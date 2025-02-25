STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Expected To Step Down As Lucasfilm President By The End Of This Year

It appears Kathleen Kennedy's time as Lucasfilm President is nearing its end as a new report details the executive's plans to step down from her role by the end of 2025. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Kathleen Kennedy has ruled over the Star Wars empire for more than a decade, but it looks like she might finally be moving on from this Galaxy Far, Far Away. 

As first reported by Puck (via SFFGazette.com), the Lucasfilm President has told associates that she intends to retire by the end of 2025. There's definitely something to this as the story has been picked up by the Hollywood trades (this story also carries more weight than the wishful thinking often shared by YouTubers). 

If Kennedy does plan on stepping down, then she's unlikely to be missed by the majority of Star Wars fans. 

She joined Lucasfilm as co-chair alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas in 2012 and later took over following his exit when Disney acquired the company for $4 billion.

Initially, Kennedy found great success in the role. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a box office hit that grossed $2 billion worldwide. Some fans weren't happy with the movie, but it was a critical success and, two years later, The Last Jedi was another win for the studio. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also grossed over $1 billion in 2016 and received positive reviews despite reports of issues behind the scenes. 

The trouble started when she fired filmmakers Chris Lord and Phil Miller in the middle of shooting Solo: A Star Wars Story. Longtime friend Ron Howard was enlisted to finish the project but it was a flop. In 2019, The Rise of Skywalker was panned by critics and fans alike as a disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga. 

We then entered an era of movies being announced, only for them to never materialise. From trilogies being spearheaded by Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Benioff and David Weiss to Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, Kennedy has become known to fans for making promises and breaking them. 

Even two years on from the last Star Wars Celebration, three movies announced in London (from Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni) have failed to materialise. Daisy Ridley's return as Rey, for example, has gone through multiple writers and creative teams.

The franchise has found success on streaming with the likes of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor but there have still been notable missteps, including The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte

We've seen other failings on Kennedy's watch, including Disney+'s Willow revival (which was panned by critics and later pulled from the streamer altogether) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, another finale widely considered a let-down.

Neither Lucasfilm nor Kennedy have responded to requests for comment but we'd imagine she'll announce her plans to step down at Star Wars Celebration in Japan this April. It's hard to say who will take over from the veteran producer but Disney likely wants someone who can right the ship and get this property back in theaters.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/25/2025, 5:37 AM
Good, it's about time.
SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 2/25/2025, 5:38 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/25/2025, 5:39 AM
That Andor s2 trailer has converted the show into a gotg ripoff
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/25/2025, 6:02 AM
@vectorsigma - The only person ripping of GOTG is James Gunns who subsequently keeps remaking the same movie with a set of different characters
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/25/2025, 5:39 AM
She’s been about as shat on by now as George Lucas for a trilogy+, so seems to be an apt time. She just won’t get the same hefty payout and lasting respect.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 2/25/2025, 5:43 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/25/2025, 5:43 AM
I've been hearing this for years, yet she's still there.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/25/2025, 5:51 AM
I wonder if there's room in Filoni's new role to take over that as well?

Also, imo that Andor S2 trailer was cool, but what was up with that mainstream music....smelt like desperation to up their viewership. Especially with the reliance on displaying their previous critical acclaim they felt needing showing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/25/2025, 5:58 AM
I feel like I hear this exact thing every year but since the trades have weighed in on it , perhaps there is some truth to it this time…

If this year is the last one for Kennedy then so be it , I’m certainly not gonna say that her leadership wasn’t flawed because it was such as the Solo situation or films failing to materialize thus far etc.

However I also think the internet has a tendency to exaggerate and her stint at the top of Lucasfilm hasn’t been as bad as certain corners of this hellhole like for you to believe though I say that as someone who enjoys the sequel trilogy (well 2/3rd’s of it mainly).

Also Josh , where was Willow panned by critics because I see it has an 84% on RT or Dial of Destiny was considered a let down since it was also well received by both critics (for the most part) & audiences.

Oh and for “missteps” such as Book of Boba Fett (which I thought was decent personally) , why does she get the blame and not Favreau , Filoni & Robert Rodriguez who were the main creative forces in that?.

Anyway , I’m sure some are already calling for Filoni to be the new President of Lucasfilm without knowing the full extent of what that role actually entails…

Chief creative officer which is his position right now is exactly where he should be.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/25/2025, 5:59 AM
User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/25/2025, 6:03 AM
This is positive. Just need to get her out of Disney and back in Isla Nublar with the rest of the dinosaurs.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/25/2025, 6:03 AM
User Comment Image

