MADAME WEB Featurette Spotlights New Footage; Director S.J. Clarkson Teases Possible MCU Connections

Sony Pictures' upcoming Madame Web is part of the studio's "SMU," but we've heard conflicting reports about its connections to other movies in the franchise, and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last week, Variety published a piece which mentioned that “there may be some hesitation to emphasize the interconnectedness of these movies” due to the recent underperformances of MCU instalments and Warner Bros.' imminent DCU revamp, but does that mean Madame Web will be completely standalone in nature?

Director S.J. Clarkson was asked about any potential ties to the winder MCU in a recent interview with Total Film, and while she was hesitant to reveal anything outright, she did seem to hint that the movie may include at least a few nods or Easter Eggs.

"I'm really excited for you to see the film and the potential of what it could be, that's for sure," the filmmaker tells the site. "But I would probably say watch this space."

Check out a new featurette spotlighting interviews with the main cast and some snippets of new footage below.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.