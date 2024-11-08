STAR WARS: Hiring Simon Kinberg Is The Last Straw - Disney NEEDS To Fire Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy

Following the news that Simon Kinberg has been hired to take charge of a new Star Wars trilogy, we're taking a deep dive into why it's time for Lucasfilm Presidentb Kathleen Kennedy to finally move on.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is a mess. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's time in charge of the studio has been chaotic, disorganised, and directionless. Meanwhile, a small section of the fanbase has become increasingly vocal and grotesquely toxic. 

Over the years, a lot of hate has been directed at Kennedy because she's a woman. If that sort of misogynistic BS is what you're hoping to find here, move along now. The fact is, the executive has delivered a lot of hits for the Disney-owned studio, breaking box office records and helping put Disney+ on the map with The Mandalorian.

However, those achievements are quickly being overshadowed and this week's reports about a new Star Wars trilogy are the final straw. It's time for Kennedy to go before the damage done to this franchise becomes irreparable. 

You can find our take on where it's all gone wrong for Star Wars on Kennedy's watch by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Who The F*** Would Hire Simon Kinberg?

hq720

Let's take a look at Simon Kinberg's writing credits, shall we? X-Men: The Last Stand, Jumper, Fantastic Four, X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, The 355...his work ranges from mediocre to downright bad. 

"Oh, but wait, he wrote X-Men: Days of Future Past!" He did indeed, and while that movie was well-directed and acted, if you think its take on Sentinels or the werewolf-like Beast were positives, then we don't know what to say to you.

Yes, Kinberg was involved with Star Wars Rebels, but it's clear that was Dave Filoni's brainchild. In fact, his role in shaping the series remains murky and that alone still doesn't qualify him take take charge of a new trilogy. 

Kennedy's belief that Kinberg is a good choice to spearhead a new series of Star Wars movies is proof enough that she's no longer the right person to oversee this franchise. Imagine if Kevin Feige tapped Zack Snyder to take over the Avengers movies...
 

5. Creative Differences And Empty Promises

Rogue-Squadron-movie-logo-copy

Kennedy's time in charge of Lucasfilm has been dominated by creative differences and announcements for movies and TV shows that have never materialised. 

Josh Trank and James Mangold's respective Boba Fett movies, Rian Johnson's trilogy, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' trilogy, J.D. Dillard's movie, Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron's movie, Disney+'s Rangers of the New Republic...and that's not even all of them. 

Then, there are the creative clashes with filmmakers like Damon Lindelof, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Collin Trevorrow, and whichever writer that Rey movie is now on. 

The executive appears to have strong ideas about where the Star Wars franchise should go, but can't seem to get anything across the finish line. How else do you explain the five-year gap since we last sat down to watch one of these movies in theaters?
 

4. The Acolyte's Cancellation

the-acolyte-54-hero-mobile-e247425f

Love or hate The Acolyte, its cancellation earlier this year is another huge embarrassment for Lucasfilm. After launching a massive publishing initiative meant to introduce Star Wars fans to the High Republic Era, this series was meant to usher in a new wave of storytelling.

Instead, it was cancelled after a single season after ending on a massive cliffhanger. Now, it appears Lucasfilm is giving up on these stories altogether, making it a colossal failure on every level. 

Whether Kennedy bowed down to the incels or wanted to move on from one of her failures as quickly as possible is something you can debate in the comments section below. However, between this and The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm certainly hasn't delivered hit after hit on streaming. 

Ultimately, there's a very noticeable disconnect between Kennedy's vision and what most fans seem to want from Star Wars
 

3. It's Not Just Star Wars

35z8h-Wuzf-FUZQa-Yog8-E9-Ls-XW3i-I

You didn't think it was just Star Wars we'd be focusing on here, did you? The fact is, that Galaxy Far, Far Away isn't the only franchise ball that Kennedy has fumbled in recent years. 

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was meant to be a celebration of the franchise and a grand farewell for Harrison Ford's iconic adventurer. Instead, it was a critical and commercial disappointment and deemed worse than even Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Then, there was the attempt to resurrect Willow as a TV series. The idea had been to launch multiple seasons of the sequel; instead, the show was so terrible that Disney pulled it from Disney+ and it's now impossible to watch. It was that bad. 

So, yeah, this isn't just an angry Star Wars fanboy ranting about the state of the franchise. Kennedy's failings extend across the entirety of Lucasfilm's output and that should be cause for concern at Disney. 
 

2. A Lack Of Clear Direction And Purpose

j-Ozr-ELAz-Fxt-Mx2-I4u-DGHOotdfs-S

When George Lucas was making the original Star Wars movies (and his prequels, for that matter), he made it up as he went along. 

That's all well and good, but Lucasfilm doing the same for the current Star Wars trilogy with the competing visions of three different directors (J.J. Abrams, Rian Johnson, and Colin Trevorrow) resulted in a messy, inconsistent conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. 

Johnson undid many of Abrams' decisions and, following Trevorrow's departure, J.J. returned to deliver a fan-service-filled bomb of a movie. Solo: A Star Wars Story ended on a cliffhanger that's unlikely to be resolved...the Disney+ TV shows are leading to something...and now we're getting a mix of prequels, sequels, and standalone tales. 

That's all well and good, but where's the overall direction? Star Wars has become a franchise made up of countless disparate elements, confusing to casuals and frustrating for hardcore fans. 
 

