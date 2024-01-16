MADAME WEB: Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor And Isabela Merced Feature In New "First Date" Promo

Sony Pictures has really ramped up the promotion for Madame Web as the Spider-Man spin-off's release date approaches, and with the movie swinging into theaters on February 14, the studio has shared a new Valentine's Day-themed teaser.

The promo features cast members Sydney Sweeney (Julia Carpenter), Celeste O'Connor (Mattie Franklin) and Isabella Merced (Anya Corazón) revealing which super-powers they'd most like to have on a first date.

Sweeney says she'd like to be able to see into the future to find out if things worked out, and after initially stating that "nothing appropriate is coming to mind," Merced reveals that she'd lie to be equipped with a "bull*shit detector."

The teaser also features a few brief shots of our heroes in action as they face off against the mysterious Ezekiel Simms.

If you meet now, you’ll be watching #MadameWeb together by Valentine’s Day. 💗 Exclusively in movie theaters February 14. pic.twitter.com/zV7CiQBJoe — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) January 16, 2024

The movie also stars Dakota Johnson as the title character, along with Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for its streaming debut? Drop us a comment down below.