SINNERS Has A Phenomenal Second Weekend - But How Did STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH's Re-Release Fare?

It's been six years since Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters and broke records, but this is no sleepy weekend at the box office without the MCU to lend a hand.

Sinners has vastly exceeded expectations, with a second weekend dip of roughly -10%. The movie is eyeing a $42 million - $44 million haul, following a $48 million debut over Easter. This is a tremendous result for an original IP, and it's no doubt been buoyed by positive reviews (it sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes).

By the end of this weekend, its 10-day cume will have likely reached $120 million in North America.

The fight for #2 has come down to The Accountant 2 versus Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The former is hoping to net somewhere between $23 million - $25 million, but the re-release of George Lucas' 2005 movie is nipping at its heels with projections pointing to $21 million - $23 million.

Some analysts expect Episode III to go as high as $25 million, but the victor may not be decided until final numbers drop on Monday morning. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace earned $8.7 million when it was re-released last May, while Star Wars: Return of the Jedi grossed $5.1 million in late April 2023.

Until Dawn isn't much of a threat to either The Accountant 2 or Revenge of the Sith as it's set to gross between $7 million - $8 million.

In recent years, the much-maligned Star Wars prequels have become far more beloved in recent years, particularly mong the fans who were kids when they were released. That and the love for Hayden Christensen have helped change the narrative, so we're not surprised to see Revenge of the Sith overperform in such a big way.

POV: Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu just crashed your Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith screening https://t.co/R2ebrmrbd7 pic.twitter.com/aEet0osruJ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 26, 2025

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