1. It's Important To Acknowledge What Went Right As Well

Star-Wars-The-Mandalorian-The-Complete-Second-Season-main

As we mentioned at the start of this post, it's important not to overlook the good decisions Kennedy has made. While the creatives deserve the lion's share of praise, she's overseen the likes of Andor, The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels, and many other very popular and lucrative projects.

Kennedy is not some sort of clueless buffoon who has been handed the reins of a movie studio without any previous experience. Say what you will about the Star Wars sequels too but they all made an immense amount of money. 

Still, even a broken clock is right twice a day and Kennedy's missteps are overshadowing her successes. The Star Wars franchise doesn't feel like it's in safe hands and despite that toxic element of the fanbase, even the level-headed fans aren't happy.

Hiring Dave Filoni as Chief Creative Officer was a smart movie, but Lucasfilm still needs steadier hands at the head to right the ship. It's not sinking quite yet but Kenndy has directed it into very rocky waters. 
 

MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/8/2024, 12:42 PM
Long overdue! Off with her head! (Sarcasm)
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/8/2024, 12:42 PM
She has too much clout in Hollywood to be fired 🤷‍♂️
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2024, 12:58 PM
@FireandBlood - She knows Ovama favorite movie.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/8/2024, 12:47 PM
I think she’s doing a great job. Was she responsible for the Phantom Menace? If so, get rid of her.
The Star Wars fans are the worst they keep complaining about the [frick]ing movies but they keep going and seeing them. it’s like the idiot that eats at the same restaurant 20 times and keeps complaining that the food there is no good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2024, 1:05 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - she is George Lucas bestie since Riders of the Lost Ark ...she was handpicked by him to handle Star Wars...for all we know they might be [frick]buddies....so i dont think she is leaving anytime soon.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/8/2024, 12:47 PM
The last straw ?? I wonder, were the other straws before that the ones you kept claiming were quality, or did you JUST SUDDENLY realize Kathleen Kennedy is utterly incompetent ?

Face it, this is the kind of 'quality' creative decisions you shills have been clamoring for this entire time, don't act like you're shocked.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/8/2024, 12:49 PM
Oh Josh. Lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/8/2024, 12:51 PM
Dark Phoenix was so trash it bordered on being a parody, hard to get excited about more SW films with him writing. With that being said, given Kennedy's track record and still keeping her job, I doubt even Kinberg will be the straw that broke the camel's back.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - He's had some really bad movies, but he has done some really good stuff too. I am hopeful he is hired more for his producing than his writing. He has a better track record with producing.
n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 11/8/2024, 12:51 PM
This jackass really needs to keep his opinions to himself, but we know that's not gonna happen.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2024, 1:06 PM
@n1ghtw1ng2832 - please respect josh...first call buddie
folieaturd
folieaturd - 11/8/2024, 12:51 PM
We want her out! she needs to leave!
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 11/8/2024, 12:55 PM
Unfortunately she has Female Privilege
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/8/2024, 12:55 PM
damn, Josh woke up and chose violence today. Gunna be a lot of conflicted users whose posts I don't see anymore having to decide if they hate Josh or Kennedy more lmao
mountainman
mountainman - 11/8/2024, 1:02 PM
It takes a special person to make an even worse Dark Phoenix adaptation than Brett Ratner made, but Kinsberg somehow pulled it off.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 11/8/2024, 1:02 PM
You just can't handle a strong woman in charge! The force is female! The power of ma-aaany!

At this point, I want Star Wars to be buried and forgotten. Too many disappointments, wasted potential and cringe moments to recover from. Every future project will only remind me how much they fukd up.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/8/2024, 1:04 PM
No one in the politically correct Hollywood is going to fire her, especially after Harris got her behind kicked by Trump. If anything, these studios will double down on people like her to get back at the voters for giving them the middle finger.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/8/2024, 1:04 PM
Ok cool, so all it takes to get hired by Kathleen Kennedy/Lucasfilm is to have worked closely with a notorious Hollywood serial rapists and not only enable their bad behavior… cover for them with the press/public…turn a blind eye whenever witnessing despicable(and most likely criminal) sexual behavior towards less powerful, lower level actors… and most likely also assist in said deviant acts by finding new victims and convincing past victims to stay quiet…good to know

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/8/2024, 1:05 PM
User Comment Image
SummersClan
SummersClan - 11/8/2024, 1:06 PM
“if you think its take on Sentinels or the werewolf-like Beast were positives, then we don't know what to say to you.”

Huh? I wasn’t big on DOFP like a lot of others were, but the future Sentinels were phenomenal antagonists.

As for the main article, Kinberg is decent when paired alongside another creative force. I never watched Rebels, so I can’t assess his work there.

DOFP had strong emotional beats as well as spectacle. The plot was fairly rudimentary time travel fair, with a script I don’t think would’ve seemed nearly as good had it not been for the direction. Kinberg is a serviceable writer at best, he pairs well with creative that have a strong vision for something. Basically, never count on him to do the heavy lifting for a film, he’s at his best as a follower or, optimistically, partner.

Expecting him to spearhead an entire new trilogy? Well, let’s just say I’m not counting on it happening anyway, so no point worrying about milk that hasn’t even spilt.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/8/2024, 1:17 PM
@SummersClan - "so no point worrying about milk that hasn’t even spilt."

If the comment section for comicbookmovie had a family crest and credo "worrying about milk that hasn't even spilt" would be that credo.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2024, 1:08 PM
"Imagine if Kevin Feige tapped Zack Snyder to take over the Avengers movies..."


You!....keep talking...🧐

