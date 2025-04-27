STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Proves Itself A Force To Be Reckoned With At The Worldwide Box Office

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was undeniably strong with the Force at the worldwide box office, with an impressive global haul that cemented how much fans have grown to love George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2025
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith returned to theaters this weekend, two decades after it was first released. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the final chapter of George Lucas' divisive prequel trilogy proved its lasting audience appeal by taking in an estimated $42.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Episode III, which was re-released to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Friday, made an estimated $25.2 million domestically, helping it beat The Accountant 2 to #2 in North America (Sinners remained #1 with a fantastic weekend of its own).

Outside of the U.S., it also played in select theaters within many markets, including Germany (where it opened #1), France, Spain, the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, on its way to an estimated $17 million internationally.

This is one of the top-grossing re-release weekends in domestic industry history, playing behind Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope ($36 million from the January 1997 Special Edition release) and The Lion King ($30 million from the September 2011 3D release).

Last year, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace proved it was still a box office Force by making $14.5 million at the global box office for its 25th anniversary re-release, with $8.1 million coming domestically. Before this weekend, Revenge of the Sith had already earned $850 million globally.

What does the success of this re-release mean for Star Wars moving forward? If nothing else, audiences have made it clear to Lucasfilm that they have an affinity for this era of storytelling in a Galaxy Far, Far Away and, in particular, Hayden Christensen (who has reprised the role in recent years in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka).

With that, we may be one step closer to a long-overdue movie or TV series revolving around Darth Vader...

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars,  when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

Did you watch Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on the big screen this weekend? 

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 5:42 PM
It doesn't matter if they make a Darth Vader movie or anything else that seems like a good idea if they put a bunch of wokeness in it.

The Obi-Wan show should have been aby easy win.

But woke liberal cretins put a bunch of wokeness in it and made it an awful and squandered opportunity.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/27/2025, 6:32 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - yo can we ban this troll shit already? I'm tired of his garbage on every [frick]ing article
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 5:42 PM
the force is female my a55
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 5:53 PM
@harryba11zack -

Women privilege.

They can say things like that without fear of being questioned by liberal media for it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/27/2025, 5:42 PM
Mace Windu Spin off series confirmed, staring his daughter Reva, hopefully, and a 10 second force ghost cameo appearance by Sam Jackson himself just at the very end before the credits.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 5:45 PM
damn, that was all in the same minute, whale done lads, we did it we defeated the mSHEu
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 6:01 PM
@harryba11zack -

Cook up the pizzas and let the Mountain Dew flow like champagne!

Yubnub!

Ee chop yubnub!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/27/2025, 6:07 PM
@harryba11zack - what?
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/27/2025, 5:47 PM
Qui-Gon Prequel where he discovers “the secret” please!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 5:57 PM
@IronGenesis -

It's not a secret.

Qui-Gon asked Jesus to forgive him of his sins, and to come into his heart.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/27/2025, 5:50 PM
It was really cool to see Hayden Christenssen's message before it began.

Damn, 20y is a long time ago.
CaptainFlan
CaptainFlan - 4/27/2025, 5:58 PM
Man, this film is a stone cold classic. I'm bummed I didn't catch it on the big screen but there's always next time!
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/27/2025, 6:04 PM
The Accountant 2 was great
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 6:12 PM
@IronMan616 -

Nice.

OT:

Pedro Pascal is mad at J.K. Rowling, a woman, because she doesn't want men in women's spaces.

He claims he is a feminist. But he supports male privilege.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/27/2025, 6:20 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Do you feel personally attacked when someone calls out that transphobic butthole for her toxic bullhonky? You are basically the JK Rowling of CBM.com with the exception that you wrote nothing interesting before becoming a laughing stock. Also she's rich.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/27/2025, 6:25 PM
@UncleHarm1 - User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/27/2025, 6:35 PM
@IronMan616 - I haven’t even seen the first one.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/27/2025, 6:36 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - you hijack every comment section with this cringe ass maga politics. Either storm the capitol or shut the [frick] up already

