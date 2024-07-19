Kevin Feige Shares SPIDER-MAN 4 And AVENGERS 5 Updates; Teases Plans For "Mix" Of Mutants In X-MEN Reboot

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared an update on the hunt for an Avengers 5/Avengers: Secret Wars director, as well as revealing where things stand with Spider-Man 4 and the X-Men reboot...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

With Deadpool & Wolverine less than a week from arriving in theaters for Thursday evening previews, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is doing the rounds to hype up the MCU's future.

He'll be in San Diego next Saturday for what's sure to be a must-see Hall H panel, of course, and we're expecting big Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars news. However, when Inverse caught up with Feige, they asked about recent reports suggesting the Russo Brothers are in line to helm those movies. 

"No, I can’t comment on it except to say it was somebody else a couple of weeks ago and I look forward to seeing who it is going to be next week," he teased. "We’ll see."

In a separate conversation with io9, Feige was pushed for news on Spider-Man 4. Rumours about a possible director swirled for months, but things have been quiet on that front lately. Also of note is the fact Marvel Studios has only promoted one of the wall-crawler's movies they've co-produced with Sony Pictures in Hall H: Spider-Man: Homecoming way back in 2016.

"Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it," Feige confirmed. "We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon."

That's a step in the right direction but suggests we're still a long way from seeing Tom Holland's Peter Parker back on the big screen. Still, while a 2025 release may be off the table, 2026 is surely a very real possibility. 

Finally, talk turned to Marvel Studios' planned X-Men reboot. Feige chose his words carefully but did share some insights into both the planned team roster and how X-Men '97 will inspire the movie's tone.

"Well, it’s that phrase we use often at Marvel, which is 'It’s an embarrassment of riches,'" he said. "And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen."

"So I think as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before."

Feige added, "I think the success of X-Men ’97 was really exciting for us to see people revisit and reconnect with that world. And dare I say, the soap opera elements of that world, which is one of the things that’s so exciting to us about jumping into it finally in the MCU."

There are lots of exciting hints about the future here and, with any luck, Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga plans (and what comes next) will be made clearer a little over a week from now in front of thousands of fans in San Diego!

Stay tuned for updates.

clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 4:23 PM
The master of the non-answer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 4:25 PM
@clintthahamster - I was about to say the same thing lol

Feige has perfected the saying something without really saying anything method
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/19/2024, 5:21 PM
@clintthahamster - would be the perfect politician
RolandD
RolandD - 7/19/2024, 5:41 PM
@clintthahamster - If J Powell steps down as aged Chair, 😂
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/19/2024, 4:23 PM
So, basically, nothing to report.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/19/2024, 4:25 PM
First.

Yea I’m bringing it back
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/19/2024, 4:25 PM
Dammit. Fuçk yall
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/19/2024, 4:26 PM
@MyCoolYoung - but you need to be forst for that my brother
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/19/2024, 4:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - im the first to comment on your comment. So now I’ll be a never ending loop of first
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/19/2024, 4:25 PM
So Basically Sabra disney plus series comfirmed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 4:28 PM
Good to hear that they are actively developing Spider Man 4 , I do wonder who the writer is?.

Also Feige , please…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

As long as my bois Remy and Kurt are in it then I’m good!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 4:44 PM
Nevermind…

I misread and didn’t see him say writer(S) so I’m assuming it’s Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers again who were 2 of 6 writers on HC and then wrote FFH and NWH aswell.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/19/2024, 4:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Not sure about Kurt but please let me have those 2.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 4:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - my other 2 choices for Kurt…

Mena Massoud or Louis Hofman

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/19/2024, 5:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - As long as they can sell the Catholicism like Cox with Murdock, I'm up for anyone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 5:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that and the mischievous swashbuckling ladies man Side too.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/19/2024, 4:29 PM
He said a lot of shit without saying shit..thanks Kev
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/19/2024, 5:14 PM
@narrow290 -
User Comment Image
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/19/2024, 4:30 PM
Feige you beautiful bastard. Just let the Fox-Men die and give me that reboot already.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/19/2024, 4:34 PM
@TheManWithoutFear
Feige:
User Comment Image
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 7/19/2024, 4:44 PM
@Doomsday8888
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/19/2024, 4:46 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - They probably will at the hands of Cassandra like the Illuminati in MoM.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/19/2024, 4:34 PM
I'm embarrassed by the lack of riches in this article
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/19/2024, 4:47 PM
My lineup would be similar to 97 but switch out Morph and Bishop for Iceman and angel.
User Comment Image
Rosraf
Rosraf - 7/19/2024, 5:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Include Angel if for no other reason than to set up a great villain turn with Archangel down the road.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/19/2024, 5:02 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Damn solid lineup. I fear we aren’t going to get a lineup that good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 5:06 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that would be cool

User Comment Image

Angel

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 5:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 -if older and more established then..

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/19/2024, 5:18 PM
@Rosraf - That's literally my thought process. Let Stan retire after SW and have Warren take over as the likable guy who goes down a villainous path.
Order66
Order66 - 7/19/2024, 4:52 PM
Cyclops
Storm
Jean
Wolverine
Beast
Gambit
Rogue
Jubilee
Iceman
Angel

I won’t accept nothing less than that roster for the first MCU X-Men movie.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/19/2024, 4:52 PM
Wait, I thought Spider-Man 4 was already written?...
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/19/2024, 4:56 PM
I really hope they get rid of the Fox-Men and start fresh with the original 5. We don't need Wolverine yet
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2024, 5:30 PM
@narrow290 - a modern disney film about an all white team with only one chick thats a ginger? in current year?
User Comment Image
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/19/2024, 4:57 PM
For me the X-Men reboot and probably the whole MCU is already ruined by all the Fox-Men cameos.

Same thing for Spider-Man with FFH, that movie just ruined Holland's Spidey for me.

And I don't have high hopes for the Fantastic Four either.

Sucks because I really used to like the MCU, even the not so great movies, but after Endgame it has been one bad decision after another imo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2024, 5:11 PM
Whatever they end up doing with the x-men they better have Cyclop as the team leader.
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/19/2024, 5:12 PM
That comment about characters we’ve never seen before is troubling. All the best X-Men characters appeared in the Fox movies. Most weren’t adapted well, but they should just adapt them well! We don’t want Quintin Quire, Ms Marvel, Goldballs, or any of the newer X-Men characters in this. We want Cycloos, Jean Grey, Angel, Beast, Iceman, Wolverine, Storm, Sunfire, Colossus, Banshee, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, Shadowcat, etc, etc.

Now new villains? Yes! Sinister, the Brood, Sauron. A lot of opportunity there.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/19/2024, 5:23 PM
I noticed that Feige popped up out of nowhere from being gone the last couple phases just in time for Deadpool 3.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/19/2024, 5:35 PM
Just keep Jean as far away from Bobby as possible.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/19/2024, 5:38 PM
Well, hope everything turns out well for Spidey. That movie really needs careful crafting.
It’s the top Superhero.




On another note
I want to thank @NateBest and the whole Comicbookmovie crew.
Just got The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare giveaway package in the mail and it’s pretty cool!!

Going to watch the movie this weekend!! Looking forward to it !

Thanks guys !!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/19/2024, 5:40 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

@NateBest -

Thank you !
Idk if I tagged you properly

