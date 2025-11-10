THE RUNNING MAN Final Red Band Trailer Released As More Social Media Reactions Race Online

The Running Man held its US premiere last night ahead of its theatrical debut this Friday, and more social media reactions have been shared online following a recent round of press screenings.
Like the initial reactions following last week's UK premiere, these are all pretty positive, if maybe not quite as glowing overall. Some felt that the final act could have been stronger, and a couple of posts suggest that the movie "overstays its welcome."
On the positive side, director Edgar Wright comes in for a lot of praise for delivering a faithful take on Stephen King's story, and it sounds like star Glen Powell has now cemented his leading man status in many critics' eyes.
Paramount Pictures has also released a final red-band trailer for the movie, and it spotlights quite a lot of action-packed, bloody new footage.
Do you plan on seeing The Running Man this weekend?
In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.
The Running Man also stars William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin