely. No better Mog in the galaxy.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 9/25/2025, 12:56 PM
This is great. Looking forward to it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2025, 12:56 PM

Mel Brooks is a real treasure. One of the best comic/satirical geniuses of all time.

Damn your eyes! Too late.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:05 PM
They SO need to call the movie "Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money."
Thank frankness alone will bring in good box-office numbers.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:07 PM
*that Frankness alone ....

@JoshWilding .... I support you constantly so could you please bring back the "edit" button and explain why it went away???
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/25/2025, 1:14 PM
@lazlodaytona - I don't think its his fault or decision, nate something is the owner of the website and he does this kind of thing I think
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:34 PM
@braunermegda - oh. I didn't realize that. my bad @JoshWilding

So, how do we get ahold of this Nate F'er and get our edit button back?!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2025, 1:06 PM
I have faith. The Naked Gun was a perfect legacy sequel, gimme some of that quality and not History Of The World Part II. Sheesh
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/25/2025, 1:09 PM
@bobevanz - was the Naked Gun good? I avoided it seeing it as just another nastalgic cash grab. I felt Liam was lowering his standards. I'd watch it if you say it's worth it. I definitely trust your opinion.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/25/2025, 1:16 PM
@lazlodaytona - trust on two strangers on the Internet rather than one. It is that good, if you like the old ones you will like this too. Unstoppable jokes per minute as well.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/25/2025, 1:22 PM
Would be hilarious if it does better than Pedro Pascal & Grogu.
kseven
kseven - 9/25/2025, 1:24 PM
Hilarious that they did a Table Read pic just like The Force Awakens did

