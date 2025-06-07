STAR WARS: Mia Goth Has Been Cast As The Villain In Shawn Levy's STARFIGHTER Movie

As Mia Goth's star continues to rise, the highly in-demand actress - who just recently wrapped on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey - has booked a trip to the galaxy far, far away.

First reported by Jeff Sneider and since backed up by THR, Goth has been cast as the main villain in Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter. Details on her character are scant, but we do know that she'll play one of the people pursuing Ryan Gosling's unnamed hero and his teenage nephew.

THR also confirms that this is the part Anora star Mikey Madison was attached to before deciding to pass due to a money issue.

“The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters,” Gosling said during Star Wars Celebration Japan earlier this year. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

“This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,” added Levy.

Though no specific story details have been disclosed, we know that Starfighter will be set around 5 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. We have also heard that characters from the sequel trilogy could appear.

Insider Daniel Richtman recently reported the following.

"Star Wars: Starfighter follows a 15-year-old boy on a mission with his uncle, played by Ryan Gosling. They're being pursued by a duo of villains—one male, one female. Jesse Plemons and Jodie Comer were initially offered the villain roles but both declined. Mikey Madison was later approached for the female villain but also passed. Another key role is the boy’s mother (possibly Gosling’s sister or sister-in-law, though it's unclear). Sarah Snook was offered the part but turned it down. Greta Lee was considered for another female role as a cantina owner the leads encounter on their mission, but she too declined."

Goth was all set to join the MCU as Lilith in the Blade reboot before the project was put on indefinite hold. She is still attached, as far as we know.

Levy has been developing the script with Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) since 2022, and is also set to produce via 21 Laps, along with Lucasfilm president (though for how much longer remains to be seen) Kathleen Kennedy.

Following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director, so there's a good chance he will have a significant amount of creative control over the movie.

"I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question," Levy said last year when asked what he hopes to bring to the table with this movie. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment, that's Star Wars to me."

Lucasfilm also has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.