SINNERS Has A Phenomenal Second Weekend - But How Did STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH's Re-Release Fare?

Sinners has far exceeded expectations at the box office this weekend, but Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is no slouch as the movie is battling The Accountant 2 for second place. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

It's been six years since Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters and broke records, but this is no sleepy weekend at the box office without the MCU to lend a hand. 

Sinners has vastly exceeded expectations, with a second weekend dip of roughly -10%. The movie is eyeing a $42 million - $44 million haul, following a $48 million debut over Easter. This is a tremendous result for an original IP, and it's no doubt been buoyed by positive reviews (it sits at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes). 

By the end of this weekend, its 10-day cume will have likely reached $120 million in North America. 

The fight for #2 has come down to The Accountant 2 versus Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The former is hoping to net somewhere between $23 million - $25 million, but the re-release of George Lucas' 2005 movie is nipping at its heels with projections pointing to $21 million - $23 million. 

Some analysts expect Episode III to go as high as $25 million, but the victor may not be decided until final numbers drop on Monday morning. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace earned $8.7 million when it was re-released last May, while Star Wars: Return of the Jedi grossed $5.1 million in late April 2023.

Until Dawn isn't much of a threat to either The Accountant 2 or Revenge of the Sith as it's set to gross between $7 million - $8 million. 

In recent years, the much-maligned Star Wars prequels have become far more beloved in recent years, particularly mong the fans who were kids when they were released. That and the love for Hayden Christensen have helped change the narrative, so we're not surprised to see Revenge of the Sith overperform in such a big way. 

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars,  when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

What did you decide to watch in theaters this weekend?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2025, 5:09 PM
Cool to see Hayden and SLJ at that screening for the film!!.

I’m honestly not too surprised this is doing aswell as it is since the people who have turned a corner on the prequels would want to check it out again in theaters and the ones that grew up with the film would want to revisit it in theaters for nostalgia sake or watch it with their family now etc.

Anyway , I still don’t love the film personally but it is definitely the best of the prequel trilogy imo.

User Comment Image

The Accountant 2 looks fun and I enjoyed the first one…

However this just looks like a film many (including myself) can wait to see on streaming hence I think it may underperform.

Glad to see Sinners doing very well , still need to check it out!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/26/2025, 5:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - think a fair proportion of people going to watch this (and The Phantom Menace last year) are like me. I was to young to watch the prequels on the big screen and instead grew up with the saga on tv.

This is THE chance to watch it on the biggest screen possible, so you can bet your money I'm taking that chance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/26/2025, 6:20 PM
@bkmeijer1 - exactly…

That’s a factor aswell
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/26/2025, 5:10 PM
I'm seeing Episode 3 tomorrow with a packed theater. It's crazy how most of my showtimes are +80% with 10 screens. As much as I hate covid and the culture it brought about, a lot of people became cinephiles during lockdown. Bringing back movies that they haven't seen will instantly sellout. All of the Jurassic park/World movies getting Dolby Vision and Atmos remaster means we'll start getting Jurassic Park Dolby Cinema screens in the coming years 🍾
Fogs
Fogs - 4/26/2025, 5:54 PM
@bobevanz - watched it today. That opening space battle scene was made to be seen in the big screen. My kids had a blast.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/26/2025, 6:03 PM
Unprecedented. Coogler is a genius and Sinners is a masterpiece

