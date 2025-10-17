STAR WARS: Hot Toys Reveals REVENGE OF THE SITH Figure Based On Anakin Skywalker And Obi-Wan's Mustafar Duel

Released two decades ago, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a Galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. However, when the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

In the movie, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

Love or hate filmmaker George Lucas' prequel trilogy, the final battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar was a sight to behold. An epic, emotional clash, it ended with "Darth Vader" losing his arm and legs, and burning in the planet's fires as a tearful Kenobi watched on.

2025 marks the movie's 25th anniversary, and Hot Toys has shared two new figures based on Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen's respective likenesses during Revenge of the Sith's climactic lightsaber duel.

Recreating this clash in 1/6th scale should be a lot of fun for collectors. However, if these pricey figures aren't for you, it might be worth tracking down the equally impressive Black Series versions from Hasbro.

Both actors have since returned to the Star Wars franchise, reprising their roles in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Christensen has also appeared in Ahsoka and is expected to have a much bigger role in the upcoming Season 2. There continue to be rumblings about Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, but nothing has been made official/

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' Revenge of the Sith figures in the Instagram galleries below (via SFFGazette.com).

The figure features a head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and meticulously implanted mid-length curly dark brown hair made of wool material to enhance realism. His face shows Sith-yellow iris eyes, detailed scars, and a tortured expression that echoes his transformation. Further enhancing the figure is a mechno right arm, symbolic of his shifting identity, along with nine interchangeable hands ranging from fists to lightsaber-holding and Force-using gestures. His multi-layered costume is finely tailored, including a bendable wire-embedded Jedi robe, a leather-like tabard, tunics, pants, and long boots, combined with a utility belt with pouches and a lightsaber hilt holder. This edition includes both red LED-lighted and non-LED lightsaber hilts, red and blue blade options, and a stunning LED-lit diorama base that evokes Mustafar’s fiery rivers. The diorama base features a panning droid floating above translucent lava effects with pulsing lights, creating a dramatic visual stage for the formidability of Darth Vader.