New MADAME WEB Stills Reveal The Spider-Women's Full Costumes

A new promo image for Sony Pictures' Madame Web has been shared online, giving us our best look yet at the costumes the three Spider-Women will don in the movie.

We've had a few glimpses of Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced) suited-up in the first teaser trailer and some merchandise images, but this is the first time we've seen their full outfits.

This still would also seem to suggest that the heroes won't just wear their super-suits in visions of the future, which was speculated after the trailer.

Check out the image below, along with a couple of new stills spotlighting Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb.

Her web connects them all. 🕸 Check out these new images from #MadameWeb, coming to theaters February 14. Head here to watch the trailer & sign up for FanAlerts👇https://t.co/RoKAua3zPT pic.twitter.com/qiGM8cyiq6 — Fandango (@Fandango) January 12, 2024

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.