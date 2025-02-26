STAR WARS: Dave Filoni Is Expected To Be Announced As New Lucasfilm President When Kathleen Kennedy Retires

STAR WARS: Dave Filoni Is Expected To Be Announced As New Lucasfilm President When Kathleen Kennedy Retires

With Kathleen Kennedy's time as Lucasfilm President reportedly nearing its end, a new report reveals that Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni is already being lined up as her successor...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Following the news that Kathleen Kennedy is gearing up to announce her retirement as Lucasfilm President, speculation continues to run rampant about her potential replacement (even Kevin Feige's name has been thrown into the mix).

Fans haven't appreciated Kennedy's stint in charge of the studio, She's delivered some successes for Disney - the Star Wars sequels were box office hits and Disney+ was launched on the back of The Mandalorian - but there have also been many failures.

Whether it's the countless Star Wars movies that failed to materialise or the way Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed, the majority agree that a fresh face calling the shots would be no bad thing. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims, "Dave Filoni is a candidate to replace Kathleen Kennedy after she steps down from Lucasfilm next year."

That might seem like an obvious suggestion but The Hollywood Reporter has since confirmed that, yes, Filoni is Kennedy's likely successor. George Lucas himself mentored him and, after cutting his teeth as a creative on The Clone Wars, Filoni has worked alongside Jon Favreau to spearhead Star Wars' streaming stories. 

Having helmed Ahsoka in 2023, Filoni is knee-deep in pre-production on season 2 and is still expected to direct his own Star Wars movie. How can Lucasfilm's chief creative officer balance that and calling the shots in the studio? It's hard to say, but the trade notes, "Filoni is already Disney’s choice to succeed Kennedy and predicts his ascendancy will be announced at Star Wars Celebration in April."

In response, another source counters, "He’s a great resource of knowledge, but he’s ultimately a TV guy. He’ll be killed by all sides."

"One reason Kathy stuck around for so long is because there is no credible alternative," one insider explains, with sources adding that Lucasfilm executive Rayne Roberts was originally being groomed by Kennedy as her successor. However, last week, Roberts was Searchlight's new senior VP of production.

A producer with ties to Star Wars told the site, "What people don’t understand is that it’s not a creative job. That’s about 10 percent. The rest of it is dealing with Disney, licensing and fans."

Filoni being chosen as Lucasfilm President would make fans happy but it's a big job that extends well beyond just greenlighting movies and TV shows. Kennedy, with decades of experience in Hollywood, has struggled in the role over the past 12 years, so Filoni could face similar challenges.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 2/26/2025, 7:48 AM
Seems like a nice fellow but he's the wrong guy for the job.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/26/2025, 8:00 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - I dunno, he's got a lot more hits that misses with the world. I'd rather him more than some unknown or or someone with no love for the franchise, though that worked out well for Gilroy.

Who'd your pick be?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:00 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Yeah he's a little smiley goober.

Could be okay to talk with.

He is not a fan fic writer who belongs at Lucasfilm.

Fire him.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:02 AM
@NoDaysOff -

Does he actually though?

There are unknowns who would be better for Star Wars than him.

There could be people who don't like Star Wars but know story making, and they could be good.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/26/2025, 8:04 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yeah, because a billion dollar franchise will it to someone unproven. Whereas Filoni has been will Lucasfilm as a creative well before the Disney acquisition with his stuff from clone wars alone being well loved amongst fans for expanding the lore before all the expanded stuff became non canon. I dunno. I'd let him keep cooking.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 8:08 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - yeah

Given it’s more business oriented ,. Idk if he’s the right fit though he could be a fast learner.

We’ll see.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/26/2025, 7:50 AM
Wonder what nonprofit organization Kennedy will be exposed of funneling millions of dollars in funds to in ten years
SpiderParker14
SpiderParker14 - 2/26/2025, 7:54 AM
Just as I freaking feared…
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/26/2025, 7:56 AM
He can't be any worse so I guess we'll see how it turns out.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 7:58 AM
@TheJok3r -

Getting punched twice is better than getting punched five times.

*maybe walk over to the guy who doesn't punch people*
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/26/2025, 7:56 AM
Disney and the entire woke world:

User Comment Image

They still don't know why they're losing and it's glorious.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:04 AM
@Batmangina -

Unless they're purposefully burning things down, and building what they like on top of the ashes.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/26/2025, 8:08 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I used to think that but they're actually not that clever.

The wild emotional freak outs and blame game justifications are great when your six or seven but when you blow $100M on every project, that isn't going to work for a quarterly earnings report.

It will be self cleaning - it's already happening.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 7:56 AM
God be merciful.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/26/2025, 7:58 AM
Meh.

Star Wars is T K Maxx and Andor is the only decent piece to be found after sifting through heaps of crap for hours.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/26/2025, 7:58 AM
Yo! Didn't I say that shit!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:04 AM
@NoDaysOff -

Lots of people did.

And anyone who wants Filoni leading Lucasfilm is misguided.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 8:00 AM
Hey if true and Filoni accepts the role then so be it , I would be happy and wish him the best!!.

However the man is a creative at heart and as stated , Kennedy’s role as president is about 10% being involved in that and far more about dealing with Disney and other business matters which Filoni doesn’t really have any experience in.

I personally would keep him as Chief Creative Officer since that’s the position he belongs in imo while having someone like an Emma Watts take over Kennedy’s position…

She is one of the candidates to take over , Watts has a nice resume and a strong reputation to her name aswell having worked at Fox & Paramount as a high level exec.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/26/2025, 8:01 AM
I would've been excited for this news years ago, now I'm not so sure he can handle it. I don't envy anyone who has to take on the job of repairing such a damaged, lumbering franchise.

Also the fan component. Don't get me wrong, I'm a fan. Which means I know first hand how much of a pain in the ass we can be. It can't be easy trying to craft a story knowing a mob is getting ready to light the torches and sharpen the pitch forks in advance.

Some are just looking for a fight, but I think the majority of us just really love your product and would like to see it restored to its former glory. That doesn't mean giving us the same thing over and over. It means truly understanding what made us fans in the first place.

To whoever gets the job...

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/26/2025, 8:01 AM
?si=Z2HP_sl-Sqg5fzGL
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:07 AM
Dave Filoni is a goober.

His fan films are kind of trash.

He should be fired from Star Wars.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/26/2025, 8:07 AM
Come on boys and girls. The Snow White article got 147 comments. We could do better. Go team go!

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 2/26/2025, 8:07 AM
Dave is the right guy for the job. He’s extremely passionate about SW. He’s essentially Feige but for SW.

