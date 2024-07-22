STAR WARS: Hot Toys Unveils Amazing Battle-Damaged Darth Vader Featuring Hayden Christensen's Likeness

Hot Toys has unveiled an awesome new Star Wars 1/6th scale action figure featuring a battle-damaged Darth Vader - not based on any particular live-action project - with Hayden Christensen's likeness...

By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024
Some characters just look...cooler...when they're battle-damaged and that's without a doubt the case when it comes to iconic Star Wars villain, Darth Vader.

In the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a duel between the title character and Vader saw the Sith Lord's mask slashed open, giving us and the Jedi a glimpse of what remained of Anakin Skywalker. Now, a new Hot Toys figure (first shared on SFFGazette.com) takes that to the next level.

This obviously isn't based on any specific movie or TV show but may have been inspired by recent Marvel Comics stories. 

The figure can be customised to make it so that Anakin's entire face is exposed, while we also see that his prosthetic arm and leg are also on full display, along with parts of his torso. Whoever Vader has faced, he's clearly been put through the wringer. 

Here's the official description for the deluxe version of the 1/6th scale Star Wars action figure:

Fear is a path to the dark side, and no one in the Star Wars galaxy has traveled that treacherous road more than Darth Vader. The former Jedi succumbed to the fear of loss and the promise of power to be reborn as a terrifying symbol of the revenge of the Sith. He remained in service of the Emperor -- the evil Darth Sidious -- for decades, enforcing his Master’s will.

Hot Toys is excited to officially present today, a new Deluxe Version 1/6th scale collectible figure of the battle damaged Darth Vader as the latest addition to the dark side of your Star Wars collection!

The stunning collectible figure is meticulously developed that showcases the detailed flesh and cybernetic parts of the menacing Sith Lord. It features a brand new head sculpt of the former Anakin Skywalker, a full helmet with weathering effects, highly detailed battle damaged suit and cybernetic parts of Vader’s body, LED light-up Lightsaber, and an adjustable themed display base with LED light up function!

What’s more, this Deluxe Version a damaged helmet revealing the visage of Lord Vader and a specially designed interchangeable cape with silhouette of Darth Vader’s helmet for dedicated collectors.

A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a damaged Darth Vader mask as bonus accessory.

Embrace the dark side and add this incredible collectible figure into your collection!

Would you like to see this battle-damaged Darth Vader in a future live-action Star Wars project?

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 2:56 PM
That's how Darth Maul would have damaged Vader if there was no usage of the Force.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/22/2024, 3:08 PM
Am I wrong in that I feel it doesnt look enough like Hayden for me to want to buy it?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/22/2024, 3:24 PM
@QuietStorm - yes.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/22/2024, 3:22 PM
I need that and I need it now!

