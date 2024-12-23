Every Sony's Spider-Man Universe Ranked From VENOM To KRAVEN THE HUNTER Based On Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases on the big screen, and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings.

Poor old Sony Pictures has never had the opportunity to do that with its so-called "Spider-Man Universe." Conceived in 2018 with Venom, the cash grab has been a dismal failure with five more critical failures - along with a few box office flops - following.

Rumour has it that the SSU's time is up following Kraven the Hunter. Sony has decided to focus on Spidey, putting its spin-off plans on hold for the foreseeable future (though there's some chatter about them eventually going back to the drawing board).

In this feature, we take a closer look at how each of these titles compares according to their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, find out which of them is the best of a bad bunch by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



6. Madame Web

Score: 11%

Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten

Critics Consensus: Madame Web's earnest approach to the title character's origin story has a certain appeal, but its predictable plot and uneven execution make for a forgettable superhero adventure.

Is Madame Web the worst movie on this list? According to Rotten Tomatoes, yes, and it has few redeeming qualities if we're being honest.

Dakota Johnson is terrible, the story is laughably bad and, for some reason, there's a lot of crummy ADR. The three younger leads shine (particularly Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney), only to be overshadowed by mediocrity.

There's got to be a version of this story which works but, unfortunately, this ain't it. Filmmaker S.J. Clarkson deserves some credit for Madame Web's occasionally inventive action scenes, though.

