SHAZAM! Star Zachary Levi Is Reportedly "Bitter" His DC Role Didn't Make Him Next Chris Evans Or The Rock

SHAZAM! Star Zachary Levi Is Reportedly &quot;Bitter&quot; His DC Role Didn't Make Him Next Chris Evans Or The Rock

Zachary Levi recently made headlines for endorsing Donald Trump and a new report analyses the Shazam! star's current status in Hollywood and his alleged bitterness over not becoming a bigger movie star.

By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Between Chuck and Tangled, it felt like only a matter of time before Zachary Levi would break into Hollywood's A-List with a major movie role. 

That came in 2019 with Shazam!, one of the best-reviewed DCEU movies ever. The actor received praise for his portrayal of a teenager in a superhero's body. However, perhaps thanks to the pandemic or what some deemed a one-note performance, it never really happened for Levi. 

The actor has shown up in Spy Kids: Armageddon and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, but Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Harold and the Purple Crayon seemingly served as the end of Levi's attempt to become a mainstream movie star. 

Not helping matters were his social media rants after the Shazam! sequel proved to be a critical and commercial flop. Levi has also become something of a controversial figure online for sharing anti-vaxxer content and following transphobic X accounts. 

This year has seen him endorse Robert Kennedy Jr. for U.S. President and Donald Trump. As is often the case with politics, there are those who have praised his actions and others angered by them. 

Levi has already said he committed "career suicide" by endorsing Trump in a "very, very liberal" Hollywood. Now, one insider who has known Levi for years tells The Hollywood Reporter, "When he was cast as Shazam, it was literally his dream. He thought this was his ticket to being The Rock or Chris Evans. But it didn’t happen for him, and he’s bitter about that."

The former Shazam has reportedly left Los Angeles to live on a cattle ranch in Texas. As the trade put it, he's since become focused on starring in faith-based projects which appeal to his conservative fanbase. So, while Levi will find a career, it seems he's pretty much done in Hollywood. 

While his politics might have played a role in that, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and his overall dwindling popularity are arguably the bigger issues.

Levi, who previously blamed The Rock for the Shazam! sequel's issues, previously said, "The audience score is still quite good, but the critics’ score was, I don’t know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind."

"Listen, I’ve been a part of things and as much as I wish that they were good, I know that they’re okay, I know they missed a lot. I’m not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect Orson Welles masterpiece, but it’s a good darn movie," he continued. "I don’t know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here."

Levi isn't expected to reprise his role as Shazam in DC Studios' DCU. The door has been left open for Dwayne Johnson to return as Black Adam, though we don't anticipate that happening either. 

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/10/2024, 1:53 PM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/10/2024, 1:53 PM
Levi is a woe is me loser
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/10/2024, 1:53 PM
Let’s be real, even as someone who liked both of them he was the worst part of those movies. He always felt completely disconnected from the kid playing Billy and it just got worse over time. The movies were enjoyable despite him not because of him and that’s why he didn’t see much success as a result.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 2:04 PM
@Ha1frican - I disagree about him being the worst part.

I feel it made sense that he would play the role as he did given it’s about a kid who becomes an adult with superpowers which would be an inherently exciting concept for a kid so I think his overexcited portrayal made sense though you could still see flashes of Asher’s Billy through certain interactions with Freddy atleast in the first one.

Granted , I haven’t seen Fury of The Gods so maybe the disconnect is more apparent there.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 10/10/2024, 2:39 PM
@Ha1frican - that was my gripe, as Shazam he should be jovial but not an idiot. His disconnection from his child counter-part was always jarring. How is his kid version more mature than his Shazam version.
Biggums
Biggums - 10/10/2024, 2:51 PM
@Ha1frican - it felt like opposites essentially. Billy felt more adult than Shazam..
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/10/2024, 2:51 PM
@Arthorious - This was 100% the issue. The goofy humor would have been more appropriate from the kid side, but when he is Shazam, it got worse. Not sure that was Levi's fault or the just the writing, but either way, I agree that his portrayal was the weakest part
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/10/2024, 1:54 PM
The first movie was just alright and the second movie was complete trash
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/10/2024, 1:55 PM
@WakandaTech -

I guess the original MCU Avengers had so much success playing these characters and getting work in other movies
that everyone figured it would happen to them too
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 1:56 PM
Ah yes, Levi has come out as a Kennedy supporter and thus, a Trump voter, and here come the hit pieces by all the pieces of crap who think voting for Trump is the worst thing a person could possibly do (other than maybe refusing to take the covid jab).

Predictable.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/10/2024, 2:17 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I mean if you have shit opinions, sometimes you get dumped on
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:25 PM
@Vigor - Yeah, because knowing that the completely unnecessary covid therapeutic (it's not a vaccine) has given healthy boys and girls myocarditis by the millions is a "shit opinion."

Knowing that the FDA and Big Food and Big Pharma are all in one big corrupt bed together as they make us sick and then supply us the pills to make us just a tiny bit less sick is a "shit opinion."

Yep. Just some "shit opinions."
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/10/2024, 2:29 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

Voting for Trump is in fact the worst thing a person can do (arguably worse than refusing to take the Covid *vaccine).

[*: Fixed it for ya.]
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:34 PM
@DrReedRichards - Man, we he's elected it's gonna be so hilarious here and everywhere Woketards exist.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/10/2024, 2:36 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

I agree that he will in fact get elected.

What I don't see is the hilarity in dropping your dogwhistling and actually spelling out the words of 1488, thinking you'll get no shit for doing so.

So please, I implore you, without a hint of irony or sarcasm:

Be you. The real you. See what happens.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:44 PM
@DrReedRichards - Never been anything else. The only people who aren't real are the ones who still think being Woke is gonna get them laid, or something. That's the only reason I think people like you act the way you do. Dudes who used to be just regular old liberals decided to go full Woketard because they thought they could use it to get girls into bed. That's the only thing I can think of as a reason for why someone like you is the way you are. I wonder how much it actually works, though?

Oh well. Keep being you. Keep calling everyone else who isn't Woke like you an -ist or a -phobe. Maybe some day that girl you like will give you the best thirty seconds of your life.

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/10/2024, 2:53 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/10/2024, 1:57 PM
Maybe he should have considered being less of a weirdo.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/10/2024, 1:57 PM
A Big Starlike Chris Evans?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Like The Rock?😂😂😂😂

Mate, you were doomed from the time you took the role😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/10/2024, 1:57 PM
Orrrr, hear me out. he is just a shitty actor who picked bad movies to be in, then opened his mouth too much and ruined his career instead of trying harder.... cry me a river bub
SorcererSupreme
SorcererSupreme - 10/10/2024, 1:58 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 1:59 PM
I am bitter that Levi is the star of Shazam!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/10/2024, 2:01 PM
I thought both Shazam movies were decent. Second one got a wrecked release due to fatigue, Gunn's announcement and poor marketing. It wasn't meant to be.

While Chuck will always have a special spot for me Levi's still a big baby.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/10/2024, 2:01 PM
He's so out of touch with reality
Im no longer rooting for the guy
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 2:02 PM
He wasn't good in either one of those crappy "Shazam" movies.

The kid playing Billy was a better actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 2:03 PM
As someone who has been a fan of Zachary Levi’s since Chuck , it’s sucked to see him fall down the right wing pipeline like this…

He still has projects coming up that are non faith based aswell (didn’t know he was doing that) so I think he’ll still have a career but he likely won’t be the big star he could have been after Shazam or be in more mainstream films since those films seem to be more of an indie/low budget variety.

Dudes pretty much become what some people think Chris Pratt is.
Lemons
Lemons - 10/10/2024, 2:06 PM
I liked him in Chuck, but he's such a loser now. [frick] this dude.
HermanM
HermanM - 10/10/2024, 2:08 PM
Well both movies sucked because they were based off of the awful Geoff Johns New 52 stuff, his casting sucked, and he played the character as a man-child while Billy Batson behaved more like an adult.

Trash movies that failed to find an audience.

Good riddance.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 2:10 PM
@HermanM - Exaclty.

I guess they forgot the "S" in Shazam stood for the "Wisdom of SOLOMON"! But they made his out to be an idiot.
C3K
C3K - 10/10/2024, 2:11 PM
Failed actor jumping in on the right-wing nutjob grift?

User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 10/10/2024, 2:16 PM
It’s ok Chuck, you’re special. Call Morgan Grimes up and go back to the Nerd Herd.
hainesy
hainesy - 10/10/2024, 2:23 PM
He was incredible in the Kurt Warner movie. Good actor. People's politics or religion shouldn't matter. I hope he keeps acting.
CubanRef
CubanRef - 10/10/2024, 2:23 PM
Shazam was dogshit but at least he’s based. Josh is just mad he’s MAGA. Don’t blame him. All the whites dudes for Harris here are cringe. 😆😭
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:27 PM
@CubanRef - Well, it's more that he's MAHA, and now MAHA and MAGA have joined forces, and a guy like Josh just can't accept the reality of why.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/10/2024, 2:24 PM
What kind of nonsense article is this?

Someone else rumored this about him? No way could this person’s comment also be the typical Hollywood policial cult lashing out at anyone that strays from their religious orthodoxy.
RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 10/10/2024, 2:33 PM
Can't wait to see him playing Obama's disgruntled-body-dumping-chauffeur or the Clinton's naïve-poolboy-who-knows-too-much in the next Jon Voight, Kevin Sorbo and Gina Carino joint (with "special" appearance by Rob Schneider)!

Christ right wingers have the absolute *worst* @#$%ing celebrities.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:35 PM
@RKSDooM - Yep. They all can't be like... checks notes... Harvey Weinstein and Diddy... and all the rest of the celebrities who knew EVERYTHING about Weinstein and Diddy and never said anything about it.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/10/2024, 2:45 PM
@HistoryofMatt - you mean like trump?
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/10/2024, 2:50 PM
@Superheromoviefan - What's hilarious about this is you're not smart enough to understand that, given all the ridiculous b.s. they had to do to commit grievous Lawfare against Trump, that if there actually was anything tying Trump to Epstein that is the FIRST thing they would've gone to court about or impeached him for even before he left office.

Haha. So dumb.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 10/10/2024, 2:38 PM
Soo...why should we believe this insider exactly?

User Comment Image
1 2

