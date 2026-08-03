Sony Boss Talks Spider-Man 5 Chances And Admits Spin-offs Because Audiences Weren't "Satisfied" With Them

Sony Boss Talks Spider-Man 5 Chances And Admits Spin-offs Because Audiences Weren't &quot;Satisfied&quot; With Them

Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking weekend, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman has revealed where things stand with a sequel and the studio's failed slate of Marvel spin-off projects.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2026 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Variety

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made box office history this past weekend, and all eyes are now on what's next for the franchise. Spider-Man 5 has not been officially announced, and while it seems inevitable, we have no idea what Tom Holland's contract looks like.

Sony Pictures will almost certainly give the actor whatever he wants to return as Peter Parker, and in a new interview with Variety, studio CEO Tom Rothman responded to a question about not letting Holland go after an historic opening. 

"I love these questions. It’s like when a coach wins the Super Bowl, and he goes to the press conference, and they say to him, 'Are you going to win it next year?' The honest truth is we don’t know at this point," he claimed. "This has been the focus of our studio for almost two years. I can tell you this: I certainly, certainly hope. I heard Tom say at some point that he wanted to continue, and we would love it if he did."

The trade continued to push, and asked Rothman to confirm that there is a world where we get a Spider-Man sequel starring Holland. To that, he replied simply, "Yes," before reflecting on the movie's huge debut.

"What happened is miraculous. 'Spider-Man' is uniting people across cultures and ages. People can piss on theatrical all they want, but that’s one thing that only movies — and movie theaters — can do."

"Superhero movies have to feel fresh. The glut of all those movies has made it even more important that they separate themselves in terms of quality," Rothman then said of supposed superhero fatigue. "If you’re just taking the obligatory steps, the audience is less excited. You have to work against predictability. How do you make movies not feel repetitive? 'Brand New Day' is emotionally led, so it feels different."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was developed hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios. However, the studio's various "spin-offs" (they were more like standalone tales that kinda, sorta connected) have not resonated in the same way. The Venom movies found some success, though each instalment grossed less than its predecessor.

The likes of Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter all bombed, and none of Sony's Marvel projects received overly positive reviews.

Asked why they didn't work, Rothman acknowledged, "Ultimately, the audience wasn’t satisfied enough with them. Whether that’s a fair assessment of those movies, who knows. That’s howling into the wind. The audience is the boss, and they didn’t respond. It’s as simple as that."

"Right now, we don’t know. We never looked at it as the 'Sony-Marvel Universe.' We looked at if there were worthwhile movies to make with other characters. At the moment, there are none in active development," he concluded, confirming that projects like El Muerto, Agent Venom, Sinister Six, and Silver Sable are, fortunately, not happening. 

Hopefully, Rothman will realise that the biggest difference between Marvel Studios' Spider-Man movies and Sony's spin-off efforts is Avi Arad. He oversaw flops like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter, and was heavily involved from a creative standpoint. However, he's been completely hands-off with the web-slinger, and the difference in quality is staggering.

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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TheExile117
TheExile117 - 8/3/2026, 2:07 PM
Yes, Spider-Manless Spider-Man movies are dumb. Please stop and don’t do that anymore.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2026, 2:13 PM
@TheExile117 - exactly. Never do it again you pencil pushers
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/3/2026, 2:07 PM
Not satisfied with them this movie have Sony logo before movie starts same with marvel not satisfied shows fans are stupid they do not know what they want
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/3/2026, 2:08 PM
The movie just broke Endgame's opening weekend record, yet they don't know if there'll be a sequel? I'm damn sure there will be one.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/3/2026, 2:10 PM
Yes, that’s a fair assessment. They were all subpar movies. Some were just awful.
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 8/3/2026, 2:11 PM
"At the moment, there are none(Sonyverse films) in active development," he concluded, confirming that projects like El Muerto, Agent Venom, Sinister Six, and Silver Sable are, fortunately, not happening. 

About damn time. Best news ever. This is great for the MCU too. Sony will be far more flexable giving Feige whatever he wants
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/3/2026, 2:12 PM
Don't know when, but there will be a 5th installment and I'll be ready for it when it arrives.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/3/2026, 2:12 PM
They would be SILLY not to do a 5TH OR a 6th one xD ;;))))
Spidey will cicrle back with the rebooted xmen at some point to water the seed planted in BND with Jean… and as Marvels most popular and clearly profitable character , he will continue on in the soft rebooted universe as one of the last remaining Pieces of the previous one….At least for the first little bit until they pass the torch to Miles or something, which means they would have to introduce him in the next few holland spidey films (just as they did in Spider-Man ps4)
Kiba
Kiba - 8/3/2026, 2:16 PM
Venom is one of my all-time favorite Spider-Man/Marvel characters, and I still haven't seen the movies. That's how lame and unappealing they seem to me.

The nail in the coffin was casting Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Don't get me wrong I think Woody is a fantastic actor but that was a MASSIVE miscast.

Aside from the Raimi and Spider-Verse movies, everything else has been hot garbage, and that applies to the Amazing Spider-Man movies as well.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/3/2026, 2:21 PM
If the 5th isn't Deadpool posing as spiderman for half the movie then what are we doing here...

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