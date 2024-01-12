New MADAME WEB Stills Reveal The Spider-Women's Full Costumes

A new still from Sony Pictures' Madame Web has swung online, giving us our best look yet at the costumes the three Spider-Women will don in the movie...

A new promo image for Sony Pictures' Madame Web has been shared online, giving us our best look yet at the costumes the three Spider-Women will don in the movie.

We've had a few glimpses of Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced) suited-up in the first teaser trailer and some merchandise images, but this is the first time we've seen their full outfits.

This still would also seem to suggest that the heroes won't just wear their super-suits in visions of the future, which was speculated after the trailer.

Check out the image below, along with a couple of new stills spotlighting Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb.

Image

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for its streaming debut? Drop us a comment down below.

MatteMan - 1/12/2024, 6:41 PM
I love Sydney, but I need to say that seeing her with that mask on makes me laugh so hard.
MotherFuckerJon - 1/12/2024, 7:02 PM
@MatteMan - just makes me hard.
TheLight - 1/12/2024, 6:48 PM
Those suits look like a mesh of power rangers/CW. And how's that mask even staying on her face?
Alucard28 - 1/12/2024, 6:50 PM
Looks cringe.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 6:53 PM
GhostDog - 1/12/2024, 6:54 PM
Yikes….
ProfessorWhy - 1/12/2024, 6:59 PM
Their mothers were all in the Amazon, studying spider themed Halloween costumes. A tragic coincidence
OmegaDaGrodd - 1/12/2024, 7:03 PM
Terrible masks aside, these go hard as hell
Skestra - 1/12/2024, 7:06 PM
How Sony! How can you mess that up?! You have some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood starring in your movie. And they're wearing costumes from Party City? It doesn't make any sense. Just their gorgeous looks alone does half of the work. I don't get it.
BrotherQStark - 1/12/2024, 7:10 PM
I’m so confused what the [frick] is this movie even about. Is this a chance for Sony to have more Spider-Man characters in a shared h universe team up film, or is this just some empowerment film with bullshit writing
Bucnastydathird - 1/12/2024, 7:13 PM
@BrotherQStark - the world may never know lol
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 7:15 PM
@BrotherQStark - [frick]ing spiders and research and mothers and jungles and shit
Origame - 1/12/2024, 7:20 PM
@BrotherQStark - I don't know man. I've already concluded this is sh!t.

I'm just here to see all the defenders of the marvels who called us sexist and racist for not liking that bash this movie without a hint of self awareness 🤣
Bucnastydathird - 1/12/2024, 7:12 PM
I've seen worst the mask is garbage tho wtf sony
Urubrodi - 1/12/2024, 7:15 PM
Masks could have done with more work, but it's really not that bad. Those comparing to CW costumes really have some short term memory.
MarkCassidy - 1/12/2024, 7:16 PM
These suits are fine. Movie looks awful.
Arthorious - 1/12/2024, 7:31 PM
@MarkCassidy - these suits are awful. Movie looks awful
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 7:18 PM
Those ladies are gonna web the shit out of some motherfuçkers
Origame - 1/12/2024, 7:21 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - they're also gonna...madam...some...motherf@#%ers...I guess.

Ok I lost the point.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 7:24 PM
@Origame - they’re gonna get all madame up in this bitch
Origame - 1/12/2024, 7:25 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - it's about madam time!
WhatIfRickJames - 1/12/2024, 7:29 PM
@Origame - dude, you should work for the studios. You should totally work for the studios. WHY ARENT YOU WORKING FOR THE STUDIOS??!?
Origame - 1/12/2024, 7:31 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I'm not a native American deaf woman with a missing leg. No one in Hollywood will hire me!
FusionWarrior - 1/12/2024, 7:23 PM
What no white eyelids!? 😡
