THE RUNNING MAN Trips At Domestic Box Office As NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T Steals Top Spot

THE RUNNING MAN Trips At Domestic Box Office As NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T Steals Top Spot

Edgar Wright's The Running Man has come in under expectations at the domestic box office, allowing Lionsgate's Now You See Me threequel to steal the No 1 spot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

Despite early box office estimates indicating that The Running Man would get off to a fairly strong start when it raced into theaters on Friday, Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's dystopian novel has come in below expectations to take the No. 2 spot domestically.

The R-rated sci-fi action thriller took in $6.4 million across Friday and preview screenings, putting it on track to make between $17 million and $19 million over the weekend. Not the worst start in the world, by any means, but it is worth noting that the movie is believed to have a production budget of at least $110 million.

Initial reactions to the movie were highly positive (what else is new?), but full reviews were more mixed, and The Running Man is currently sitting at 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie's Critics Consensus reads: "Spiritedly sprinting through grim source material, Edgar Wright's The Running Man doesn't live up to the director's high bar for inventive action extravaganzas but maintains a slick stride."

Lionsgate's Now You See Me: Now You Don't came in at No. 1 with $8.4 million across Friday and preview screenings from 3,403 locations, and looks set to conjure a three-day opening between of $21 million and $24 million. Predator: Badlands dropped to third place with $3.5 million on its second Friday, and should reach $66 million domestically this weekend.

Osgood Perkins' latest horror movie, Keeper, made just $1 million from 1,950 locations across Friday and previews, and looks set for fifth place behind Regretting You. Reviews have been mixed-negative, and the film has been hit with an abysmal “D+” CinemaScore grade.

Do you plan on seeing any of these movies on the big screen this weekend? As long as you're okay with spoilers, you can find out how The Running Man makes a huge change to King's book here.

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort.

But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE Trailer Drops First Look At Verbinski's Intriguingly Original Sci-Fi Film
Related:

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON'T DIE Trailer Drops First Look At Verbinski's Intriguingly Original Sci-Fi Film
THE RUNNING MAN Spoilers: Edgar Wright's Adaptation Makes A Huge Change To The Ending Of Stephen King's Story
Recommended For You:

THE RUNNING MAN Spoilers: Edgar Wright's Adaptation Makes A Huge Change To The Ending Of Stephen King's Story

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/15/2025, 6:55 PM
Anonther attempt at remaking and 80's action movie flops.
What a surprise. 🙄

Here's a crazy idea; Stop remaking shit and try producing original stories.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder