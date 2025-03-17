SHAZAM! Star Grace Caroline Currey Responds To Fans Who Want Her To Play The DCU's Wonder Woman

Grace Caroline Currey impressed DC fans as Mary Bromfield in Shazam! and got to suit up as Mary Marvel in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Her work in that sequel received widespread praise and left many eager to see her play another superhero after the franchise was scrapped.

Wonder Woman remains a popular suggestion and there are plenty of fans who would love Currey to suit up as the DCU's Diana Prince.

Talking to The Direct about the fan castings, the actor certainly didn't dismiss the notion. "That's a loaded question. That's been very nice to see people say that," Currey said. "I think getting to be in the universe at all has been such a lottery kind of feeling that I don't know if I got to come back in any capacity, that'd be wild."

Despite announcing a Paradise Lost prequel TV series set on Themyscira at the start of 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has had very little to say about Wonder Woman's future (that series also doesn't seem to be going anywhere fast). Gal Gadot was initially insistent she'd reprise the role but Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 has been officially scrapped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Currey shared her DC fandom and what it meant to her to be able to suit up for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

"Oh, gosh. I mean, I grew up watching the animated series like the 'Batman' animated series, 'Justice League,' and so getting to dive into that world, especially with DC, right? Yeah, those legends, Batman and Superman, you know. But pretty cool to get to exist in that same universe, as much as it can be, you know, with all the different worlds that we don't have with DC, and I won't get into that, but, yeah, it was, it was really fun." "I think getting to wear the suit and have it made custom to my body was just a surreal dream. Like experience. They do a whole 3D scan. They did a whole 3D scan for that project, and everything just fit like a glove. And what's really cool is the wardrobe, they try to conceal any sign of the zipper a button, so that it looks like you just appear into a superhero form. So that was really neat to see all the craftsmanship that goes into that."

It's clear that Currey respects the source material and that alone makes her a worthy contender to play Wonder Woman in the eyes of some. Whether she'll get the opportunity remains to be seen, though Ash star Eiza González is another popular casting suggestion.

When we caught up with Currey to discuss Fall in 2022, she revealed her hopes for Mary Marvel's future on screen.

"Yeah, there’s definitely some tension, right? We’ve got to cross paths [with Black Adam] someday. I hope so. I think it would be so fun. Mary’s got her whole comic book storyline with Black Adam," Currey explained, referring to Mary Marvel's Black Mary persona, "so who knows if we’ll ever get to explore that."

"I know, for my character at least, it feels fateful that she encounters him," Currey concluded. "Who knows? We’ll see!"

