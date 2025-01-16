RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker In His Black Suit From The Comics

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker In His Black Suit From The Comics

Rumours are once again swirling that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will don his black suit from the comics in Spider-Man 4, but could it be introduced before that in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's the latest...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Despite the seemingly endless rumours, we don't really know anything about Spider-Man 4. Will Peter Parker battle Knull with Venom by his side? Could Scorpion and Shocker return after previously appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming? And what about a team-up with Daredevil?

We have no idea at this stage, though all signs point to the wall-crawler donning his black suit from the comics. Avengers: Doomsday is being released before Spider-Man 4 and Tom Holland is expected to be one of the movie's leads. 

Needless to say, we find it hard to imagine the Russo Brothers not taking that opportunity to put the hero in his alien costume! 

While this isn't the first time we've heard this rumour, scooper @MyTimeToShineH took to X earlier to share some fan art of Holland in that suit with the caption promising, "Peter WILL have the new suit in Spider-Man 4."

Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Peter donning a classic red and blue suit inspired by his previous costumes and the ones worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spidey Variants. Hopefully, it gets a decent amount of screentime in Avengers: Doomsday before being replaced. 

However, Marvel owns the rights to Spider-Man merchandise so new suits have become the norm (usually multiple variations) because that increases the number of toys and collectables which can be sold!

During a recent interview, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said, "We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When the trade put it to her that No Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," she teased. "That's what the movie is about."

So, we'll pick up with a Spider-Man who has put Peter to one side, not dissimilar to what Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man said he did in No Way Home following the death of Gwen Stacy. In the case of the MCU's Spidey, it's a little more literal after Doctor Strange's spell made everyone forget he exists. 

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland has said of Spider-Man 4's script. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-NOIR: Nic Cage Returns To Work As Private Eye Ben Reilly In Newly Revealed Set Photos
Related:

SPIDER-NOIR: Nic Cage Returns To Work As Private Eye Ben Reilly In Newly Revealed Set Photos
SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Makes A Startling Confession About His Embarrassing Spider-Man Shrine
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Makes A Startling Confession About His "Embarrassing" Spider-Man "Shrine"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 4:50 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/16/2025, 5:01 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/16/2025, 4:51 PM
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 1/16/2025, 4:51 PM
I hope s... and i hope it's comic accurate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 5:00 PM
@thebamf - what do you mean by comic accurate though

Like alien symbiote in the main comics or a suit designed by Peter& Eddies fathers to cure someone from severe disease from the Ultimate comics?
thebamf
thebamf - 1/16/2025, 5:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Secret Wars #8 comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 5:21 PM
@thebamf - so you want him to mistake the device the alien symbiote is being kept in as a device that produces costumes that Hulk & Thor direct him to in order to replace his ripped suit that the others have been using?

Idk if that’ll happen lol but you never know
thebamf
thebamf - 1/16/2025, 5:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm talking from a visual standpoint on comic accuracy. I thought that was understood since you are the visionary LOL
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 5:26 PM
@thebamf -I’m messing with you but…

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 1/16/2025, 5:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 😂🤜🤛
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/16/2025, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/16/2025, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/16/2025, 4:53 PM
User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/16/2025, 4:54 PM
Amazing Spiderman 2 has the best suit to date and it's not close. I hope the origins of the black suit the same and he comes back from Secret Wars with it. They could even do it like the comics: you see the suit in Spiderman 252 but you don't know how he gets it until Secret Wars #8, months later.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/16/2025, 4:55 PM
RUUUUUUUUMOOOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/16/2025, 4:55 PM
Oh I guess the last 20 rumors about this were just rumors and this rumor is the true true.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 5:20 PM
@slickrickdesigns - it's from the same scooper that also said not to believe any rumour. Do with that what you will
kider2
kider2 - 1/16/2025, 4:56 PM
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/16/2025, 5:02 PM
Oh man Tom's gonna look so cool in that black suit.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 5:07 PM
Here’s another monthly or weekly Spidey 4 rumor for us lol but this time it’s just regurgitating an old one though thankfully…

However I will say that while I know this SW seems to be taking more from the 2015 one , I wouldn’t be surprised if the Russo’s take some from the 80’s one aswell such as Peter getting the symbiote considering the big fans they are of that event.

User Comment Image

However I would think that would be in SW rather then Doomsday but we’ll see…

I do like the idea though since you could play into the anger and any other negative feelings Peter has had building since NWH since he’s essentially all alone now which could fuel the symbiote more aswell and lead him down a darker path which could create some nice drama.
GrilledLove87
GrilledLove87 - 1/16/2025, 5:09 PM
Secret Wars is when The Symbiote Suit should be unleashed on everyone! Spider-Man 4 should be both grounded and multiversal at the same time. The best thing about any Spider-Man Cartoon was you have real problems for Spider-Man and Peter Parker, but he also fought aliens, robots, goblins… a Sinister 6! Now is the time to show how this can be done right in live action! But I firmly believe the black suit she be held out for secret wars.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 5:17 PM
@GrilledLove87 - agreed. Seeing the black suit in Secret Wars would be great, especially if it's exactly the Secret Wars comics suit.

As for 4, I only want it grounded. They can have 5 deal with any multiversal fallout (stranded variants?), while 6 feature the Sinister 6.
Armpitwebs
Armpitwebs - 1/16/2025, 5:13 PM
The awful satin light-blue suit at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home is the worst of all live-action spider-man suits.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/16/2025, 5:16 PM
@Armpitwebs - but it’s comic accurate
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 5:19 PM
@Armpitwebs - I knew I wasn't the only one. I really don't like the satin look. Would prefer actual cloth or the metallic being black instead of white (if they're CGI'ing it anyway)
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 5:15 PM
That's a bold statement. No if, buts and maybe, just a cold hard capitalised WILL.

Anyway, I can see Peter acquire it in Doomsday. If SM4 happens after, he'll have it then. But if it doesn't (which I suspect), we'll get comic accurate Secret Wars Spidey first.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 5:25 PM
@bkmeijer1 - is it bad that I kinda hope they aren’t true just to see the backlash?

These scoopers need to be humbled.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 5:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm only saying it's not bad because I want the same. Especially with ones like these where they seem to be so sure of it.

Only thing I'll take with 100% certainty from this scooper is that they said not to believe any of the rumours (including this one I assume)
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/16/2025, 5:17 PM
If it’s true how will it come around will they change it what they did with taskmaster , modok , and others ?
mck13
mck13 - 1/16/2025, 5:44 PM
It'll be BETTER than Gunns GOOFY Superman Movie..which looks like a BIG BUDGET CW SHOW!
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/16/2025, 5:46 PM
User comment image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/16/2025, 5:47 PM
That'd be cool, that way if he fights Gargan they'd have a way for him to get a symbiote eventually like the comics.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/16/2025, 5:49 PM
Hope not.
His new suit is perfect for now.
Symbiote should cling on to him in Secret Wars

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder