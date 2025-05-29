You Can Now Buy MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney's Used Bathwater (In A Bar Of Soap)

Sydney Sweeney easily shook off Madame Web's failings thanks to movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate. However, her take on Julia Cornwall was also a highlight in a movie with few of them.

Beyond Sweeney's brief stint in Sony's Marvel Universe, it's fair to say that the internet is obsessed with her. The blonde bombshell turns heads wherever she goes, and it's been revealed today (and no, this isn't a late April Fool's Day joke) that the actor has teamed with Dr. Squatch to make a limited-edition soap infused with actual droplets of her bathwater.

Last year, a commercial with Sweeney soaking in a bath for Dr. Squatch went viral, not least because she referred to those watching as "dirty little boys." Now, she and the company are cashing in on the filthiest social media responses to that with this one-of-a-kind bar of soap.

"I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water," Sweeney told GQ. "I was like, 'This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want.' But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

"When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water," she continued. "So it's my real bath water. I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in."

This is a genius marketing gimmick (we'd bet many of you weren't familiar with this brand before today), and yes, Sweeney's bath water really has been used in these bars of soap. Most will be given away, but a handful are set to go on sale soon.

So, if you're quick enough, you can get closer to the actor than you ever imagined was possible.

Additional details can be found in the Instagram posts below. We've also included some newly surfaced promo shots of the Madame Web cast...just to make this story a little more ComicBookMovie.com-relevant, of course.