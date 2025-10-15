TRON: ARES Is The End For TRON In Theaters; Jared Leto's "Currency Has Run Colder Than MORBIUS' Vampire Blood"

TRON: ARES Is The End For TRON In Theaters; Jared Leto's &quot;Currency Has Run Colder Than MORBIUS' Vampire Blood&quot;

A bombshell new report reveals that TRON's time as a big screen property is likely over after TRON: Ares bombed. As for Jared Leto, his stock in Hollywood has plummeted after leading another flop...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

TRON: Ares opened to mixed reviews (54% on Rotten Tomatoes) last week and underperformed at the domestic box office, making only $33.2 million. Overseas, the TRON and TRON: Legacy follow-up only managed to gross $27 million for a dismal $60.2 million worldwide start.

The movie is already in "flop" territory, thanks to a production budget of at least $180 million. A so-so B+ CinemaScore suggests TRON: Ares won't find an audience in the weeks ahead, and The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) has learned that the franchise's time as a theatrical property is almost certainly over. 

According to the trade, "sources say Tron will likely retire from the big screen," with the blame placed at the feet of the IP and, to a lesser extent, lead star Jared Leto.

"Alarmed Disney executives had no idea whether other accusations might emerge" after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged earlier this year, and were relieved when nothing did. Leto is described as having been a "consummate professional" during the press tour and scored seven figures for his on-screen role and an additional seven figures for producing.

Interestingly, Leto is said to have pushed to lead his own TRON movie, but between TRON: Ares and Morbius, it seems Hollywood has accepted that the Oscar-winner doesn't sell tickets. That means he can forget being paid as a top star moving forward.

"The kinds of hefty paydays Leto earned for Ares could be in the past," the report explains, "as an agency partner says that studios already had stepped away from the actor as a leading-man choice after the failure of Sony’s Spider-Man universe spinoff Morbius."

"'In a world where Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor and Benedict Cumberbatch are having a hard time getting lead roles, why would you even go to a person who can’t open a movie and who has question marks around him as a person?' asks one top talent manager partner."

The trade adds, "With Ares flopping, the insider says Leto’s currency in town has run colder than Morbius’ vampire blood. To be clear, the flameout of Tron isn’t Leto’s burden alone. 'You could have had Ryan Gosling, it wasn’t going to work,' says the first agency partner. 'No one asked for this reboot. If you say, 'Tron: Ares is good, we just needed a different actor,' you’re deluding yourself.'"

So, it's not entirely Leto's fault that TRON: Ares bombed (the franchise has never produced box office hits), but he can blame the movie for likely relegating him to B-movie status moving forward. 

The actor has a string of noteworthy failures to his name in the blockbuster realm—his portrayal of The Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad remains hugely unpopular—so it might not be a bad idea for the Fifty Seconds to Mars frontman to take another crack at more dramatic roles.

Masters of the Universe is up next for Leto, where he'll play the villainous Skeletor. As for TRON, the property has a big presence in a couple of Disney theme parks, so the House of Mouse may turn to streaming to restore The Grid. 

TRON: ARES Post-Credits Scene And What It Means For TRON 4 Explained By Director Joachim Rønning
Related:

TRON: ARES Post-Credits Scene And What It Means For TRON 4 Explained By Director Joachim Rønning
TRON: ARES Crashes With $33.5 Million Domestic And $60 Million Global Box Office Debut
Recommended For You:

TRON: ARES Crashes With $33.5 Million Domestic And $60 Million Global Box Office Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 2:13 PM
Jared Leto has dirt on some Epstein friendly executive or is in a pact whit some babylonian demon, because he was never a strong ticket seller beyond his try hard band and yet he still lands major roles
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/15/2025, 2:14 PM
If any studio hires Leto, they're asking for a flop at this point.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 10/15/2025, 2:14 PM
GOOD! [frick] Leto.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/15/2025, 2:17 PM
His best role was when he got be shit beat out of him
User Comment Image
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 10/15/2025, 2:18 PM
WAIT! this is tron???? whole time i thought it was MORBIUS 2099!!!
LMAO
GComix85
GComix85 - 10/15/2025, 2:20 PM
"with the blame placed at the feet of the IP and, to a lesser extent, lead star Jared Leto."

It's funny, Jared Leto is constantly being put in the "Tron flops" headlines because people rage over him, but the fact of the matter is Tron is a franchise that just doesn't have a large audience. It never has.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/15/2025, 2:20 PM
I mean @joshwilding, I really try not to harp on you too much but the headline:

TRON: ARES Is The End For TRON In Theaters

vs what is actually in your article:

According to the trade, "sources say Tron will likely retire from the big screen,"

You didn't even use a rumor qualifier, your headline states it as fact, only to be pretty much refuted in your article, with the only source being an "insider" who says "it's likely" done. You couldve said the same thing after legacy, but here we are
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/15/2025, 2:29 PM
It's amazing how Disney always finds "reasons" for their continued flops at the box office without blaming the actual problem:

Their demand for Woke bullshit being forced into every movie they make. For this movie, it was replacing the previous heroes of Tron with a multi-ethnic Mary Sue Girl Boss with zero flaws, personality, or qualities regular people would ever find relatable.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder