MADAME WEB Unused Promo Material Features Major MCU References To Thanos, Hulk, Carol Danvers, And More

Photos of some unused promotional material for Madame Web have found their way online, and it looks like Sony was really trying to push a Marvel Cinematic Universe connection at one point...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 25, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

We have heard numerous reports about Sony Pictures' original plans for Madame Web, which - if rumors are to be believed - was going to be set in the same universe as The Amazing Spider-Man at one point before the decision was made to connect the movie to the SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe).

Though it's been said that Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker was going to appear (see Daniel Richtman's post below), Madame Web ultimately turned out to be more of a standalone story with only tenuous ties to the wider SSU. However, it seems the studio was determined to push a connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early marketing stages.

Some photos of popcorn buckets and drink holders that were sent out to various theater chains before being recalled have been shared online, and the unused promo art takes the form of Daily Bugle news reports that mention the likes of Thanos, Tony Stark, Carol Danvers, Hulk, Doctor Strange, the God of Thunder, and more.

There's even an image of Drax (Dave Bautista) from Guardians of the Galaxy, who was working a side gig as a news anchor all these years.

Sony obviously doesn't have the rights to these characters, and while there might well be a loophole that allows the studio to mention them in this sort of promotional material, Marvel/Disney clearly didn't want to give anyone the impression that Madame Web was an MCU movie!

Madame Web went on to bomb at the box office and earn an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, effectively putting the final nail in the SSU's coffin.

"Meanwhile, in another universe...' reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/25/2025, 10:47 AM
Ofc Marvel wont want this included in the MCU

They want to deatroy it themselves and dont want Sony to have credit

Lolz!
Blergh
Blergh - 5/25/2025, 10:48 AM
lol this is brave, even for Sony. Using Drax as a news anchor?
Wtf?

I think the biggest issue Sony had was that they wanted their movies to be part of the MCU while Marvel refused them.
They could have set it in the world of Garfield or Maguire but they were stubborn on the MCU connection for maximum profitability.

So instead of refreshing the value of their SSU by connecting it to either universe they went with not connecting them at all and losing big for it.

Had they set these movies in the TASM universe I guarantee a crossover would have happened
abd00bie
abd00bie - 5/25/2025, 10:49 AM
I know the actors felt bamboozled because they were told it was part of the MCU
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/25/2025, 10:52 AM
good movie
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/25/2025, 11:22 AM
@harryba11zack - GREAT movie.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/25/2025, 11:16 AM
Something somethingsomething sydney sweeney is hot af
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 5/25/2025, 11:42 AM
Sydney Sweeney did a good job.
She even looked like Julia Carpenter as Spiderwoman II.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/25/2025, 11:59 AM
Glad it's not set in the MCU. The TASM universe just works better tonally imo. And also, they could've folded it into the big plans they already had for that. Wonder what happened to those though.

