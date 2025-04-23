Mace Windu Could Return To STAR WARS Under Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard, a Star Wars director for Disney+, wants to bring back Mace Windu, and there's definitely comics for inspiration.

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 23, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Mace Windu is a fan favorite Star Wars character that first appeared in The Phantom Menace, then in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith where he met his untimely demise at the hands and lightning bolts of Palpatine. He was the first Jedi to be seen holding a purple lightsaber on screen, at the request of Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryce Dallas Howard wants to bring him back to life.

Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to the Happy Sad Confused podcast mainly to promote her new movie Pets, but the conversation eventually turned to Star Wars. Bryce Dallas Howard directed three episodes of The Mandalorian and one episode of The Book of Boba Fett that are generally looked at by critics and audiences as some of the better episodes.

In regards to Samuel L. Jackson, she had the following to say, "Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me, and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed."

Turning the topic towards Star Wars, she said, "And then I went straight to Dave Filoni, and I was like, 'So let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is, because is he dead? Is he?'"

After Palpatine returned, to the eye roll and sigh of many fans, “somehow”, truly anything is possible. Darth Maul survived being cut in half during the events of The Phantom Menace and Anakin Skywalker survived what seemed to be a fatal blow from Obi-Wan and being set on fire, so why can’t Mace Windu survive being electrocuted by Palpatine?

Samuel L. Jackson has said something similar in the past more than once. He firmly believes that Mace Windu could have survived the electrocution as well as the fall, and he is definitely open to returning as the Jedi. 

"There's a long history of people in the Star Wars world with one hand, one arm, and they're still around here kicking ass," Jackson said. "Jedis can fall from great heights without dying. Come on."

Mace Windu has appeared in plenty of other Star Wars material including comic books, novels, animated series, video games, and more. If Bryce Dallas Howard needed material to pull inspiration from, she has a plethora of options to choose from.

There’s definitely quite a few Star Wars fans that would love to see the return of Mace Windu. The character is extremely popular and the actor that plays him is too. You can watch Bryce Dallas Howard's full appearance on Happy Sad Confused below.

Would you like to see the return of Mace Windu? Let us know in the comments!

ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/23/2025, 2:33 PM
It's actually one of the easier explanations to make considering how many characters come back from the "dead".

Mace could've easily landed on a building or in a speeder (there are thousands flying around). I always thought this when I was 15 after seeing ROTS in theaters.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/23/2025, 2:57 PM
@ThorArms - yeah, it's one character I actually believe surviving. Especially with everybody surviving being stabbed with a lightsaber.
PC04
PC04 - 4/23/2025, 2:36 PM
Would be great to see!

I too would like to be..under..Bryce Dallas Howard.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 3:00 PM
@PC04 - who wouldn’t?

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/23/2025, 2:40 PM
"and Anakin Skywalker survived what seemed to be a fatal blow from Obi-Wan and being set on fire"

How did that seem to be a fatal blow?

Remember in the comics when Mace Windu came from basically an African Savannah planet, where he and his neighbors lived in huts?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 2:43 PM
i miss Mace
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 2:53 PM
@harryba11zack - he also holds his lightsaber sideways which is kinda cool
User Comment Image
Baf
Baf - 4/23/2025, 2:45 PM
I'd love to see an old grizzled and scarred Mace train a new Jedi like Obi-Wan did for Luke. Perhaps he went into hiding too.
grif
grif - 4/23/2025, 2:46 PM
he knows star wars is dead. but he will take the check
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 2:49 PM
Baddie with a fattie
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 2:51 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 2:57 PM
@thebamf - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 3:02 PM
@thebamf - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/23/2025, 3:03 PM
@thebamf -

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 3:15 PM
@Nomis929 -
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 3:17 PM
@harryba11zack -
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/23/2025, 2:57 PM
Ruin another character? Sure, why not? They pretty much got em all at this point anyway.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/23/2025, 2:59 PM
Rey healed him and made his hand grow back because she can do anything.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 3:08 PM
I have enjoyed Mace Windu as a character (moreso in CW then the movies) but I would rather he remain dead personally…

I wouldn’t mind though if Bryce Dallas Howard does take on another SW show or even movie since I have enjoyed her work in that universe thus far via The Mandalorian , BOBF & Skeleton Crew!!.

User Comment Image

