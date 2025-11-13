GAME OF THRONES Creator George R. R. Martin Also Dislikes Spider-Man’s Marriage Being Erased

GAME OF THRONES Creator George R. R. Martin Also Dislikes Spider-Man’s Marriage Being Erased

In a new interview, George R. R. Martin echoed the sentiment of a number of fans when he revealed he’s not pleased with the dissolution of Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s marriage.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 13, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Source: PopVerse

There are certain relationships in comic books that are just meant to be. Tony Stark & Pepper Potts, Clark Kent & Lois Lane, Bruce Wayne & Selina Kyle, and Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson. The latter has, unfortunately, experienced a lot of speed bumps in its decades-long history. Back in the '80s, Peter and MJ were the subject of comic book history when they finally married. They remained together for quite a long time, and fans got to see their relationship evolve through some significant events, including The Other and Civil War

Alas, the relationship was not meant to last any longer. Wanting to keep Peter young, Marvel Comics believed the best move was to reset Spider-Man's status quo. To achieve this, in 2007, the House of Ideas developed One More Day. The story saw Peter and Mary Jane sell their marriage to Mephisto in order for him to heal Aunt May, who'd been fatally shot by one of Kingpin's goons following Peter's unmasking in Civil War

The move angered many fans, and for nearly 20 years, readers have longed and hoped for MJ and Peter to get back together. Well, as it turns out, nerds aren't alone in their sentiment, because the creator of Game of Thrones himself, George R. R. Martin, is also unhappy about the retcon. The writer sat down for an interview with PopVerse, where he talked about his enjoyment of stories that take place over a long period of time. 

Martin revealed he specifically liked Spider-Man, but that he wasn't too happy about long-term storylines being retconned: 

"I like Spider-Man. I like that there's hundreds and hundreds of 'Spider-Man' comics, and not just six. I have frustrations with it, too, I have to admit. I sometimes... I don't like retcons. I don't like reboots. You know, I'm watching, I'm following a character or a superhero or something for years, sometimes decades, and then they come and say, 'Oh, no. None of that stuff actually happened. We're just gonna start the whole thing all over again.' That always annoys the hell out of me."

Martin went on to specifically mention Spidey's marriage to MJ, stating: "Peter Parker married Mary Jane. [...] You can't undo these things, but they do nowadays. But what can you do?"

The writer echoes the sentiment of a lot of superhero fans around the world. While Marvel's efforts to keep Peter young are understandable, there is a way to let him be with the one person who's consistently depicted as his soulmate without making him feel like an older character. As long as his stories keep Peter the same age, there is arguably no reason to think that allowing him to get married will make his character seem old in the eyes of readers.  

Allowing comic book characters to evolve is tricky—comics are a medium designed to reliably last for decades, after all. However, it's important for companies to find a middle ground between retaining the youthful feel of their characters while still delivering storylines that feel fresh and uncharted. 

Going back to Peter and Mary Jane, it's important to note that them being apart does not diminish the quality of Spider-Man stories. In fact, the creative teams behind Amazing Spider-Man (as well as all other Spider-Man titles) have consistently delivered engaging storylines for the character over the years. Having said that, the love between Peter and MJ is a pivotal part of the Web-Slinger's mythology, and after so long of them being in a will-they-won't-they situation, it may be time to bring the pair together again. 

What do you think about Georg R. R. Martin's feelings on Spidey and MJ's marriage? Do you want them to get back together? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Here’s How [SPOILER] Becomes Marvel’s New (And Very Different) Spider-Man
Leaked Image Provides A Look At [SPOILER] Becoming Marvel’s New Spider-Man
Leaked Image Provides A Look At [SPOILER] Becoming Marvel’s New Spider-Man

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/13/2025, 5:31 PM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/13/2025, 5:37 PM
Go tell em on the mountain George! Preach!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/13/2025, 5:49 PM
They’ll turn on RR Martin the way they turned on JK Rowling
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 5:56 PM
I agree…

The whole point of Peter’s story imo is that it’s a coming of age imo so eventually he has to grow up but publishing can’t allow that happen for some strange reason and just keep at a stage if arrested development lol.

It’s why I actually like comic book doing universes like Ultimate or Absolute since they can do whatever they want there without having to deal with the BS that editorial can do to the main line.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 11/13/2025, 5:57 PM
Nah, someone who says "face it tiger, you've hit the jackpot" because you've met her... never liked her. Erase away!
TheWerewolf
TheWerewolf - 11/13/2025, 6:14 PM
@Corruptor - God forbid someone is confident.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/13/2025, 6:09 PM
Just glad we got Ultimate-Spiderman as the perfect example of showing how to do "family man" Peter Parker.
deamon
deamon - 11/13/2025, 6:16 PM
Same sh.. as they erased Magneto being father of Wanda and Pietro, or Azazel being father of Nightcrawler.
Not interested in MCU adapting new comics.
Android
Android - 11/13/2025, 6:19 PM
Cool how's winds of winter coming along ?

