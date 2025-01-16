RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker In His Black Suit From The Comics

Despite the seemingly endless rumours, we don't really know anything about Spider-Man 4. Will Peter Parker battle Knull with Venom by his side? Could Scorpion and Shocker return after previously appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming? And what about a team-up with Daredevil?

We have no idea at this stage, though all signs point to the wall-crawler donning his black suit from the comics. Avengers: Doomsday is being released before Spider-Man 4 and Tom Holland is expected to be one of the movie's leads.

Needless to say, we find it hard to imagine the Russo Brothers not taking that opportunity to put the hero in his alien costume!

While this isn't the first time we've heard this rumour, scooper @MyTimeToShineH took to X earlier to share some fan art of Holland in that suit with the caption promising, "Peter WILL have the new suit in Spider-Man 4."

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Peter donning a classic red and blue suit inspired by his previous costumes and the ones worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spidey Variants. Hopefully, it gets a decent amount of screentime in Avengers: Doomsday before being replaced.

However, Marvel owns the rights to Spider-Man merchandise so new suits have become the norm (usually multiple variations) because that increases the number of toys and collectables which can be sold!

During a recent interview, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said, "We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When the trade put it to her that No Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," she teased. "That's what the movie is about."

So, we'll pick up with a Spider-Man who has put Peter to one side, not dissimilar to what Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man said he did in No Way Home following the death of Gwen Stacy. In the case of the MCU's Spidey, it's a little more literal after Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget he exists.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland has said of Spider-Man 4's script. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.