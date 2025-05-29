You Can Now Buy MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney's Used Bathwater (In A Bar Of Soap)

No, we're not trolling. It's been announced today that Dr. Squatch is releasing a limited run of soap that's been enthused with Sydney Sweeney's (Madame Web) used bath water. Find out more after the jump!

By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney easily shook off Madame Web's failings thanks to movies like Anyone But You and Immaculate. However, her take on Julia Cornwall was also a highlight in a movie with few of them. 

Beyond Sweeney's brief stint in Sony's Marvel Universe, it's fair to say that the internet is obsessed with her. The blonde bombshell turns heads wherever she goes, and it's been revealed today (and no, this isn't a late April Fool's Day joke) that the actor has teamed with Dr. Squatch to make a limited-edition soap infused with actual droplets of her bathwater.

Sign us up. 

Last year, a commercial with Sweeney soaking in a bath for Dr. Squatch went viral, not least because she referred to those watching as "dirty little boys." Now, she and the company are cashing in on the filthiest social media responses to that with this one-of-a-kind bar of soap. 

"I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bath water," Sweeney told GQ. "I was like, 'This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want.' But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

"When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water," she continued. "So it's my real bath water. I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in."

This is a genius marketing gimmick (we'd bet many of you weren't familiar with this brand before today), and yes, Sweeney's bath water really has been used in these bars of soap. Most will be given away, but a handful are set to go on sale soon. 

So, if you're quick enough, you can get closer to the actor than you ever imagined was possible. 

Additional details can be found in the Instagram posts below. We've also included some newly surfaced promo shots of the Madame Web cast...just to make this story a little more ComicBookMovie.com-relevant, of course.

stephhurry
stephhurry - 5/29/2025, 3:07 PM
This is big for incels and discord mods who don’t shower
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/29/2025, 3:08 PM
User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/29/2025, 3:09 PM
Hard-hitting journalism, baby.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/29/2025, 3:10 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/29/2025, 3:10 PM
And the weirdos who purchase this because "it's infused with her bath water" will think they are completely normal and should be the vocal advocates for who is and isn't hot. Meanwhile they almost 98% of the time look like this:

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 5/29/2025, 3:12 PM
Does she already need these kind of stunts? I thought she was going to be a little more popular in the movies until that kind of stuff happened. Guess that careers taken a dive.

Shame, I did like her in Immaculate and thought she could be something of a new Jamie Lee Curtis as a scream queen
dracula
dracula - 5/29/2025, 3:13 PM
That is more disgusting than Gweneth Paltro’s candle

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/29/2025, 3:13 PM
i love comics
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 5/29/2025, 3:14 PM
She saw that chick that was making a ton of money by selling g her farts and wanted to get in on that grift.

Good for her. Suckers deserve to have their money taken from them.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/29/2025, 3:16 PM
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/29/2025, 3:17 PM
Sigh, nothing surprises me anymore
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/29/2025, 3:17 PM
I don't know which is worse, her doing this stupid stunt, or there being people foolish enough to buy into it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/29/2025, 3:19 PM
What the [frick] is wrong with these celebrities.

@JoshWilding

Why is this a bloody article?

Is it because she was in bloody Madame Web?

A terrible movie I might [frick]ing add.

So bad.

What a pity, as the character has so much potential

For [frick]s Sake
nibs
nibs - 5/29/2025, 3:20 PM
josh indicating his excitement for this with the "sign us up" comment is absolutely not surprising at all
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/29/2025, 3:21 PM
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/29/2025, 3:23 PM
Jesus Josh...
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 5/29/2025, 3:25 PM
Depraved degenerates...
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/29/2025, 3:26 PM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/29/2025, 3:26 PM
User Comment Image
DoomsdayDelay
DoomsdayDelay - 5/29/2025, 3:32 PM
This is awfully strange. However, I respect the hustle.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/29/2025, 3:33 PM
[frick] this is a weird timeline. I want off this ship. Dirt is dirt no matter who's body it's coming from.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/29/2025, 3:39 PM
🤔💭...

User Comment Image

Every purchase gets the purchaers put on a watch list.

User Comment Image

