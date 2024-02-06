MADAME WEB Featurette Spotlights New Footage; Director S.J. Clarkson Teases Possible MCU Connections

MADAME WEB Featurette Spotlights New Footage; Director S.J. Clarkson Teases Possible MCU Connections MADAME WEB Featurette Spotlights New Footage; Director S.J. Clarkson Teases Possible MCU Connections

Sony Pictures has shared a new featurette for Madame Web, which includes interviews with the main cast members along with snippets of new footage. Director S.J. Clarkson also hints at some MCU connections.

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Sony Pictures' upcoming Madame Web is part of the studio's "SMU," but we've heard conflicting reports about its connections to other movies in the franchise, and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last week, Variety published a piece which mentioned that “there may be some hesitation to emphasize the interconnectedness of these movies” due to the recent underperformances of MCU instalments and Warner Bros.' imminent DCU revamp, but does that mean Madame Web will be completely standalone in nature?

Director S.J. Clarkson was asked about any potential ties to the winder MCU in a recent interview with Total Film, and while she was hesitant to reveal anything outright, she did seem to hint that the movie may include at least a few nods or Easter Eggs.

"I'm really excited for you to see the film and the potential of what it could be, that's for sure," the filmmaker tells the site. "But I would probably say watch this space."

Check out a new featurette spotlighting interviews with the main cast and some snippets of new footage below.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

MADAME WEB New Poster Is Wildly Inventive But Definitely Not Suitable For Arachnophobes
Related:

MADAME WEB New Poster Is Wildly Inventive But Definitely Not Suitable For Arachnophobes
MADAME WEB Featurette Reveals New Spider-Women Footage And Ezekiel Sims' Villainous Motivations
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Featurette Reveals New Spider-Women Footage And Ezekiel Sims' Villainous Motivations
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

DocSpock - 2/6/2024, 12:17 PM

He should be considering his crash & burn connections to get ahead of the release of this sure honker.
Nightwing1015 - 2/6/2024, 12:18 PM
The vaguest answer ever in hopes of getting more people to see it 😂😂
Deklipz - 2/6/2024, 12:20 PM
It’s cool that the director is excited for people to see the film but it would be cooler if she made a film people would want to actually see.
PC04 - 2/6/2024, 12:20 PM
this is a non-story if I've ever seen one
Knightrider - 2/6/2024, 12:21 PM
Yeah, if this has multiverse elements then it can be connected without being connected
Vigor - 2/6/2024, 12:24 PM
I know we all expect to see the foxmen alongside MCU characters for secret wars. And I know Toby and Garfield are hinted to be in secret wars too.

But it never occurred to me that all these new Sony spider-villainverse characters may show up as well. And perhaps that's why Sony seems to be making so many of these movies. By the time of secret wars we would have kraven, venom, madame web characters, morbius... and all those bozos could be on battle world alongside Wesley snipes blade or Eric bana's hulk
ModHaterSLADE - 2/6/2024, 12:32 PM
Maybe we'll get a multiverse version of Parker's landlord in this one.
TheLobster - 2/6/2024, 12:37 PM
Sony removing all Spider-Man connectivity to this is [frick]ing hilarious. I’ve said it a few times now on this site but it deserves repeating: I hope Sony loses MILLIONS on this film. Would be great if they lost a cool 150m altogether tbh.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 12:39 PM


Some of the action seems cool atleast.
bobevanz - 2/6/2024, 12:40 PM
?si=v1TV6TlFYHus7dCC
bobevanz - 2/6/2024, 12:42 PM
And to all the naysayers, YES the Morbius writers are still credited.. back to back L's. Must be nepo's because there sure as hell isn't any talent
harryba11zack - 2/6/2024, 12:52 PM
@bobevanz - oi now you leave this marvel movie alone, it's got b00bies in them.
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:03 PM
@harryba11zack - The greatest defense anyone could give this movie.... And the main reason I'm considering watching it.
ObserverIO - 2/6/2024, 1:37 PM
@VamP5659 - *main reasons
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 12:47 PM
The only connection to the MCU this film should have is the disappointment that Sydney Sweeney isn't the MCU's Felicia Hardy.
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2024, 12:52 PM
@VamP5659 - that could have been cool but I think Anya Taylor Joy could be a good Felicia too…
VamP5659 - 2/6/2024, 1:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I've heard that casting being thrown around a bit. Anya for sure has the looks for Felicia and it would be awesome to see her play a full on Bond Girl esque femme fatale.

However, with the rumors of her either being a genderbent Silver Surfer or Frankie Raye, we still get to see her in something technically skimpy (just a CG silhouette of her own body, still counts tho lol).
slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2024, 1:08 PM
“Possible” connection… it means that Marvel Studios will deny it but Sony will confirm a “possible” connection in hopes to bring in a bigger crowd. Reminds me of Sony acting like MCU Spider-Man might make an appearance in Morbius till the very last second the movie came out and all the spoiler article creators confirmed the only connection to an MCU Spider-Man was saying Vulture was somehow brought into that Sonyverse.
BobbyDrake - 2/6/2024, 1:27 PM
Well, I guess I’ll have to see it twice then!!!
ObserverIO - 2/6/2024, 1:35 PM
They always say that just before the movie comes out. It always turns out to be nothing at all and then everyone forgets that they said it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder