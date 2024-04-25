Sam Raimi On AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumors And Potential SPIDER-MAN 4 Story
SPIDER-MAN 4 Update Shared By Tom Holland; Says We Want To Make Sure We're Not Overdoing The Same Things
SPIDER-MAN 4 Update Shared By Tom Holland; Says "We Want To Make Sure We're Not Overdoing The Same Things"
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2024, 12:47 PM
I mean I'd be fine with Gargan being Venom because it actually gives him something to do since he appeared years ago.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/25/2024, 12:51 PM
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/25/2024, 12:52 PM
How about because they teased it?
PC04
PC04 - 4/25/2024, 12:56 PM
Spider Slayer Program + Mac Gargan (Scorpion) & JJJ story line I think needs to be up next. Venom should come in to play at some point. Alan Ritchson would make a great Eddie Brock or as ModHaterSLADE suggested, just have Gargan be Venom. Gargan can have his Scorpion costume. He get's trashed by Spidey. Get's an upgraded suit courtesy of the "Spider Slayer" program. At some point the venom symbiote can even bond with him making that crazy Scorpion-Venom combo even.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 1:01 PM
@PC04 - I like the idea of even Gargan just going into being Venom in this version rather then Scorpion

Michael Mando has the capability to do well in that role.

PC04
PC04 - 4/25/2024, 1:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yes he would be great given the opportunity to flesh out the character. I liked in the 90s Spider-man show Gargan was pissed off that he was trapped in the Scorpion suit. It made him somewhat sympathetic and multi-dimensional. Like, yeah he's a convict and a bad dude, but the fact he's tortured by his inability to escape his suit causes him anguish is a really good angle to play up.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/25/2024, 1:02 PM
We can comment on a "...Reasons Why MCU should..." thread now?

