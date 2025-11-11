THE RUNNING MAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Edgar Wright's Reboot Race Online

THE RUNNING MAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Edgar Wright's Reboot Race Online

Edgar Wright's take on The Running Man arrives in theaters this weekend, and critics are now sharing their thoughts on his latest movie. However, its Rotten Tomatoes score is a tad lower than expected...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Filmmaker Edgar Wright and critical acclaim typically go hand-in-hand, but the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director's take on The Running Man isn't receiving the rave reviews we're sure many of you expected it to. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, The Running Man has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 64% based on 58 reviews. That puts it in "Fresh" territory, but if it slips by 5% or more, then it will earn the dreaded green splat. The original 1987 movie, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, sits at 59%. 

Compared to Wright's previous features, The Running Man is trailing behind Baby Driver (92%), Shaun of the Dead (92%), Hot Fuzz (91%), The World's End (89%), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (83%), and Last Night in Soho (75%).

"Edgar Wright’s update of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle of the same name, while it has no shortage of action and adrenaline, ends up feeling hollow," writes The Hollywood Reporter. "It also fails to erase lingering doubts about Glen Powell’s viability as a leading man."

Variety has a slightly different take and points out, "Released in 1987, 'The Running Man' was a lumbering Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. You could say that Edgar Wright, the director of the new version, has made it into a decent Bruce Willis movie."

"It's Wright's biggest, boldest canvas yet, and while it is less funny or flashily directed than his earlier fare, he doesn't miss a chance to rib American popular culture or the capitalist horrors it fostered, as King once did," Empire states, with Total Film sharing, "Ultimately, The Running Man is a run-of-the-mill action flick, which is bitterly disappointing for a film adapted from a Stephen King story, helmed by a skilled filmmaker like Edgar Wright, and starring one of cinema's most promising leading men."

In Mashable's review, it's said, "The Running Man is a sloppy collage of violence, action, and cheap jokes that is far more style than substance." The Daily Telegraph expands on that with, "It’s perhaps Wright’s first feature to feel, in a positive way, like the work of a director for hire: every flourish and trick here isn’t in service of a singular creative vision so much as a great, rumbling excitement machine."

USA Today was much kinder, sharing, "A lively, satirical stab at modern-day reality TV, scary big-brother technology, cultural dissension and rampant income inequality, all slathered in blood-soaked ultraviolence and bonkers charm." As The Times puts it, "Well, at least we’ll always have the Cornetto trilogy."

So, it's a bit of a mixed bag, and The Running Man clearly isn't going to be a runaway critical hit. How much of an impact this will have on its opening weekend is hard to say, as we're still waiting on updated box office projections.

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favourite—and a threat to the entire system.

As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Running Man is directed by Edgar Wright from a screenplay by Wright and Michael Bacall. The movie stars Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, with Colman Domingo and Josh Brolin.

The Running Man arrives in theaters this Friday. 

THE RUNNING MAN Final Red Band Trailer Released As More Social Media Reactions Race Online
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN Final Red Band Trailer Released As More Social Media Reactions Race Online
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares A Disappointing Update On Planned REAL STEEL Revival
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Shares A Disappointing Update On Planned REAL STEEL Revival

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/11/2025, 6:10 PM
Major flop...same weekend as Now You See Me 3 while at the same time up against Predator: Badlands....what an awful release date by Paramount.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/11/2025, 6:25 PM
I would rather watch the running man in the theater rather than Predator
Canon108
Canon108 - 11/11/2025, 6:53 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - saw Predator a couple days ago, way better than I thought it was going to be.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/11/2025, 6:27 PM
Say it ain't so...
Still it's a good book, good director, and it's early yet. This might go up, but...
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/11/2025, 6:47 PM
@ObserverIO - this isn't directed at you but also ... if the score doesn't go up, who cares? It's a new Wright movie.

As a Wright fan, I'm excited to see whatever he creates.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/11/2025, 6:31 PM
Two of the best Batman fancasts in one film. Josh Brolin and Glen Powell. Josh alone as old man Bruce would be awesome. If they ever wanted to do a real version of the Dark Knight returns Josh is the man imo.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/11/2025, 6:41 PM
@DarthOmega - Agree completely! Back when he was a casting rumor I was pretty excited to see his take.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/11/2025, 6:46 PM
Still stoked for this.

The director-for-hire complaint doesn't make much sense considering he co-wrote it and years and years ago said this was his passion project.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/11/2025, 6:52 PM
People will decide what’s good with numbers reviews critics rotten tomatoes score does not make movies successful

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder