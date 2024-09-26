STAR WARS: Cal Kestis Live-Action Debut Rumored; Will THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU Return After Upcoming Movie?

The massive popularity of the Star Wars Jedi video games has led to mounting speculation that Force-wielding protagonist, Cal Kestis, might one day make the jump to the big or small screen, and we're now hearing that plans are in place for the character to appear in live-action.

Though details are sparse, reliable insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that "Cal Kestis is coming to live-action on Disney+."

Whether this means a project focusing on Kestis is in development or the character will appear in another upcoming series is not clear, but with the games set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Cal showing up in season 2 of Ahsoka - which takes place after Return of the Jedi - seems unlikely, as does an appearance in Skeleton Crew.

We have no idea if Cameron Monaghan would reprise the role, but it would seem like a wasted opportunity if the Gotham alum didn't get the chance to continue playing the character in live-action.

Here's what Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had to say about the possibility of a live-action Cal Kestis project during a 2023 interview with EW.

"I've seen a lot of chatter online about that. [Laughs] It could be really interesting," she admitted. "It's not something that's front and center right at the moment, but what's interesting in the company that we do is that everybody across all these different lines of business, we all talk to one another."

"That often doesn't happen in situations like this, but because so many of the people at Lucasfilm, are used to working together, we're very transparent about what the storytelling is that's going on — whether it's in the streaming space or the movie space, or books, animation games, whatever it is. Eventually, it'll be some kind of immersive entertainment."

"There are many things we talk about just in terms of how we use technology with ILM inside the company," Kennedy went on. "So this constant cross-pollination of ideas to determine just exactly what stories move into the movie space, what stories move into the TV space — you never know, because the creative process is very similar in all of those different spaces."

"And so you don't have a crystal ball. You see what works, and then if it does, you draw from that."

Moving on to The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, and Richtman has heard that the feature will serve as the final chapter of this particular story, with no fourth season of the Disney+ series. However, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is expected to appear in future Star Wars projects.

What do you make of these latest Star Wars rumors? Let us know in the comments section.