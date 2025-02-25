STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Expected To Step Down As Lucasfilm President By The End Of This Year

Kathleen Kennedy has ruled over the Star Wars empire for more than a decade, but it looks like she might finally be moving on from this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

As first reported by Puck (via SFFGazette.com), the Lucasfilm President has told associates that she intends to retire by the end of 2025. There's definitely something to this as the story has been picked up by the Hollywood trades (this story also carries more weight than the wishful thinking often shared by YouTubers).

If Kennedy does plan on stepping down, then she's unlikely to be missed by the majority of Star Wars fans.

She joined Lucasfilm as co-chair alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas in 2012 and later took over following his exit when Disney acquired the company for $4 billion.

Initially, Kennedy found great success in the role. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a box office hit that grossed $2 billion worldwide. Some fans weren't happy with the movie, but it was a critical success and, two years later, The Last Jedi was another win for the studio. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also grossed over $1 billion in 2016 and received positive reviews despite reports of issues behind the scenes.

The trouble started when she fired filmmakers Chris Lord and Phil Miller in the middle of shooting Solo: A Star Wars Story. Longtime friend Ron Howard was enlisted to finish the project but it was a flop. In 2019, The Rise of Skywalker was panned by critics and fans alike as a disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga.

We then entered an era of movies being announced, only for them to never materialise. From trilogies being spearheaded by Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Benioff and David Weiss to Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, Kennedy has become known to fans for making promises and breaking them.

Even two years on from the last Star Wars Celebration, three movies announced in London (from Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni) have failed to materialise. Daisy Ridley's return as Rey, for example, has gone through multiple writers and creative teams.

The franchise has found success on streaming with the likes of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor but there have still been notable missteps, including The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte.

We've seen other failings on Kennedy's watch, including Disney+'s Willow revival (which was panned by critics and later pulled from the streamer altogether) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, another finale widely considered a let-down.

Neither Lucasfilm nor Kennedy have responded to requests for comment but we'd imagine she'll announce her plans to step down at Star Wars Celebration in Japan this April. It's hard to say who will take over from the veteran producer but Disney likely wants someone who can right the ship and get this property back in theaters.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.