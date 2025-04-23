Mace Windu Could Return To STAR WARS Under Bryce Dallas Howard

Mace Windu is a fan favorite Star Wars character that first appeared in The Phantom Menace, then in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith where he met his untimely demise at the hands and lightning bolts of Palpatine. He was the first Jedi to be seen holding a purple lightsaber on screen, at the request of Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryce Dallas Howard wants to bring him back to life.

Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to the Happy Sad Confused podcast mainly to promote her new movie Pets, but the conversation eventually turned to Star Wars. Bryce Dallas Howard directed three episodes of The Mandalorian and one episode of The Book of Boba Fett that are generally looked at by critics and audiences as some of the better episodes.

In regards to Samuel L. Jackson, she had the following to say, "Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me, and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed."

Turning the topic towards Star Wars, she said, "And then I went straight to Dave Filoni, and I was like, 'So let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is, because is he dead? Is he?'"

After Palpatine returned, to the eye roll and sigh of many fans, “somehow”, truly anything is possible. Darth Maul survived being cut in half during the events of The Phantom Menace and Anakin Skywalker survived what seemed to be a fatal blow from Obi-Wan and being set on fire, so why can’t Mace Windu survive being electrocuted by Palpatine?

Samuel L. Jackson has said something similar in the past more than once. He firmly believes that Mace Windu could have survived the electrocution as well as the fall, and he is definitely open to returning as the Jedi.

"There's a long history of people in the Star Wars world with one hand, one arm, and they're still around here kicking ass," Jackson said. "Jedis can fall from great heights without dying. Come on."

Mace Windu has appeared in plenty of other Star Wars material including comic books, novels, animated series, video games, and more. If Bryce Dallas Howard needed material to pull inspiration from, she has a plethora of options to choose from.

There’s definitely quite a few Star Wars fans that would love to see the return of Mace Windu. The character is extremely popular and the actor that plays him is too. You can watch Bryce Dallas Howard's full appearance on Happy Sad Confused below.

